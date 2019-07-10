As Golub Cap Bdc (GBDC) Share Price Declined, Ares Management Trimmed by $6.28 Million Its Stake; Axiom International Investors Has Increased Its Yandex N V (YNDX) Stake

Axiom International Investors Llc increased its stake in Yandex N V (YNDX) by 72.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Axiom International Investors Llc bought 1.33M shares as the company’s stock rose 7.24% with the market. The institutional investor held 3.16M shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $108.59M, up from 1.84 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Axiom International Investors Llc who had been investing in Yandex N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.00B market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $39.8. About 886,867 shares traded. Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) has risen 4.16% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.27% the S&P500. Some Historical YNDX News: 29/05/2018 – Russian search giant Yandex has launched its own home assistant smart speaker as it looks to take on the likes of the Amazon Echo and Google Home; 29/05/2018 – Russian tech giant Yandex has unveiled a new smart speaker; 07/03/2018 Boundless to Host Roundtable Webinar on Boundless Server Enterprise; 29/05/2018 – Yandex to Offer Smart Speaker to Compete With Amazon, Google; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX 1Q ADJ. EBITDA MARGIN +29%; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX – EXPECT SEARCH AND PORTAL RUBLE-BASED REVENUE GROWTH TO BE IN THE RANGE OF 19% TO 21% IN THE FULL YEAR 2018 COMPARED WITH 2017; 08/05/2018 – Fosun International/Yandex Story Published in Error (Correct); 26/05/2018 – YANDEX WOULD ONLY SELL SMALL STAKE IF IPO OF UBER JV HELD: RIA; 25/04/2018 – Yandex 1Q Rev $464M; 29/05/2018 – Yandex also unveiled an online delivery platform similar to Amazon Prime

Ares Management Llc decreased its stake in Golub Cap Bdc Inc (GBDC) by 56.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ares Management Llc sold 369,140 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.39% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 279,969 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.01M, down from 649,109 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ares Management Llc who had been investing in Golub Cap Bdc Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $17.84. About 124,055 shares traded. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) has declined 2.83% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.26% the S&P500. Some Historical GBDC News: 07/05/2018 – GOLUB CAPITAL 2Q NAV/SHR $16.11; 24/05/2018 – Venafi Names Ben Golub to Board of Directors; 30/04/2018 – Golub Capital Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – GOLUB CAPITAL 2Q ADJ. NET INVESTMENT INCOME/SHR 32C, EST. 32C; 21/05/2018 – METLIFE, JOHN BUCK & GOLUB REPORT FACEBOOK LEASE OF PARK TOWER; 22/05/2018 – GOLUB CAPITAL BDC – ENTERED INTO AN AMENDED AND RESTATED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH SUMITOMO MITSUI BANKING CORPORATION; 17/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Six Classes Of Clo Refinancing Notes Issued By Golub Capital Partners Clo 26(B)-R, Ltd; 09/04/2018 – Golub Capital BDC, Inc. Announces $136.0 Million In New Middle-Market Originations For Its Fiscal Year 2018 Second Quarter; 22/03/2018 – Golub Cap Provides One-Loan Debt Facility to Support the Acquisition of Togetherwork by GI Partners; 23/03/2018 – S&PGR Asgns 3 Ratings To Golub Capital BDC CLO 2014 LLC

Axiom International Investors Llc, which manages about $10.22B and $3.26 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 375,471 shares to 9,240 shares, valued at $1.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 29,833 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,603 shares, and cut its stake in Keycorp New (NYSE:KEY).

More notable recent Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Western intelligence hacked Yandex to spy on accounts – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” on June 27, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Yandex Announces First Quarter 2019 Financial Results Nasdaq:YNDX – GlobeNewswire” published on April 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Google’s Compliance With Anti-Huawei Policy May Backfire – Seeking Alpha” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Yandex NV (YNDX) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does The Data Make Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) An Attractive Investment? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 04, 2019.

Analysts await Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.32 EPS, up 3.23% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.31 per share. GBDC’s profit will be $19.39 million for 13.94 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual EPS reported by Golub Capital BDC, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.