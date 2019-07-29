As Goldman Sachs Grp (GS) Market Valuation Rose, Dubuque Bank & Trust Company Boosted Holding by $1.25 Million; Advent International Has Cut Its Lululemon Athleticainc. (LULU) Holding by $815.00 Million; Shares Rose

Dubuque Bank & Trust Company increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Grp (GS) by 37.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company bought 6,560 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 23,960 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.60M, up from 17,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Grp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $220.6. About 791,623 shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 19.48% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 14/05/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS ANNOUNCES MOVES IN INTERNAL MEMO; 16/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs reports gender pay gap of 55.5%; 30/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS – NET REVENUES IN INVESTMENT BANKING WERE $1.79 BILLION FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018, 5% HIGHER THAN THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2017; 15/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS SAYS REAL ISSUE FOR IT AND MANY COS IS UNDER-REPRESENTATION OF WOMEN AND DIVERSE PROFESSIONALS BOTH IN MAGNITUDE & LEVELS OF SENIORITY; 10/05/2018 – Platform Specialty at Goldman Sachs Conference May 16; 03/04/2018 – EQUITY INTERNATIONAL, GOLDMAN SACHS MERCHANT BANKING DIVISION, CENTAURUS CAPITAL ANNOUNCE FORMATION & $300 MLN INVESTMENT OF ARG REALTY GROUP; 16/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs International reveals UK gender pay gap; 15/05/2018 – Ardagh at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference Tomorrow; 18/04/2018 – In November, Goldman announced a $5 trillion sovereign fund with China Investment Corp to facilitate Chinese companies’ investment in American companies

Advent International Corp decreased its stake in Lululemon Athleticainc. (LULU) by 49.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advent International Corp sold 5.00M shares as the company’s stock rose 11.34% with the market. The hedge fund held 5.11 million shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $836.60M, down from 10.11M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advent International Corp who had been investing in Lululemon Athleticainc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.95B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $191.52. About 530,873 shares traded. Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) has risen 75.12% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.69% the S&P500. Some Historical LULU News: 29/05/2018 – Lululemon Earnings: Is It ‘Set up for Success?’ — Barrons.com; 28/03/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC LULU.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $92 FROM $90; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON 4Q ADJ EPS $1.33, EST. $1.27; 12/03/2018 Lululemon Taps Central Saint Martins on Capsule Range; 16/04/2018 – Lululemon Nabs New CFO From VF Corp; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON 4Q TOTAL COMP INCL DTC EX-FX +42%, EST. +8.6%; 16/04/2018 – Lululemon Athletica Names Patrick Guido Chief Financial Officer; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA – QTRLY COMPARABLE STORE SALES INCREASED 2%, OR INCREASED 1% ON A CONSTANT DOLLAR BASIS; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC LULU.O FY SHR VIEW $3.02, REV VIEW $2.95 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/04/2018 – Lululemon Rises for 10 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Umb Bancshares N A Mo reported 0.02% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Lau Assocs Ltd Llc stated it has 0.98% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Moreover, Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Llc has 0.07% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 5,350 shares. Sawgrass Asset Mgmt Limited Liability has 9,780 shares. River And Mercantile Asset Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 0.19% or 14,280 shares. Atria Invs invested 0.03% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Germany-based Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0.13% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). 3,912 were reported by Bessemer Gp. Salem Counselors, a North Carolina-based fund reported 4,977 shares. Azimuth Cap Management Limited Liability owns 1,416 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Arcadia Invest Management Mi has 0.03% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Prudential Plc holds 0.43% or 658,078 shares in its portfolio. 267,202 were accumulated by Davis Selected Advisers. Arizona State Retirement System holds 0.17% or 72,625 shares in its portfolio. Brandywine Invest Management Limited Liability, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 335,592 shares.

Dubuque Bank & Trust Company, which manages about $619.86 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Emerson Electric Co (NYSE:EMR) by 28,429 shares to 56,038 shares, valued at $3.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard (VFH) by 17,490 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,414 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Whitehall (VYM).

More notable recent The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Prime Day And FAANGs Out In DC – Seeking Alpha” on July 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “JPMorgan Chase: Boring Is Good – Seeking Alpha” published on July 19, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Big Option Trade In JPMorgan Ahead Of Tuesday’s Earnings – Benzinga” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Top 5 Things to Know in the Market on Monday – Yahoo Finance” published on July 14, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Why KBW Sees BofA, Citi and Goldman Sachs Winning From Fed Rate Cuts – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Advent International Corp, which manages about $32.03 billion and $2.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Technologiescorp (NYSE:UTX) by 35,000 shares to 188,000 shares, valued at $24.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 38 investors sold LULU shares while 149 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 100.61 million shares or 1.84% less from 102.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 19,200 were accumulated by Todd Asset Limited Liability Company. Aviva Public Ltd Com, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 36,091 shares. Legal General Grp Public Ltd reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU). Greenleaf reported 1,226 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt owns 0.01% invested in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) for 2,378 shares. 71,291 are held by United Svcs Automobile Association. Asset Management Inc has invested 0.02% in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU). Eaton Vance Management accumulated 122,569 shares. Clearbridge Invests Llc invested in 0% or 100 shares. Crystal Rock Mngmt holds 29,650 shares or 3.59% of its portfolio. Jane Street Gp Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.16% in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU). Harding Loevner LP reported 290 shares. 8,826 were reported by Wolverine Asset Management Limited Liability. Vident Investment Advisory Limited Liability Corp holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) for 5,520 shares. Heritage Wealth Advsrs stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU).