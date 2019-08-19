As Goldman Sachs Group Inc/The (GS) Valuation Rose, Holder Swift Run Capital Management Has Lifted Its Stake; As Manhattan Assocs (MANH) Stock Value Rose, Retirement Systems Of Alabama Has Raised by $900,185 Its Holding

Retirement Systems Of Alabama increased its stake in Manhattan Assocs Inc (MANH) by 7.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Retirement Systems Of Alabama bought 16,367 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.42% . The institutional investor held 246,138 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.57 million, up from 229,771 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Retirement Systems Of Alabama who had been investing in Manhattan Assocs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $84.16. About 158,078 shares traded. Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) has risen 78.81% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 78.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MANH News: 22/05/2018 – Manhattan Associates Redefines Warehouse Management for a Connected Commerce World; 24/04/2018 – MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES MAINTAINS 2018 GUIDANCE; 24/04/2018 – MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES INC MANH.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.50, REV VIEW $550.5 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/05/2018 – Manhattan Associates Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 24/04/2018 – Manhattan Associates 1Q EPS 33c; 24/04/2018 – Manhattan Associates Reports First Quarter 2018 Performance; 21/04/2018 – DJ Manhattan Associates Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MANH); 24/04/2018 – MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES 1Q REV. $130.6M, EST. $130.0M; 24/04/2018 – MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.48 TO $1.52, EST. $1.50; 17/05/2018 – Manhattan Associates Names Global Supply Chain Technology Leader Linda Hollembaek to Board of Directors

Swift Run Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc/The (GS) by 42.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swift Run Capital Management Llc bought 10,180 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The hedge fund held 33,879 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.50M, up from 23,699 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swift Run Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc/The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.78B market cap company. The stock increased 1.50% or $3 during the last trading session, reaching $202.42. About 1.21M shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 15/03/2018 – GOLDMAN TO HIRE MORGAN STANLEY’S AL-KHUDAIRY AS MIDEAST ADVISER; 12/03/2018 – The Beekman Group Announces Recapitalization of Air Medical Platform REVA in Partnership with Directional Aviation and Financing from Goldman Sachs; 08/05/2018 – Air Products at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference May 15; 17/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs: Tesla is going to need to raise $10 billion in 2 years to keep going; 12/03/2018 – Solomon clear to take Goldman helm as rival’s retreat ends power struggle; 16/05/2018 – Goldman Tells Big Oil: Take the Gas Risk and Demand Will Follow; 07/05/2018 – Clorox at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum Tomorrow; 18/05/2018 – From Goldman Sachs to groceries: Ocado’s boss Tim Steiner; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs 1Q Investment Management Rev $1.77B; 14/03/2018 – Goldman sees U.S. dollar weakness persisting in 2018

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 21 investors sold MANH shares while 88 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 68.69 million shares or 0.34% less from 68.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers owns 189,472 shares. Natixis Advisors LP holds 0.01% in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) or 11,815 shares. 22,690 were reported by Envestnet Asset. Virginia Retirement Et Al accumulated 0.02% or 28,700 shares. Moreover, Service Automobile Association has 0% invested in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) for 27,041 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH). Fifth Third Bancshares holds 0% or 42 shares in its portfolio. Voya Management Limited Com owns 36,090 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Dupont Management holds 18,638 shares. California State Teachers Retirement invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH). Camarda Fincl Advisors Lc has 18 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tiaa Cref Mgmt Ltd accumulated 220,469 shares. Earnest Prtnrs Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) or 27 shares. 105 are held by Signaturefd Ltd. Regions Financial owns 14,613 shares.

Retirement Systems Of Alabama, which manages about $20.58 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 30,137 shares to 2.88M shares, valued at $547.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 3,587 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 757,422 shares, and cut its stake in Exelon Corp (NYSE:EXC).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Waddell And Reed Fincl Inc reported 0.13% stake. Moreover, Salem Counselors Incorporated has 0.11% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Raging Cap Limited Liability Com accumulated 70,150 shares. Nuwave Management Ltd Liability Com, a New Jersey-based fund reported 1,703 shares. Andra Ap has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Nuveen Asset Limited Liability Company reported 0.19% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Trust Department Mb Natl Bank N A holds 907 shares. Girard Ptnrs Limited owns 1,329 shares. Pictet Asset Management Ltd holds 0.08% or 184,825 shares in its portfolio. Choate Inv Advsr holds 0.02% or 1,496 shares. Captrust Fincl Advsr accumulated 4,695 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Earnest Prtnrs Limited Company accumulated 84,506 shares. 800 are held by Bamco Inc New York. Carroll Assocs stated it has 419 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Garrison Asset Llc has invested 0.77% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).