As Goodyear Tire & Rubr Co (GT) Stock Declined, Wilsey Asset Management Has Raised Its Holding by $1.68 Million; Algert Global Decreased Its Lauder Estee Cos (EL) Holding by $903,870 as Market Valuation Rose

Wilsey Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubr Co (GT) by 23.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilsey Asset Management Inc bought 93,194 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.86% . The institutional investor held 494,157 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.04M, up from 400,963 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Goodyear Tire & Rubr Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.72B market cap company. The stock increased 5.40% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $11.71. About 4.40 million shares traded or 12.37% up from the average. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) has declined 43.08% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.08% the S&P500. Some Historical GT News: 16/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire: Expects JV to Generate Incremental $80M-$100M in Segment Operating Income in 2019 and 2020; 16/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire: New Distribution Co to Complement Both Cos’ Networks of Existing Distributors; 11/04/2018 – Goodyear Names Nicholas Mitchell Senior Director of Investor Relations; 18/04/2018 – After MarketNews: Goodyear Names Nicholas Mitchell Senior Director Of Investor Relations; 16/04/2018 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER CO – COMPANY’S SHARE OF TIREHUB’S NET INCOME (LOSS) WILL BE RECORDED IN AMERICAS REGION’S SEGMENT OPERATING INCOME; 24/05/2018 – Goodyear Recognized by Subaru for Excellent Performance; 16/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire: TireHub to Provide U.S. Tire Dealers With Passenger, Light Truck Tires; 25/04/2018 – Goodyear First-Quarter Net Profit More Than Halves on Weaker Demand; 04/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281560 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER BEAUMONT CHEMICAL PLANT; 25/04/2018 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER CO – COMPANY REAFFIRMS 2018 SEGMENT OPERATING INCOME GUIDANCE OF $1.8-$1.9 BLN EXCLUDING TIREHUB TRANSITION

Algert Global Llc decreased its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (EL) by 68.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Algert Global Llc sold 5,478 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.16% . The hedge fund held 2,467 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $408,000, down from 7,945 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Algert Global Llc who had been investing in Lauder Estee Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.16% or $3.79 during the last trading session, reaching $179.22. About 2.35 million shares traded or 76.65% up from the average. The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 37.39% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.39% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 25/04/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Announces Bold Family-Related Benefits to Meet the Diverse Needs of Its Employees; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Product Testing Issue Clouds Quarterly Sales Gains; 23/03/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER TO CUT JOBS ON LEADING BEAUTY FORWARD INITIATIVES; 02/05/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Presentation at the Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum 2018 Available Live via Webcast; 21/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES INC – FILES FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF OFFERING, SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER CEO APOLOGIZES FOR TESTING ISSUE; 23/04/2018 – DJ Estee Lauder Companies Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EL); 14/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES INC EL.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $162 FROM $153; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Now Sees FY18 Constant-Currency EPS Growth of 20%-21%; 16/04/2018 – Estee Lauder Board Increases in Size to 17 Members

Since February 25, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $71.09 million activity. 422,056 shares were sold by LAL FAMILY PARTNERS LP, worth $66.44 million.