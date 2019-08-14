As Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co/The (GT) Market Valuation Declined, Riverhead Capital Management Raised Stake by $1.68 Million; As Heico New (HEI) Stock Rose, Steinberg Global Asset Management Has Lowered Position by $607,676

Riverhead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co/The (GT) by 68.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverhead Capital Management Llc bought 93,498 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.86% . The institutional investor held 230,850 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.19 million, up from 137,352 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co/The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.70B market cap company. It closed at $11.92 lastly. It is up 43.08% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.08% the S&P500. Some Historical GT News: 25/05/2018 – Fay Observer: Fayetteville’s Goodyear plant gets new manager; 25/04/2018 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER CO – CONFIRMS 2020 SEGMENT OPERATING INCOME TARGET OF $2.0-$2.4 BLN; 25/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire Confirms 2020 Segment Operating Income Target of $2B-$2.4B; 16/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire: TireHub to Provide U.S. Tire Dealers With Passenger, Light Truck Tires; 16/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire Expects Deal to Be Accretive to Earnings Beginning in 2019; 25/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire 1Q Americas Tire Unit Volume Fell 3%; 16/04/2018 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER CO SAYS JV WITH BRIDGESTONE TO BE CALLED TIREHUB LLC; 15/03/2018 – TechFlashATL: SCOOP: Goodyear scouts #BangaloreoftheSouth™ for 40K square feet operations center; 25/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire 1Q Original Equipment Unit Volume Fell 4%; 16/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire: Deal Expected to Close Mid-Year

Steinberg Global Asset Management decreased its stake in Heico Corp New (HEI) by 17.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steinberg Global Asset Management sold 7,066 shares as the company’s stock rose 32.47% . The institutional investor held 34,202 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.97M, down from 41,268 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steinberg Global Asset Management who had been investing in Heico Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $142.01. About 398,354 shares traded. HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI) has risen 85.42% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 85.42% the S&P500. Some Historical HEI News: 15/05/2018 – HEICO Corporation Announces Regular Quarterly Conference Call; 17/04/2018 – HEICO CORP – ELT PRODUCT LINE WILL BE INTEGRATED INTO DUKANE SEACOM’S EXISTING SARASOTA, FL FACILITY WITHIN YEAR FOLLOWING CLOSING; 14/05/2018 – Nomura Adds CommVault, Cuts Heico: 13F; 29/05/2018 – HEICO Corporation Reports Record Net Sales and Operating Income for the Second Quarter of Fiscal 2018; Full Fiscal Year 2018 Net Income Growth Estimates Raised; 19/04/2018 – DJ HEICO Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HEI.A); 17/04/2018 – HEICO UNIT BUYS FLIGHT CRITICAL AEROSPACE ELECTRONICS PRODUCT; 17/04/2018 – HEICO SEES DEAL ADDING TO EARNINGS WITHIN A YEAR; 23/04/2018 – DJ HEICO Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HEI); 17/04/2018 HEICO Corporation Subsidiary Acquires Flight Critical Aerospace Electronics Product Line; 29/05/2018 – HEICO CORP – ANTICIPATE 2018 CONSOLIDATED OPERATING MARGIN TO APPROXIMATE 21%

Riverhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.47 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Netapp Inc (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 16,235 shares to 198,902 shares, valued at $13.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN) by 4,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,771 shares, and cut its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 61 investors sold GT shares while 109 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 183.45 million shares or 5.61% less from 194.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bbva Compass Financial Bank has invested 0.04% in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT). Goldman Sachs Gru Incorporated reported 890,717 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Parametric Ltd accumulated 1.07M shares or 0.02% of the stock. Vanguard Gp stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT). Northern Tru, Illinois-based fund reported 2.21 million shares. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky holds 43,900 shares. 5,200 are owned by Advisory Services Net Ltd Liability Corporation. Oakworth Cap holds 0% or 1,110 shares in its portfolio. Zebra Cap Ltd Liability holds 0.23% of its portfolio in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) for 23,345 shares. Financial Counselors reported 164,882 shares stake. Brandywine Glob Ltd Liability Company holds 0% in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) or 686 shares. Letko Brosseau And Associates reported 2.55 million shares. Hotchkis And Wiley Management Ltd Com holds 8.55 million shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker owns 0% invested in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) for 20 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj & Bk Corp holds 189,964 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Steinberg Global Asset Management, which manages about $604.10 million and $656.67 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 5,852 shares to 23,144 shares, valued at $2.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust (SCPB) by 821,482 shares in the quarter, for a total of 830,209 shares, and has risen its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ).

Analysts await HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI) to report earnings on August, 26. They expect $0.53 EPS, up 8.16% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.49 per share. HEI’s profit will be $61.24M for 66.99 P/E if the $0.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by HEICO Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.67% negative EPS growth.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $298,300 activity.