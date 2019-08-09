As Goldman Sachs (GS) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Barr E S & Co Has Lowered Its Position; Accenture Plc F Class A (ACN) Shareholder Bourgeon Capital Management Lowered Stake by $2.92 Million

Bourgeon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Accenture Plc F Class A (ACN) by 48.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bourgeon Capital Management Llc sold 16,595 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The hedge fund held 17,797 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.13 million, down from 34,392 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Accenture Plc F Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $126.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.81% or $5.31 during the last trading session, reaching $194.18. About 1.32 million shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE 2Q NET REV. $9.59B, EST. $9.31B; 16/03/2018 – ACCENTURE’S MONTREAL OFFICE MANAGING DIRECTOR MADELEINE CHENETTE NAMED A FINALIST FOR LES MERCURIADES AWARDS; 23/05/2018 – Accenture Interactive Will Expand Capabilities With Acquisition Of HO Communication To Deliver Connected Brand Experiences In Greater China; 23/05/2018 – Accenture Interactive Programmatic Services Navigates Complexity of Digital Media Landscape; 12/04/2018 – Cape Analytics Joins Duck Creek Partner Ecosystem to Provide Property Intelligence Solution Enabled by Al and Geospatial lmagery to Property & Casualty Insurers; 21/05/2018 – Accenture Again Named Technology Advisory House of the Year by Energy Risk Magazine; 18/04/2018 – Accenture Positioned as Overall Leader in HfS Blueprint for ServiceNow Services; 08/03/2018 – Accenture Announces Progress Toward a Gender-Balanced Workforce as Part of Its International Women’s Day Celebration; 16/05/2018 – Duck Creek Technologies’ Formation ‘18 Sees Record Attendance, Unveils P&C Innovation Lab, Sets New Bar for Operational Efficiency in the Industry; 15/05/2018 – Accenture Positioned as a Leader in lDC’s MarketScape Worldwide Cloud Professional Services 2018 Vendor Assessment for Fourth Consecutive Report

Barr E S & Co decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Inc (GS) by 0.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barr E S & Co sold 1,679 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The hedge fund held 188,067 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.11M, down from 189,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barr E S & Co who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $75.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $207. About 2.29M shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 18/05/2018 – BMC Software Is Said to Work With Goldman, Credit Suisse on Sale; 05/03/2018 – Goldman: GM and Ford could take $1 billion hit each from the steel tariffs; 09/05/2018 – Hologic at Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – “I’m not a big believer in bitcoin. I am a believer in blockchain technology,” former Goldman Sachs president Gary Cohn told CNBC’s Bob Pisani in a “Squawk on the Street” interview; 19/03/2018 – DealStreetAsia: Blackstone to buy 80% in Pune mall for $47.5m, Goldman to exit; 18/05/2018 – BRIEF-Goldman CEO Blankfein Is Likely To Step Down In December – NYT, Citing; 19/04/2018 – Goldman’s Hughes Sees More Options for Corporate Treasurers (Video); 03/04/2018 – US The Retail Economist/Goldman Sachs Chain Store Sales +3.4% On Year; 22/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs Treasury Access 0-1 Year ETF Goes Above 200-D-MA; 08/05/2018 – LEIDOS HOLDINGS INC LDOS.N : GOLDMAN SACHS REMOVES FROM CONVICTION LIST

Analysts await Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) to report earnings on September, 26. They expect $1.71 EPS, up 8.23% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.58 per share. ACN’s profit will be $1.11B for 28.39 P/E if the $1.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.93 actual EPS reported by Accenture plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.40% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $5.54 EPS, down 11.78% or $0.74 from last year’s $6.28 per share. GS’s profit will be $2.03 billion for 9.34 P/E if the $5.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.81 actual EPS reported by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.65% negative EPS growth.