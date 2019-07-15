As Golub Cap Bdc (GBDC) Market Value Declined, Homrich & Berg Has Trimmed by $348,789 Its Stake; Clarivest Asset Management Increases Stake in Centerstate Bk (CSFL)

Homrich & Berg decreased its stake in Golub Cap Bdc Inc (GBDC) by 21.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Homrich & Berg sold 20,517 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.39% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 73,755 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.32 million, down from 94,272 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Homrich & Berg who had been investing in Golub Cap Bdc Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.09B market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $17.97. About 126,191 shares traded. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) has declined 2.83% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.26% the S&P500. Some Historical GBDC News: 30/04/2018 – Golub Capital Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – Golub Capital Provides One-Loan Debt Facility to Support the Acquisition of Togetherwork by GI Partners; 12/03/2018 – Techmeme: Decentralized data storage startup Storj appoints Ben Golub, ex-CEO of open-source software firm Docker, as new; 13/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Golub Capital Partners CLO 36(M) Ltd. Notes Rtgs; 07/03/2018 – Mitch Golub Joins Carlease Board of Directors as Chairman of the Board; 23/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Clo Refinancing Notes Issued By Golub Capital Bdc Clo 2014 Llc; 21/05/2018 – MetLife Investment Management, The John Buck Company and Golub & Company Announce Facebook Lease of Park Tower in San Francisco; 17/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Golub Capital Partners CLO 26(B)-R, Ltd./LLC Refinancing Notes; 22/03/2018 – Golub Cap Provides One-Loan Debt Facility to Support the Acquisition of Togetherwork by GI Partners; 12/03/2018 – Ben Golub Joins Storj Labs as Executive Chairman, Interim CEO

Clarivest Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Centerstate Bk Corp (CSFL) by 4104.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clarivest Asset Management Llc bought 177,433 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.66% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 181,756 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.33 million, up from 4,323 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clarivest Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Centerstate Bk Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.05B market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $23.37. About 307,012 shares traded. CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL) has declined 25.37% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.80% the S&P500. Some Historical CSFL News: 05/04/2018 – CENTERSTATE BANK-IN CONNECTION WITH ENTERING INTO SECOND AMENDMENT, CO ISSUED TO LENDER AMENDED REVOLVING PROMISSORY NOTE DATED AS OF APRIL 2, 2018; 21/04/2018 – DJ CenterState Bank Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSFL); 22/03/2018 – CenterState Bank at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By KBW Today; 05/04/2018 – CENTERSTATE BANK-AMENDMENT OF CERTAIN LOAN AGREEMENT DATED AS OF APRIL 8, 2015 TO EXTEND MATURITY DATE OF REVOLVING LINE OF CREDIT TO APRIL 1, 2021; 25/04/2018 – KBRA COMMENTS ON CENTERSTATE BANK CORPORATION’S ACQUISITION OF CHARTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION; 24/04/2018 – CENTERSTATE BANK CORP – DEAL FOR PER SHARE VALUE OF $22.76 AND AN AGGREGATE DEAL VALUE OF $360.1 MLN; 24/04/2018 – CENTERSTATE BANK REPORTS PURCHASE OF CHARTER FINL & EXPANSION I; 24/04/2018 – CenterState Bank: Aggregate Deal Value $360.1M; 24/04/2018 – CENTERSTATE BANK CORP – QTRLY SHR $0.42; 25/04/2018 – WEISSLAW LLP Investigates Charter Financial Corp. Acquisition

Clarivest Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.41 billion and $4.95 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kla (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 9,741 shares to 135,924 shares, valued at $16.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Triple (NYSE:GTS) by 14,482 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 232,183 shares, and cut its stake in Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold CSFL shares while 61 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 76.23 million shares or 6.76% more from 71.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mesirow Financial Mgmt holds 266,775 shares. Wolverine Asset Mgmt Limited Liability reported 0% stake. Creative Planning holds 0% or 13,894 shares. Counselors Of Maryland Llc has 0.7% invested in CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL). Charles Schwab Mgmt reported 453,263 shares stake. Intrust Bank Na reported 0.12% in CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL). Quantbot Techs LP has 6,452 shares. 1492 Ltd Liability Com holds 1.74% or 86,474 shares. Parametric Port Assoc Lc, Washington-based fund reported 72,437 shares. Wellington Management Grp Inc Limited Liability Partnership holds 2.33 million shares. Victory has 0.08% invested in CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL) for 1.50 million shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL). The Ohio-based Huntington National Bank & Trust has invested 0% in CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL). Ota Fincl LP owns 71,382 shares for 2.78% of their portfolio. Advisory Research stated it has 1.13M shares or 0.52% of all its holdings.

Homrich & Berg, which manages about $3.37B and $1.92 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 248,128 shares to 4.01M shares, valued at $580.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Smucker J M Co (NYSE:SJM) by 3,899 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,606 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (KLD).

Analysts await Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.32 earnings per share, up 3.23% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.31 per share. GBDC’s profit will be $19.39 million for 14.04 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual earnings per share reported by Golub Capital BDC, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.