As Goldman Sachs (Gs) (GS) Market Value Rose, Greenhaven Associates Increased Position; Boys Arnold & Co Increased Its United Technologies (UTX) Stake by $11.64 Million as Shares Declined

Greenhaven Associates Inc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs (Gs) (GS) by 1.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenhaven Associates Inc bought 34,494 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The hedge fund held 3.38 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $691.23M, up from 3.34M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs (Gs) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $212.77. About 447,212 shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 22/05/2018 – US The Retail Economist/Goldman Sachs Chain Store Sales -0.6% In May 19 Wk; 11/05/2018 – BRITAIN’S FINANCIAL SECTOR DEMANDING INTERNATIONAL STAFF POSTED TO BRITAIN FOR LESS THAN SIX MONTHS TO BE ABLE TO TRAVEL WITHOUT HAVING TO APPLY FOR A WORK VISA AHEAD OF TIME; 06/03/2018 – MS, GS/@ForexLive: US said to be mulling further curbs on Chinese imports; 11/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs Wins Back Senior Banker Poached by Morgan Stanley; 17/04/2018 – US The Retail Economist/Goldman Sachs Chain Store Sales +3.8% On Year; 07/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs, Deutsche Bank Will Seek to Dismiss SunEdison Suit; 01/05/2018 – Goldman currency unit fined $110m; 02/05/2018 – Goldman’s Beinner Prefers Credit Risk Over Duration Risk (Video); 19/04/2018 – Selling to America: the radical makeover of Goldman Sachs; 12/03/2018 – Goldman Puts David Solomon in Line to Be Next CEO — 6th Update

Boys Arnold & Co Inc increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 447.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boys Arnold & Co Inc bought 89,534 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 109,534 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.26M, up from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boys Arnold & Co Inc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $117.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $135.75. About 895,745 shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 15/05/2018 – Ackman Joins Loeb to Push Three-Way Split at United Technologies; 04/05/2018 – Loeb Sees $20 Billion to Be Gained in United Technologies Split; 09/05/2018 – RadioResource: UTC Asks Energy Regulator to Meet with FCC on Spectrum Policies; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS SELECTIVE ACQUISITIONS ON SCALE OF POSSIBLE EMBRAER TIE-UP ‘VERY DOABLE’ WITHOUT ALTERING CASH DEPLOYMENT STRATEGY; 04/05/2018 – Hedge fund Third Point pushes United Tech to break up; 22/05/2018 – Seritage Growth Properties and Invesco Real Estate Announce Partnership to Own The Collection at UTC in La Jolla, California; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT LLC- CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO EXPECTS COST SYNERGIES FROM TIE-UP OF SUPPLIERS UNITED TECH AND ROCKWELL COLLINS UTX.N COL.N , OTHERWISE WOULD OPPOSE IT; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies Plans $15 Billion Five-Year U.S. Investment; 11/04/2018 – Pratt & Whitney Grows Geared Turbofan™ Engine Repair Supplier Network

