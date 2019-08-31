As Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Valuation Rose, Lau Associates Raised by $324,700 Its Stake; Shareholder Quantitative Investment Management Increased F.N.B. (FNB) Stake

Quantitative Investment Management Llc increased its stake in F.N.B. Corp (FNB) by 296.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantitative Investment Management Llc bought 70,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.17% . The hedge fund held 94,800 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.00M, up from 23,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantitative Investment Management Llc who had been investing in F.N.B. Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $10.75. About 1.60M shares traded. F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) has declined 7.24% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.24% the S&P500. Some Historical FNB News: 02/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS FNB’S RATINGS, OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM POSITIVE; 20/03/2018 – FNB NAMIBIA NAMES RJC HAMER AS A DIRECTOR; 22/04/2018 – DJ FNB Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FNB); 24/04/2018 – FNB Corp 1Q Net $86.8M; 24/04/2018 – FNB Corp 1Q Net Interest Income Totaled $226.1M; 24/04/2018 – FNB Corp Saw 1Q Growth in Total Loans of $1.1B; 03/04/2018 – South Africa March FNB House Prices: Summary (Table); 02/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Fnb’s Ratings, Changes Outlook To Stable From Positive; 29/05/2018 – FNB Corp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: EUS FNB Versus FNA With On-Site Cytopathology in Solid Pancreatic Masses

Lau Associates Llc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group (GS) by 20.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lau Associates Llc bought 1,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 9,898 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.90 million, up from 8,198 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lau Associates Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.23B market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $203.91. About 1.46 million shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 12/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS – HARVEY SCHWARTZ, THE FIRM’S PRESIDENT AND CO-CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER, HAS DECIDED TO RETIRE EFFECTIVE APRIL 20, 2018; 17/04/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS – EFFECTIVE INCOME TAX RATE FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018 WAS 17.2%, DOWN FROM THE FULL YEAR RATE OF 61.5% FOR 2017; 03/04/2018 – Sam Zell and Goldman Sachs Team Up to Invest More Than $300M in Argentinian Real Estate; 07/05/2018 – Goldman’s $1B Bankers Set the Pace for Asian Wealth (Video); 28/05/2018 – Korea Funds Buy U.S. Property Debt as Goldman Warns on Valuation; 26/04/2018 – “Oil is going through a complete transformation, we think it’s entering a whole new phase in the investment mega-cycle,” Goldman’s Michele Della Vigna told CNBC; 18/04/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS CEO LLOYD BLANKFEIN COMMENTS ON CNBC INTERVIEW; 02/05/2018 – Korea Herald: Goldman is said to add crypto contracts without trading Bitcoins; 18/04/2018 – Gelena Sachs Named Business Wire’s VP of People; 25/05/2018 – Qiagen at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12

Since April 29, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $97,929 activity. CHIAFULLO JAMES D bought $3,297 worth of stock or 300 shares. $22,140 worth of F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) was bought by Mencini Frank C on Tuesday, August 13. The insider MOTLEY DAVID L bought 2,500 shares worth $27,799.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 12 investors sold FNB shares while 95 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 239.82 million shares or 1.84% less from 244.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Public Lc owns 0% invested in F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) for 76,221 shares. Wheatland Inc reported 74,355 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Lc holds 161,165 shares. Wellington Management Grp Incorporated Llp reported 346,974 shares. Pl Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation holds 1.50 million shares. Mariner Limited Co has invested 0% in F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB). Basswood Capital Ltd invested in 764,590 shares or 0.53% of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% of its portfolio in F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) for 21,982 shares. Cornercap Invest Counsel invested in 144,950 shares. Gamco Investors Et Al owns 46,000 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. The Delaware-based Riverhead Capital Management Limited Com has invested 0.01% in F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB). Moreover, State Common Retirement Fund has 0.01% invested in F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB). Sei Invs holds 0.01% in F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) or 199,020 shares. Fca Corp Tx holds 0.3% or 71,607 shares in its portfolio. Webster Retail Bank N A holds 250 shares.

Quantitative Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.89B and $1.73 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc (NYSE:CFR) by 6,500 shares to 8,300 shares, valued at $805,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Ozk by 20,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 58,200 shares, and cut its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN).

More notable recent F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) news were published by: Forbes.com which released: “NYSE Stocks With Little Or No Debt, Low P/E’s And Paying 3%+ Dividends – Forbes” on August 08, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “FNB Corporation Expands Data Science Expertise to Enhance Customer Experience – PRNewswire” published on August 08, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “F.N.B. promotes two at First National Bank – Pittsburgh Business Times” on May 28, 2019. More interesting news about F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “F.N.B. Corporation Declares Cash Dividend on Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series E – Yahoo Finance” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “F.N.B. hires director of strategy – Pittsburgh Business Times” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

More notable recent The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Digital Reasoning CEO takes same role at publicly traded company – Nashville Business Journal” on August 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Apple Card May Bring New Customers, But Analyst Says Effect On Goldman Sachs Will Be Minimal – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Much Of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp (NYSE:GSAH) Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Goldman investment management arm sees one more rate cut this year – Seeking Alpha” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “These Fundamentals Make The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Truly Worth Looking At – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 19, 2019.