As Goldman Sachs (Gs) (GS) Share Value Rose, Holder Greenhaven Associates Increased Its Stake; As Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) Valuation Rose, Cordasco Financial Network Has Upped Stake by $305,085

Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) by 2175.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cordasco Financial Network bought 1,849 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 1,934 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $320,000, up from 85 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cordasco Financial Network who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.19B market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $159.45. About 309,049 shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 11/04/2018 – U.S. ADP March Regional Employment Report (Table); 02/05/2018 – ADP Report: At Current Pace, U.S. Unemployment ‘Will Soon Be in the Threes’; 02/05/2018 – ADP Earns Top 10 Spot on 2018 Top 50 Companies List from DiversityInc; 13/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN MARCH 2018, EUROPEAN TRAFFIC (EXCLUDING FRANCE) WAS UP BY 5.2%; 07/03/2018 – US TREASURY YIELDS RISE AFTER ADP JOBS DATA, 10-YEAR YIELDS INCREASE TO 2.86 PCT US10YT=RR; 24/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – WINS A CONTRACT IN THE UNITED ARAB EMIRATES FOR THE DESIGN AND SUPERVISION OF THE EXTENSION OF SHARJAH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT; 09/03/2018 – DSNA, ADP, THALES TESTING SITE DRONE-PROTECTION SYSTEM; 17/05/2018 – ADP Says Canada Firms Added 30.2K Jobs in April (Table); 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data Still Sees FY18 Revenue Growth of 7%-8%; 02/05/2018 – US private sector adds 204k jobs in April – ADP

Greenhaven Associates Inc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs (Gs) (GS) by 1.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenhaven Associates Inc bought 34,494 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The hedge fund held 3.38M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $691.23 million, up from 3.34 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs (Gs) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $77.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $216.71. About 158,033 shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 14/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs thinks interest rates could jump because of a strange occurrence in the economy; 04/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs recommends companies with large domestic sales exposure during periods of rising global trade tensions; 12/03/2018 – Dealbook: David Solomon Set to Succeed Blankfein as Goldman C.E.O. as Rival Steps Down; 15/03/2018 – Goldman Says It’s Learned From Venezuela `Hunger Bonds’ Backlash; 03/05/2018 – New York Post: Judge upholds former Goldman programmer’s theft conviction; 22/03/2018 – BTIG Said to Pick Ex-Goldman Executive Rollins as Its Europe CEO; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs 1Q Non-Compensation Expenses $2.5B; 07/03/2018 – The Globe and Mail: Goldman puts London staff on notice for move to Germany by June; 17/04/2018 – GOLDMAN CONTINUING SHARE BUYBACKS OF $5-6 BLN PER STRESS TEST CYCLE IS A “REASONABLE EXPECTATION” -CFO; 13/03/2018 – iSpecimen® Director of Marketing Jeff Goldman to Present Cutting-Edge Biobanking Strategy

More notable recent Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “ADP Crosses Above Average Analyst Target – Nasdaq” published on June 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Interesting ADP Put And Call Options For September 13th – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Adaptimmune (ADAP) Gets Orphan Drug Status for T-cell Therapy – Nasdaq” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “US STOCKS-Wall St gains on easing trade tensions, strong ADP jobs data – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 45 investors sold ADP shares while 448 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 291 raised stakes. 337.62 million shares or 0.85% less from 340.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Caprock Grp owns 0.15% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 4,727 shares. Covenant Multifamily Offices Ltd Llc has 10,405 shares for 0.38% of their portfolio. Spinnaker Trust invested in 24,467 shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability stated it has 0.52% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Mycio Wealth Ptnrs Limited Liability Co owns 99,201 shares for 1.29% of their portfolio. 477,928 were accumulated by Aqr Cap Management Ltd Liability Co. 5,225 were reported by Congress Asset Company Ma. Stratos Wealth Ptnrs Limited holds 0.29% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 39,819 shares. Heathbridge Limited holds 163,875 shares or 5.52% of its portfolio. Signaturefd Limited Liability Company has 4,210 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Evermay Wealth Mngmt owns 2,967 shares. Bbr Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corp holds 2,020 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. San Francisco Sentry Investment Gp (Ca) invested in 1,936 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Gateway Investment Advisers Ltd stated it has 249,492 shares. Connecticut-based Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.03% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP).

Cordasco Financial Network, which manages about $422.43M and $102.56M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT) by 15,953 shares to 74,745 shares, valued at $3.67M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Greenhaven Associates Inc, which manages about $5.72B and $5.73B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in J P Morgan Chase (Jpm) (NYSE:JPM) by 67,497 shares to 4.90M shares, valued at $548.16 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Airbus Group Nv (Eadsy) (EADSY) by 4.01M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.26 million shares, and cut its stake in Whirlpool Corp (Whr) (NYSE:WHR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 64 investors sold GS shares while 350 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 239.47 million shares or 1.11% less from 242.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hennessy Advsrs accumulated 1,000 shares. Creative Planning has 19,579 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Amica Retiree Medical Tru stated it has 2,592 shares or 0.43% of all its holdings. Davis accumulated 2.86% or 24,315 shares. Kenmare Capital Prtn Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 3,800 shares or 0.94% of the stock. Appleton Prns Ma, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 16,636 shares. Lowe Brockenbrough & accumulated 35,004 shares. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel holds 2,150 shares. Field Main Bancshares has 1.05% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 5,591 shares. Farmers Merchants Invs has invested 0.27% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Focused Wealth Inc holds 0.34% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) or 6,262 shares. 17,915 are held by Rnc Capital Management Limited Liability Co. Engineers Gate Manager LP stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Pennsylvania accumulated 0.03% or 3,906 shares. Roundview Capital Ltd has invested 0.46% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

More notable recent The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Goldman’s chief risk officer exiting – WSJ – Seeking Alpha” on September 16, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Goldman Sachs (GS) is Offering Buyouts to Encourage Partners to Leave as CEO Works to Shrink Bank – Business Insider – StreetInsider.com” published on September 13, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “7 Upcoming IPOs for September – Investorplace.com” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 15, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Should Visa Worry About Apple’s New Credit Card? – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 12, 2019.