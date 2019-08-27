As Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Hourglass Capital Has Lowered Position; Bank Of Italy Continues to Hold Holding in Cnh Indl N V (CNHI)

Hourglass Capital Llc decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 11.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hourglass Capital Llc sold 5,822 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The hedge fund held 42,744 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.21 million, down from 48,566 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hourglass Capital Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.36% or $2.71 during the last trading session, reaching $196.94. About 684,899 shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 09/05/2018 – Vector Group Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – AGP Group Announces Minority Investment from Goldman Sachs; 10/05/2018 – Universal Display at Goldman Sachs TechNet Conference May 23; 30/04/2018 – SOLOMON: GOLDMAN HAS CHANCE TO GAIN SHARE FROM DEUTSCHE RETREAT; 17/04/2018 – GOLDMAN CFO: NO CHANGES TO GROWTH TARGETS ON MARCUS; 14/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs Securities Division Chiefs to Leave Firm; 09/05/2018 – Goldman Sees Risk of Early Indonesia Rate Increase (Correct); 16/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs reports gender pay gap of 55.5%; 25/04/2018 – DOCTOR ON DEMAND SAYS CLOSED $74 MLN ROUND OF SERIES C FINANCING, LED BY PRINCEVILLE GLOBAL AND GOLDMAN SACHS INVESTMENT PARTNERS; 14/05/2018 – Nicholas Carlson: Scoop: A new Game of Thrones just started at Goldman!

Bank Of Italy increased its stake in Cnh Indl N V (CNHI) by 11.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Italy bought 757,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.30% . The institutional investor held 7.57 million shares of the construction and ag equipment and trucks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $77.11 million, up from 6.81 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Italy who had been investing in Cnh Indl N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $9.19. About 381,238 shares traded. CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI) has declined 12.69% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CNHI News: 20/03/2018 – TOBIN RESIGNED MONDAY FROM EUROPE TRUCKMAKER CNH INDUSTRIAL; 19/03/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL CNHI.Ml – TOBIN’S DEPARTURE WILL BE EFFECTIVE APRIL 27, 2018; 19/03/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL: DEREK NEILSON APPOINTED INTERIM CEO; 27/04/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL CNHI.Ml – NET INDUSTRIAL DEBT GUIDANCE CONFIRMED TO BETWEEN $0.8 BILLION AND $1.0 BILLION; 19/03/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL CNHI.Ml – BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS APPOINTED DEREK NEILSON AS INTERIM CEO; 27/04/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL CNHI.Ml SAYS PROGRAM IS INTENDED TO OPTIMIZE CAPITAL STRUCTURE AND TO MEET OBLIGATIONS ARISING FROM EQUITY INCENTIVE PLANS; 27/04/2018 – CNH Industrial reported 2018 first quarter consolidated revenues up 17% to $6.8 billion, net income at $202 million, or $0.14 p; 04/04/2018 – US SOYBEAN: US FARMERS WILL FEEL EFFECT IMMEDIATELY AS THEY TEND TO SELL THEIR 2017 HARVEST GRADUALLY THROUGHOUT 2018 MARKETING YEAR – BERENBERG; 04/04/2018 – US SOYBEAN: CHINESE IMPORT TARIFF WILL HURT WITH SCALE OF TARIFF (25%) RENDERING US SOYBEAN UNCOMPETITIVE IN THE GLOBAL MARKET IN SHORT TERM; 27/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES CNH INDUSTRIAL’S SR DEBT TO Ba1, AFFIRMS Ba1 C

Hourglass Capital Llc, which manages about $861.92M and $343.48 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Outfront Media Inc by 16,803 shares to 341,050 shares, valued at $7.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 22,987 shares in the quarter, for a total of 285,110 shares, and has risen its stake in Valley Natl Bancorp (NYSE:VLY).

Analysts await The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $5.54 EPS, down 11.78% or $0.74 from last year’s $6.28 per share. GS’s profit will be $1.99B for 8.89 P/E if the $5.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.81 actual EPS reported by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.65% negative EPS growth.

