As Goldman Sachs Group Inc/The (GS) Stock Price Rose, Holder Swift Run Capital Management Upped Its Holding; As Walt Disney Co (DIS) Stock Rose, Vigilant Capital Management Cut Holding by $663,669

Vigilant Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Walt Disney Co (DIS) by 71.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vigilant Capital Management Llc sold 5,979 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 2,419 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $269,000, down from 8,398 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vigilant Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $243.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $135.2. About 6.25M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 09/03/2018 – Disney shareholders vote against CEO Iger’s pay package; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Iran deal fallout; Liberty Global and Monster Beverage loses its fizz; 18/05/2018 – Mashable: The 15 best and most bizarre Disney Channel Original Movies; 14/03/2018 – The Walt Disney Company Announces Strategic Reorganization; 29/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO’S ABC SAYS IT HAS CANCELED ‘ROSEANNE’ -COMPANY STATEMENT; 28/03/2018 – New York Post: White House adds former Disney star to press team; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY 2Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 09/03/2018 – Variety: Cindy Davis, Research and Marketing Executive, Set to Leave Disney-ABC; 30/05/2018 – Michael Jackson’s estate sues ABC for copyright infringement; 03/04/2018 – Opening Quote: Disney’s magical solution for Murdoch Sky deal

Swift Run Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc/The (GS) by 42.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swift Run Capital Management Llc bought 10,180 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The hedge fund held 33,879 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.50 million, up from 23,699 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swift Run Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc/The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $3.24 during the last trading session, reaching $199.42. About 1.88M shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 20/03/2018 – Goldman Raises Natural Gas Price Forecasts on China, Coal; 19/04/2018 – MOVES-BlackRock hires Goldman’s Neary as top compliance officer exits; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs 1Q Compensation Ratio 41%; 21/05/2018 – IHS MARKIT TO BUY IPREO FROM BLACKSTONE & GOLDMAN SACHS MERCHAN; 13/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs’ David Schwimmer will start as chief executive officer on Aug. 1; 23/04/2018 – Goldman Taps Mallory to Head Unit Targeting America’s Super-Rich; 17/04/2018 – GOLDMAN CFO: DRIVERS OF CLIENT ACTIVITY ARE DIFFERENT THAN 2015; 17/05/2018 – WENDEL IS SAID TO HIRE GOLDMAN, BANK OF AMERICA FOR CSP SALE; 16/05/2018 – GOLDMAN SAYS EVEN U.S. SHALE CAN’T SOLVE IRAN EXPORT DISRUPTION; 03/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund Announces Quarterly Distribution of $0.16 Per Share

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ims Mngmt holds 0.55% or 3,520 shares in its portfolio. Earnest Prns Ltd has invested 0.15% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Savant Capital Limited Liability Company reported 1,731 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. The United Kingdom-based Artemis Inv Llp has invested 0.06% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Marshfield holds 4.93% or 419,099 shares. Baldwin Brothers Incorporated Ma has 75 shares. Cohen Steers reported 3,596 shares. Blair William & Company Il stated it has 0.49% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Kiltearn Limited Liability Partnership holds 6.34% or 1.16 million shares. Glob Endowment Management LP accumulated 3,940 shares. Rnc Capital Limited Liability stated it has 18,025 shares. Davis holds 2.77% or 24,578 shares. Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Company stated it has 0.05% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Raymond James Fincl Svcs Advsrs Inc has invested 0.05% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Clark Estates owns 53,815 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Welch Group Ltd Llc has 0.04% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 3,551 shares. First Bank & Tru Of Newtown stated it has 18,120 shares. Moreover, Duff Phelps Invest has 0.03% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 19,067 shares. Moreover, Haverford Trust Com has 1.95% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 944,307 shares. Texas Yale Capital owns 81,942 shares or 0.36% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Amica Mutual Ins has 0.76% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Mycio Wealth Prns Llc holds 0.13% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 13,763 shares. Signalpoint Asset Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0.12% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Sei Company holds 308,872 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Heritage Invsts Management Corporation holds 246,848 shares. New Jersey-based Harding Loevner Lp has invested 0.78% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Franklin Street Advsr Nc, a North Carolina-based fund reported 103,192 shares. Harvey Investment Ltd Liability Corporation has 5,604 shares. Stonebridge Cap Advsr Limited Liability Company, Minnesota-based fund reported 75,659 shares. Autus Asset Management Ltd Liability Com invested in 1.51% or 82,286 shares.

