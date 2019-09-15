As Goldman Sachs (Gs) (GS) Share Price Rose, Greenhaven Associates Boosted by $7.04 Million Its Stake; Norfolk Southern (NSC) Stock Value Declined While Wade G W & Trimmed Its Holding

Greenhaven Associates Inc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs (Gs) (GS) by 1.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenhaven Associates Inc bought 34,494 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The hedge fund held 3.38 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $691.23M, up from 3.34M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs (Gs) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $219.9. About 2.62 million shares traded or 17.45% up from the average. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 12/04/2018 – Law Firms Join Goldman in Fight for Hong Kong Gay Spouse Visas; 25/04/2018 – Goldman Issues $914 Million Bond for Brazil’s Biggest Gas Plant; 09/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs’ chief equity strategist tells clients to expect solid S&P 500 sales growth of 10 percent, the fastest pace since 2011; 09/05/2018 – Intelsat at Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – Goldman vice chair turned down Deutsche Bank’s CEO offer; 12/04/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS CEO SPEAKS IN POLITICO WEBCAST FROM BRUSSELS; 11/03/2018 – Simply Telecom: Exclusive: Telecom Italia picks Goldman and Credit Suisse for network spin-off; 21/05/2018 – Blackstone and Goldman sell data provider for $1.9bn; 03/05/2018 – Ex-Goldman Sachs programmer loses bid to overturn conviction; 21/05/2018 – Agilent at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12

Wade G W & Inc decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 65.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wade G W & Inc sold 2,230 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The institutional investor held 1,150 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $229,000, down from 3,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wade G W & Inc who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.03% or $3.63 during the last trading session, reaching $182.19. About 1.70 million shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500.

Wade G W & Inc, which manages about $4.63 billion and $1.10 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc (NYSE:EXR) by 4,435 shares to 94,307 shares, valued at $10.01 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wisdomtree Tr (DLN) by 4,720 shares in the quarter, for a total of 694,054 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.82 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 36 investors sold NSC shares while 383 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 243 raised stakes. 183.70 million shares or 2.00% less from 187.44 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 42,881 are held by Creative Planning. Evermay Wealth Mngmt Ltd Com reported 8,077 shares stake. Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Ltd Com reported 35,665 shares. Webster Bank & Trust N A has 400 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Fulton Natl Bank Na reported 5,127 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Laurion Mngmt LP has invested 0% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Trust Company Of Virginia Va reported 35,640 shares or 0.92% of all its holdings. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 56,774 shares. Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Limited Co has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Nebraska-based Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mgmt Gp Llc has invested 0% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Farmers Bancshares stated it has 1.06% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). London Of Virginia has invested 3.19% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). First Quadrant LP Ca invested in 52,719 shares. Mark Sheptoff Planning Ltd Co stated it has 900 shares. 45,923 are owned by Bryn Mawr.

More notable recent Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Employee Levels At U.S. Class I Rail Operations Drop – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Be Disappointed With Their 89% Profit? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Seems To Use Debt Quite Sensibly – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Greenbrier, CSX And Norfolk Southern Announce Executive Appointments – Yahoo Finance” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Railroads See Headwinds Cutting Volumes For Rest Of 2019 – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Analysts await Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.76 EPS, up 9.52% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.52 per share. NSC’s profit will be $727.00M for 16.50 P/E if the $2.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.70 actual EPS reported by Norfolk Southern Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.22% EPS growth.

Since July 29, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $100,546 activity.

More notable recent The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Goldman, Point72 lead financing round for Mexican fintech – Seeking Alpha” on August 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Goldman Sachs In Transition – Seeking Alpha” published on April 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Stocks â€“ Market Ends Mixed; September Looks Bullish for Wall Street – Yahoo Finance” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Lawsuit for Investors in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE: GS) against Directors announced by Shareholders Foundation – GlobeNewswire” published on March 18, 2019 as well as Themiddlemarket.com‘s news article titled: “M&A wrap: Simply Good, Atkins, Quest, Splunk, Genstar, Dick’s, Sheridan – Mergers & Acquisitions” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold GS shares while 350 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 239.47 million shares or 1.11% less from 242.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Alpha Cubed Invs Ltd Liability invested in 1,450 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Associated Banc owns 4,914 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. First Tru Advsrs Lp has invested 0.09% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Moreover, Old National Bank In has 0.04% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Waddell & Reed reported 256,949 shares stake. Utd Asset Strategies reported 11,017 shares. 55,816 are owned by Private Wealth Prtnrs Lc. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 8,299 shares. Martin & Inc Tn holds 0.37% or 6,015 shares in its portfolio. Asset Mngmt reported 25,296 shares. Riverhead Limited Co holds 0.12% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) or 16,111 shares. Arizona State Retirement has 0.17% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 72,052 shares. Hartford Management Com owns 46,093 shares. Commerce National Bank & Trust stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Marshfield Assoc holds 5.43% or 413,811 shares in its portfolio.