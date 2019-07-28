As Golub Cap Bdc (GBDC) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Homrich & Berg Has Lowered Its Stake; Pennsylvania Trust Co Decreased Position in American Tower New (AMT) by $1.56 Million

Pennsylvania Trust Co decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 3.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pennsylvania Trust Co sold 7,939 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.41% with the market. The institutional investor held 217,249 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.81M, down from 225,188 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $90.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $204.59. About 1.29 million shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 44.96% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.53% the S&P500.

Homrich & Berg decreased its stake in Golub Cap Bdc Inc (GBDC) by 21.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Homrich & Berg sold 20,517 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.39% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 73,755 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.32 million, down from 94,272 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Homrich & Berg who had been investing in Golub Cap Bdc Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.11 billion market cap company. It closed at $18.25 lastly. It is down 2.83% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.26% the S&P500. Some Historical GBDC News: 21/05/2018 – METLIFE, JOHN BUCK & GOLUB REPORT FACEBOOK LEASE OF PARK TOWER; 30/04/2018 – Golub Capital Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/03/2018 – Market Response to China Tariffs ‘Out of Whack,’ Golub Says (Video); 07/03/2018 – MITCH GOLUB JOINS CARLEASE BOARD AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 12/03/2018 – Techmeme: Decentralized data storage startup Storj appoints Ben Golub, ex-CEO of open-source software firm Docker, as new; 16/03/2018 – Credit Suisse’s Golub Says Better Economic Data, Less Inflation Fueling Markets (Video); 13/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Golub Capital Partners CLO 36(M), Ltd./LLC; Publishes New Issue Report; 17/05/2018 – PE Hub: Golub Capital looks to sell minority stake; 22/03/2018 – Golub Capital Provides One-Loan Debt Facility to Support the Acquisition of Togetherwork by Gl Partners; 09/04/2018 – Golub Cap BDC, Inc. Announces $136.0 M in New Middle-Market Originations for Its Fiscal Yr 2018 2Q

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $526,760 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Westpac has 242,236 shares. Old Second Bank & Trust Of Aurora holds 0.02% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 350 shares. New York-based Douglass Winthrop Advsrs Limited Company has invested 0.02% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Private Na has invested 0.55% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Wesbanco Financial Bank holds 0.04% or 4,097 shares in its portfolio. Pittenger Anderson Inc owns 61,260 shares or 0.94% of their US portfolio. Los Angeles And Equity Rech holds 0.7% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) or 638,882 shares. Sequoia Advsr Lc invested 0.02% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Connecticut-based Hartford Mngmt has invested 0.32% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Cambridge Trust has invested 1.36% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Waratah Cap Advsr Ltd, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 87,304 shares. Gabelli Funds, New York-based fund reported 177,213 shares. Moreover, Lakeview Limited Liability Corporation has 0.3% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Tiemann Inv Advsr Lc reported 1,876 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Amica Mutual Insur Co holds 17,544 shares.

Pennsylvania Trust Co, which manages about $2.34B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ssga Active Etf Tr by 3,272 shares to 109,117 shares, valued at $10.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 10,026 shares in the quarter, for a total of 273,531 shares, and has risen its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 9 investors sold GBDC shares while 36 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 16.23 million shares or 3.09% less from 16.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mraz Amerine Associate reported 28,864 shares. Edgemoor Advsr invested 0.32% in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC). Neuberger Berman Grp Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% of its portfolio in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC). Wellington Shields Capital Management Limited Liability Com has invested 0.09% in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC). 51,639 are held by Parametric Portfolio Associate Ltd Com. Stifel Finance, Missouri-based fund reported 25,428 shares. Polar Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.03% or 171,500 shares in its portfolio. Northeast Consultants owns 74,789 shares. Advisors Cap Limited Co reported 241,623 shares. San Francisco Sentry Invest Grp (Ca) holds 14,885 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Thrivent For Lutherans, Minnesota-based fund reported 344,923 shares. Ftb Advsr Inc accumulated 500 shares or 0% of the stock. Sigma Planning reported 10,421 shares. Ubs Asset Americas Inc stated it has 0% in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC). Blair William And Il stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC).

Homrich & Berg, which manages about $3.37 billion and $1.92 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 11,450 shares to 26,498 shares, valued at $2.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 10,212 shares in the quarter, for a total of 57,375 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (HDV).

Analysts await Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.32 earnings per share, up 3.23% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.31 per share. GBDC’s profit will be $19.39 million for 14.26 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual earnings per share reported by Golub Capital BDC, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.