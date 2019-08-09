As Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Csat Investment Advisory LP Decreased Stake by $908,396; Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Decreased Its Mastercard (MA) Stake by $2.79 Million

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 2.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board sold 11,866 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 414,268 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $97.54 million, down from 426,134 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $293.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $1.83 during the last trading session, reaching $276.21. About 164,787 shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 26/04/2018 – Mastercard’s Predictive Analytics Solution Minimizes Risk for Retailers; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Purchase Volume Up 15%; 05/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Cairns Vice Chairman After International Role; 05/03/2018 – Jefferson Awards Foundation Honors Shaquille O’Neal, Bryan Stevenson, Alexis Jones and Mastercard as 2018 National Public Service Award Recipients; 20/04/2018 – Shiny New Button May Help Visa, Mastercard and AmEx Fight PayPal; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Adj EPS $1.50; 02/05/2018 – MASTERCARD: CROSS-BORDER GROWTH MODERATING AMID CRYPTO DROP-OFF; 04/04/2018 – Barclays Launches Premier Global Travel Card That Rewards Cardmember Loyalty: Barclays Arrival® Premier World Elite Mastercard; 16/05/2018 – CPI Card Group’s Suite of Metal Card Solutions Earns Bronze Stevie® Award in 2018 American Business Awards®; 29/03/2018 – Mastercard Incorporated to Host Conference Call on First-Quarter 2018 Financial Results

Csat Investment Advisory Lp decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 25.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Csat Investment Advisory Lp sold 4,756 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The hedge fund held 13,955 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.68M, down from 18,711 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Csat Investment Advisory Lp who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $75.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $206.1. About 60,163 shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 12/03/2018 – David Solomon will take over as president and chief operating officer at Goldman Sachs as his sole competitor for CEO, Harvey Schwartz, retires in April; 23/05/2018 – Goldman Warns the Rise of the Machines Leaves Markets Exposed; 15/05/2018 – Commodities Queen Abdicates at Goldman Sachs (Video); 24/05/2018 – Any systemic risk from Italy could push euro down “5 big figures” – Goldman; 24/05/2018 – GOLDMAN SAYS SYSTEMIC SPILLOVERS FROM ITALY INTO PERIPHERY COULD PUSH EURO/DOLLAR DOWN ”AROUND FIVE BIG FIGURES”; 17/04/2018 – GOLDMAN HAS ORIGINATED $3 BLN IN CONSUMER LOANS, CREDIT QUALITY IN LINE WITH EXPECTATIONS -CFO; 09/04/2018 – SoFi Names Longtime Goldman Sachs Exec Michelle Gill as Next CFO; 10/05/2018 – Goldman’s Waldron Sees `Extraordinary Time’ for Dealmaking; 07/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs, Deutsche Bank Will Seek to Dismiss SunEdison Suit; 08/05/2018 – FORMER TRUMP ADVISER, GOLDMAN PRESIDENT COHN SPEAKS ON CNBC

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board, which manages about $4.91 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL) by 23,512 shares to 36,900 shares, valued at $1.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in O Reilly Automotive Inc New (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 5,065 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,424 shares, and has risen its stake in Monster Beverage Corp New.

More notable recent Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Mastercard Is Ready To Capitalize On Cashless Trend – Seeking Alpha” on July 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Mastercard Is Up 233% Since My Last Article – It Can Double Again – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Jeff Auxier Comments on Mastercard – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Mastercard: The Dip Represents A Potential Buying Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “MasterCard Q2 Earnings Outlook – Benzinga” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Louisiana-based Price Cap Mgmt has invested 1.46% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Principal Fin Incorporated invested in 2.37 million shares. Qci Asset Management New York holds 102,662 shares. Umb National Bank N A Mo reported 198,813 shares. Baker Ellis Asset Llc owns 465 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Old National Bancorporation In has 3,249 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands holds 24,500 shares or 1.06% of its portfolio. Loomis Sayles & Lp has invested 0.01% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). First Manhattan reported 0.01% stake. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Ghp has invested 0.42% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Lau Assoc Lc owns 2,200 shares. Hedeker Wealth Lc holds 0.59% or 3,900 shares in its portfolio. Connecticut-based Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.14% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Winch Advisory Limited Liability Company has invested 0.04% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Since July 16, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 6 sales for $32.58 million activity. Shares for $413,560 were bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon on Wednesday, July 31.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Calamos Advsr Ltd Llc stated it has 0.62% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Baxter Bros Inc holds 34,408 shares. 31,791 were accumulated by Cibc Asset Management. New York-based Nbt Retail Bank N A Ny has invested 0.3% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Fiera Cap Corp invested in 0% or 2,264 shares. Cleararc Inc has 5,267 shares. Rnc Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0.24% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 18,025 shares. California-based Gemmer Asset Management Llc has invested 0.02% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Shine Inv Advisory Serv reported 0.04% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Valicenti Advisory invested in 7,746 shares. New York-based Kenmare Cap Prtnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.91% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Leisure owns 3,034 shares for 0.49% of their portfolio. World holds 0.05% or 1.05M shares in its portfolio. Quantum Capital holds 2,228 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Hall Kathryn A, a California-based fund reported 2,500 shares.

Csat Investment Advisory Lp, which manages about $412.74M and $197.86M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vonage Hldgs Corp (NYSE:VG) by 38,490 shares to 129,520 shares, valued at $1.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hp Inc by 17,870 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,885 shares, and has risen its stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc Com (NYSE:ICE).

Analysts await The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $5.54 earnings per share, down 11.78% or $0.74 from last year’s $6.28 per share. GS’s profit will be $2.03 billion for 9.30 P/E if the $5.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.81 actual earnings per share reported by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.65% negative EPS growth.