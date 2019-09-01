As Goldman Sachs Grp (GS) Market Valuation Rose, Dubuque Bank & Trust Company Has Lifted Holding by $1.25 Million; Netflix (NFLX) Holder Atria Investments Upped Stake by $804,560 as Stock Price Declined

Dubuque Bank & Trust Company increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Grp (GS) by 37.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company bought 6,560 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 23,960 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.60M, up from 17,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Grp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $203.91. About 1.46 million shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs 1Q Rev $10.04B; 06/04/2018 – China could switch to other tactics like barring U.S. service sector companies or intentionally driving down the value of its currency, Goldman Sachs economists said; 27/03/2018 – Goldman vice chair turned down Deutsche Bank’s CEO offer; 11/03/2018 – Blackstone-Backed Hedge Fund Arkkan Hires Goldman Sachs’s Abrat; 25/04/2018 – BigCommerce Closes Oversubscribed $60+ Million Round of New Growth Equity Funding Led by Goldman Sachs; 06/03/2018 – Goldman: Trump’s tariffs are ‘draconian’ and will raise prices; 17/04/2018 – GOLDMAN CFO SAYS THOSE 1Q DRIVERS MIGHT BE MORE DURABLE; 26/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs Asset Management to Host an Update Call Following the FERC’s Recent Policy Announcement Regarding MLPs; 07/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-FAMILY THAT OWNS MAJORITY OF NASCAR WORKING WITH GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC GS.N TO EXPLORE SALE; 08/03/2018 – BNP PARIBAS BNPP.PA : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 83 EUROS FROM 82 EUROS

Atria Investments Llc increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 43.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atria Investments Llc bought 2,260 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 7,492 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.67M, up from 5,232 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atria Investments Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $126.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $3.03 during the last trading session, reaching $293.75. About 4.45 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 13/03/2018 – Netflix is reportedly working on a news show to rival ’60 Minutes’; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Markets bounce back in spite of Italy political turmoil; 23/04/2018 – S&P: Rating, Positive Rating Outlook on Netflix Not Affected by Proposed Transaction; 05/03/2018 – The second season of Netflix’s “Stranger Things” garnered higher search interest than every season of HBO’s “Game of Thrones” in the U.S., according to UBS research; 06/04/2018 – RTE Online: Netflix offering more than $300m for billboard company – reports; 13/04/2018 – COMCAST AND NETFLIX EXPAND PARTNERSHIP TO PROVIDE COMCAST ABILITY TO INCLUDE NETFLIX SUBSCRIPTION IN NEW, EXISTING XFINITY PACKAGES; 26/04/2018 – Amazon, Netflix and Apple are forcing Hollywood to reshape its business; 11/05/2018 – Daily Mail: Brooklyn Nine-Nine fans demand Netflix to revive cancelled show and create hashtag after it is axed by FOX; 17/04/2018 – TicToc by Bloomberg: Apple is planning to launch the Netflix of news; 16/04/2018 – NETFLIX SAYS WILL HAVE $7.5 BLN – $8 BLN OF CONTENT EXPENSE (ON A P&L BASIS) IN 2018 ACROSS A WIDE VARIETY OF FORMATS

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $2.00 million activity.

More notable recent Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX) & Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) â€“Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC – Class Action Reminder – Yahoo Finance” on August 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Play It Again With Pairs Trade in Netflix and Spotify Stock – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Walt Disney, Netflix, Amazon and AT&T – Nasdaq” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: NFLX, BIDU – Nasdaq” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “SPY, BRK.B, NFLX, AMGN: ETF Inflow Alert – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Atria Investments Llc, which manages about $2.88 billion and $2.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHF) by 74,276 shares to 295,748 shares, valued at $9.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 4,756 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,380 shares, and cut its stake in Brinker Intl Inc (NYSE:EAT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Maryland Management stated it has 1,412 shares. Destination Wealth invested in 496 shares. Stephens Mgmt Grp Limited reported 0% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Stifel Fincl stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Country Club Trust Comm Na reported 1,138 shares. Bingham Osborn And Scarborough Ltd Liability has invested 0.03% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). State Street Corporation holds 0.45% or 16.20 million shares. Soros Fund Mngmt Limited Co holds 50,000 shares or 0.41% of its portfolio. First Quadrant Lp Ca has 0.11% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 3,852 shares. Shamrock Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 150 shares. The Illinois-based Prudential Public Limited Company has invested 0% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Moreover, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group (Ca) has 1.18% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Fishman Jay A Mi reported 0% stake. 88,324 were accumulated by Logan Capital Mngmt. Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1,957 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tudor Et Al accumulated 15,438 shares. Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability Company reported 0.13% stake. Fiduciary Trust Commerce invested in 0.25% or 48,485 shares. Regentatlantic Cap Limited Liability Company accumulated 17,067 shares. Independent Inc reported 0.31% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Bbva Compass Bank & Trust reported 0.09% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Linscomb Williams, Texas-based fund reported 1,143 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement Systems stated it has 538,907 shares. Laurion Mgmt Ltd Partnership, New York-based fund reported 82,577 shares. Sumitomo Life Communication reported 9,235 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Pictet Cie (Europe) holds 0.98% or 29,811 shares. Telemus Capital Ltd Co reported 0.06% stake. Moon Cap Mngmt Llc holds 18,355 shares. Icon Advisers Com owns 5,615 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Employees Retirement Of Texas has 14,800 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio.