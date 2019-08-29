As Goldman Sachs (GS) Valuation Rose, Grassi Investment Management Lifted Its Stake; Illinois Tool Works (ITW) Stock Declined While Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky Boosted Stake

Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works (ITW) by 3.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky bought 7,751 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.08% . The institutional investor held 244,431 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.08M, up from 236,680 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky who had been investing in Illinois Tool Works for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $146.83. About 361,562 shares traded. Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) has risen 10.38% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.38% the S&P500.

Grassi Investment Management increased its stake in Goldman Sachs (GS) by 44.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grassi Investment Management bought 10,780 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 35,240 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.77 million, up from 24,460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grassi Investment Management who had been investing in Goldman Sachs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.11% or $4.2 during the last trading session, reaching $203.37. About 514,640 shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 07/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs Moving UK Bankers to Frankfurt in Brexit ‘Dry Run’; 12/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs president Schwartz to retire; 30/03/2018 – U.S. judge certifies Goldman Sachs gender bias class action; 23/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE: Goldman Sachs made $200M in profit on one day this Feb. as calm in stock markets was shattered with a historic surge in volatility, sources tell CNBC’s @Hugh_Son. That’s on par with what the firm’s derivatives unit typically makes in one year; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs 1Q EPS $6.95; 08/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs Is Said to Hire Santander’s Head of M&A in Brazil; 26/03/2018 – CHINA’S MEITUAN-DIANPING TAPS BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH, GOLDMAN SACHS, MORGAN STANLEY FOR POTENTIAL HONG KONG LISTING; 15/04/2018 – Partners Group, Charlesbank near deal for Hearthside Food; 27/03/2018 – TPG SIXTH STREET PARTNERS HIRES GOLDMAN’S MIKE MCGINN; 07/05/2018 – Conagra at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum Tomorrow

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Evergreen Capital Management Ltd Liability invested in 11,035 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Veritable Ltd Partnership owns 0.04% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 10,955 shares. Barclays Pcl reported 0.1% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Moody Natl Bank Division holds 54,852 shares. Washington Trust Retail Bank has invested 0.99% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). 9,898 are owned by Lau Associates Limited Liability Co. Valicenti Advisory Services holds 0.71% or 7,746 shares. Dorsey And Whitney Com Limited Com accumulated 2,278 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj And reported 268,131 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Intersect Capital Ltd Com has 0.1% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Moreover, Regentatlantic Ltd Co has 0.23% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 17,067 shares. Compton Capital Mngmt Incorporated Ri holds 0.77% or 9,204 shares. Nicholas Invest Limited Partnership accumulated 11,003 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Moreover, Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has 0.33% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Braun Stacey Associate holds 48,046 shares or 0.61% of its portfolio.

Grassi Investment Management, which manages about $608.21M and $674.91 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) by 5,215 shares to 53,383 shares, valued at $8.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 7,755 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 115,050 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

