As Goldman Sachs (GS) Market Valuation Rose, Adams Asset Advisors Increased by $681,360 Its Stake; As Conocophillips (COP) Stock Value Declined, Leucadia National Has Increased Stake by $4.33 Million

Leucadia National Corp increased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 30% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leucadia National Corp bought 72,140 shares as the company's stock declined 5.73% . The hedge fund held 312,627 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.07M, up from 240,487 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leucadia National Corp who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $53.26. About 197,629 shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500.

Adams Asset Advisors Llc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs (GS) by 14.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adams Asset Advisors Llc bought 3,340 shares as the company's stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 26,922 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.51M, up from 23,582 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adams Asset Advisors Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $197.19. About 140,400 shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500.

More notable recent ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Should We Be Delighted With ConocoPhillips's (NYSE:COP) ROE Of 22%? – Yahoo Finance" on June 11, 2019

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 0.93 in 2019Q1.

Leucadia National Corp, which manages about $578.44 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hess Corp (NYSE:HES) by 124,908 shares to 101,385 shares, valued at $6.45 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Asian Equities Fall; Hong Kong Records Retail Sales Slump Amid Political Unrest – Yahoo Finance" on October 02, 2019

Adams Asset Advisors Llc, which manages about $828.72M and $647.83M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jm Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) by 3,428 shares to 63,300 shares, valued at $7.29 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) by 6,369 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 141,425 shares, and cut its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co Com (NYSE:WY).