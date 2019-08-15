As Golub Cap Bdc (GBDC) Valuation Declined, Homrich & Berg Trimmed Position; Gotham Asset Management Has Decreased Its National Presto Inds (NPK) Position by $486,000

Homrich & Berg decreased its stake in Golub Cap Bdc Inc (GBDC) by 21.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Homrich & Berg sold 20,517 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.93% . The institutional investor held 73,755 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.32M, down from 94,272 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Homrich & Berg who had been investing in Golub Cap Bdc Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $18.39. About 97,226 shares traded. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) has declined 3.13% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.13% the S&P500. Some Historical GBDC News: 22/03/2018 – Golub Capital Provides One-Loan Debt Facility to Support the Acquisition of Togetherwork by GI Partners; 23/03/2018 – Market Response to China Tariffs ‘Out of Whack,’ Golub Says (Video); 23/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Clo Refinancing Notes Issued By Golub Capital Bdc Clo 2014 Llc; 09/04/2018 – Golub Capital BDC, Inc. Announces $136.0 Million In New Middle-Market Originations For Its Fiscal Year 2018 Second Quarter; 07/05/2018 – Golub Capital BDC, Inc. Declares Fiscal Year 2018 Third Quarter Distribution of $0.32 Per Share and Announces Fiscal Year 2018; 21/05/2018 – METLIFE, JOHN BUCK & GOLUB REPORT FACEBOOK LEASE OF PARK TOWER; 05/03/2018 Golub Capital Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – Mitch Golub Joins Carlease Board of Directors as Chairman of the Board; 07/05/2018 – GOLUB CAPITAL 2Q ADJ. NET INVESTMENT INCOME/SHR 32C, EST. 32C; 30/04/2018 – Golub Capital Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Gotham Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in National Presto Inds Inc (NPK) by 29.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gotham Asset Management Llc sold 4,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.91% . The hedge fund held 10,795 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.17 million, down from 15,295 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gotham Asset Management Llc who had been investing in National Presto Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $599.83M market cap company. The stock decreased 4.78% or $4.3 during the last trading session, reaching $85.75. About 114,183 shares traded or 23.57% up from the average. National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK) has declined 20.08% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.08% the S&P500. Some Historical NPK News: 21/04/2018 DJ National Presto Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NPK); 23/04/2018 – NATIONAL PRESTO INDUSTRIES SAYS ON APRIL 19, UNIT RECEIVED A SUBCONTRACT FOR PRODUCTION OF WARHEAD FOR SMALL DIAMETER BOMB PROGRAM – SEC FILING; 23/04/2018 – NATIONAL PRESTO INDUSTRIES INC – THE AWARD IN COMBINATION WITH OTHER RECENT SUBCONTRACTS REPRESENTS A TOTAL VALUE OF APPROXIMATELY $43 MLN; 17/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within IDT, National Presto Industries, EnPro Industries, Ruth’s H

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 9 investors sold GBDC shares while 36 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 16.23 million shares or 3.09% less from 16.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 12,070 were accumulated by Eagle Glob Advisors Lc. Lpl Lc invested in 0% or 15,264 shares. Mckinley Capital Management Delaware accumulated 213,462 shares. Polar Ltd Liability Partnership holds 171,500 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Cullen Frost Bankers has invested 0.05% in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC). 101,800 are owned by Deutsche Bancorp Ag. M&R Capital Mngmt reported 140 shares. Ameriprise owns 46,743 shares. Evanson Asset Mngmt Llc invested in 0.06% or 15,515 shares. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc stated it has 74,789 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Moreover, Citadel Advsrs Llc has 0% invested in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) for 77,633 shares. Capital Financial Advisers Lc holds 267,525 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Blackrock Inc stated it has 0% in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC). Front Barnett Assocs Limited Liability Com has 10,555 shares. Advisory Incorporated invested in 0.07% or 212,853 shares.

More notable recent Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (GBDC) CEO David Golub on Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on December 04, 2018, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Golub Capital BDC, Inc. Announces Pricing On New $602.4 Million Term Debt Securitization – PR Newswire” published on November 01, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Golub Capital BDC About To Put More Money In Your Pocket (GBDC) – Nasdaq” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Golub Capital BDC, Inc.’s (GBDC) CEO David Golub on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on February 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (GBDC) CEO David Golub on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 09, 2019.

Homrich & Berg, which manages about $3.37B and $1.92B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Whitehall Fds Inc (VYM) by 8,860 shares to 18,071 shares, valued at $1.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 4,050 shares in the quarter, for a total of 51,836 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Star Fd (VXUS).

Gotham Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.96B and $6.83 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) by 2,770 shares to 49,837 shares, valued at $21.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Omnicom Group Inc (NYSE:OMC) by 40,273 shares in the quarter, for a total of 222,732 shares, and has risen its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA).

More notable recent National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Concerned With National Presto Industries, Inc.’s (NYSE:NPK) -7.9% Earnings Drop? – Yahoo Finance” on May 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “National Presto: A New Recurring Revenue Stream – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “National Presto Industries: Time For Another Shakeup – Seeking Alpha” on April 12, 2018. More interesting news about National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Top Stocks With High Dividend Yields – Motley Fool” published on November 28, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 High-Yield Stocks Still Worth Buying – The Motley Fool” with publication date: October 30, 2018.