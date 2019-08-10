As Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Valuation Rose, Jump Trading Lowered Its Stake by $1.62 Million; As Progressive Ohio (PGR) Stock Value Rose, Tremblant Capital Group Trimmed Holding by $7.54 Million

Tremblant Capital Group decreased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) by 9.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tremblant Capital Group sold 104,751 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The hedge fund held 991,045 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $71.44M, down from 1.10M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tremblant Capital Group who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $80.6. About 2.58 million shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500.

Jump Trading Llc decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 44.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jump Trading Llc sold 8,499 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 10,701 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.05 million, down from 19,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jump Trading Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $74.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $206.9. About 1.76 million shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 10/05/2018 – Apple reportedly plans to offer new credit card with Goldman Sachs; 18/05/2018 – Blankfein Likely to Quit as Goldman CEO in December, NYT Reports; 17/04/2018 – At Goldman, acquisitions seen as way to boost consumer lending; 06/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS IS SOLE BOOKRUNNER ON ACCOR SHARE SALE; 23/05/2018 – Owens & Minor Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 12; 12/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs: David Solomon to Serve as Sole President, Operating Chief; 16/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS INTERNATIONAL AVERAGE GENDER BONUS GAP 72.2%; 23/04/2018 – GOLDMAN’S CURRIE SEES `VERY DISRUPTIVE DYNAMIC’ IN ALUMINUM; 16/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs Group Inc expected to post earnings of $5.58 a share – Earnings Preview; 14/03/2018 – Goldman calls for Hong Kong to rethink dual-class founder share limits

Tremblant Capital Group, which manages about $3.75B and $1.73B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc by 271,652 shares to 1.44 million shares, valued at $71.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Q2 Hldgs Inc (NYSE:QTWO) by 195,696 shares in the quarter, for a total of 329,019 shares, and has risen its stake in Grubhub Inc (NYSE:GRUB).

Analysts await The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.27 earnings per share, down 19.11% or $0.30 from last year’s $1.57 per share. PGR’s profit will be $742.51 million for 15.87 P/E if the $1.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.66 actual earnings per share reported by The Progressive Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold PGR shares while 222 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 447.09 million shares or 2.46% less from 458.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kopp Inv Ltd Liability stated it has 3,201 shares. North Carolina-based Sterling Cap Limited Liability has invested 0.03% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Tiaa Cref Ltd holds 0.16% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 3.14 million shares. Tt holds 124,160 shares. Salem Inv Counselors Inc owns 200 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Indexiq Limited Liability owns 61,407 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Amp Cap Investors Limited accumulated 362,184 shares. Westwood Management Corporation Il has invested 1.6% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Archford Strategies Lc reported 0.01% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Jump Trading Ltd Liability Com has 0.07% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Alphamark Advsrs Ltd Co holds 0.01% or 198 shares. Bb&T Secs Limited has invested 0.01% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Citigroup Inc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Limited holds 5,797 shares. Arrowstreet LP invested in 36,567 shares.

Analysts await The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $5.54 EPS, down 11.78% or $0.74 from last year’s $6.28 per share. GS’s profit will be $1.99B for 9.34 P/E if the $5.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.81 actual EPS reported by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.65% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Provise Mngmt Grp Limited Liability invested in 0.04% or 1,535 shares. 471,492 are held by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System. Lau Ltd holds 0.98% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 9,898 shares. Savings Bank Of America De has 3.60M shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board holds 0.23% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 412,704 shares. Moreover, Hollencrest Capital Mgmt has 0.05% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Ballentine Prtn accumulated 0.01% or 1,276 shares. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc has invested 0.3% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Stevens Capital Limited Partnership stated it has 0.52% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Cypress Mgmt Limited Liability Com accumulated 1,100 shares. Pinebridge Invests Limited Partnership holds 80,551 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. Massachusetts-based Delphi Ma has invested 1.27% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Moreover, Beese Fulmer Mgmt has 0.8% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management reported 8,220 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Cortland Advisers Limited Liability holds 1.06% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 129,441 shares.