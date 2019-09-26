As Goldman Sachs Group Inc/The (GS) Share Value Rose, Birinyi Associates Has Trimmed Holding by $1.02 Million; Pfizer (PFE) Holder Gyroscope Capital Management Group Has Trimmed Its Stake by $644,226 as Market Value Declined

Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 61.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc sold 14,982 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 9,304 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $409,000, down from 24,286 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $198.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $35.83. About 9.15M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 12/04/2018 – PFIZER: CITI SEES PFE INCREASING SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM TO OFFSET EPS DILUTION FROM HIGHER ANTICIPATED R&D INVESTMENT TO MONETISE CURRENT PIPELINE; 06/04/2018 – Susan G. Komen and Pfizer Team Up To Support Metastatic Breast Cancer Patients and Caregivers in the U.S. with Educational; 15/05/2018 – Enclara Pharmacia Inks Five-Year Contract Extension with VITAS Healthcare, Continues Highest Service Levels for Patient Medication Management; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER INC PFE.N SAYS CO AND ALLOGENE THERAPEUTICS ENTER INTO ASSET CONTRIBUTION AGREEMENT FOR PFIZER’S ALLOGENEIC CAR T IMMUNO-ONCOLOGY PORTFOLIO; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer Sees FY Adj EPS $2.90-Adj EPS $3.00; 27/03/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline last week quit the race to buy Pfizer’s consumer healthcare business, endangering an auction the U.S. drugmaker hoped would bring in as much as $20 billion; 17/05/2018 – REG-INNATE PHARMA : Preliminary activity observed of the combination of monalizumab and durvalumab in patients with colorectal cancer; 19/03/2018 – BIODURO PACT WITH PFIZER LEADS TO CREATION OF A SHELF-STABLE; 06/04/2018 – North American Over the Counter Drugs Market 2018-2023 Forecast to Reach $55.6 Billion with Sanofi, GlaxoSmithKline, Pfizer and Bayer Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 19/04/2018 – FDA STAFF – REVIEW OF LILLY RHEUMATOID ARTHRITIS TREATMENT HAS IDENTIFIED SERIOUS SAFETY RISK OF THROMBOSIS NOT SEEN IN OTHER THERAPIES, ESPECIALLY PFIZER’S XELJANZ

Birinyi Associates Inc decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc/The (GS) by 23.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birinyi Associates Inc sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 16,443 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.36 million, down from 21,443 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc/The for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $75.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $208.79. About 862,350 shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 07/03/2018 – Catherine Ngai: Exclusive: Goldman puts some London staff on notice for German move by June; 30/05/2018 – Teleflex at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 13; 16/03/2018 – Goldman’s UK arm reveals 40% gender gap in bonuses; 06/03/2018 – WHITE HOUSE NATIONAL ECONOMIC COUNCIL DIRECTOR COHN PLANS TO RESIGN -NEW YORK TIMES; 23/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 13; 18/05/2018 – Commodities are posting their best returns in a decade and Goldman thinks there’s more to come; 24/04/2018 – MEDIA-Goldman Sachs to relocate Dubai banker Mazen Makarem to New York – Bloomberg; 15/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS ANNOUNCES GENDER DIVERSITY GOAL IN MEMO; 09/03/2018 – CEO Lloyd Blankfein could step down as soon as the end of the year and the bank “isn’t looking beyond Goldman’s two co-presidents,” The Wall Street Journal reported Friday, citing sources familiar with the situation. Goldman declined to comment to CNBC; 15/03/2018 – Emerald Expo Events Raised to Neutral From Sell by Goldman Sachs

Analysts await The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $5.53 earnings per share, down 11.94% or $0.75 from last year’s $6.28 per share. GS’s profit will be $1.99B for 9.44 P/E if the $5.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.81 actual earnings per share reported by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.82% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 64 investors sold GS shares while 350 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 239.47 million shares or 1.11% less from 242.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Birinyi Associates Inc, which manages about $250.74 million and $238.17M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO) by 300 shares to 1,350 shares, valued at $1.48 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (NYSE:CMG) by 1,150 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1,650 shares, and has risen its stake in Procter & Gamble Co/The (NYSE:PG).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 51 investors sold PFE shares while 714 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 3.85 billion shares or 0.77% less from 3.88 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc, which manages about $127.73M and $265.26M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 7,014 shares to 10,530 shares, valued at $2.60M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 15,263 shares in the quarter, for a total of 104,263 shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLK).

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.62 EPS, down 20.51% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.78 per share. PFE’s profit will be $3.43B for 14.45 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual EPS reported by Pfizer Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.50% negative EPS growth.