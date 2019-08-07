As Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Valuation Rose, Holder Okumus Fund Management LTD Has Lowered Its Holding by $17.19 Million; Ebay (EBAY) Stock Value Rose While Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Has Trimmed Its Position by $350,464

Okumus Fund Management Ltd decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 11.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Okumus Fund Management Ltd sold 90,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The hedge fund held 678,207 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $130.21 million, down from 768,207 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Okumus Fund Management Ltd who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $75.37B market cap company. The stock increased 2.15% or $4.33 during the last trading session, reaching $206.01. About 2.26M shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 15/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs-Owned Startup’s Hire Draws Suit From Past Employer; 15/03/2018 – GOLDMAN’S MENA CEO YOUNAN SPOKE IN INTERVIEW WITH BLOOMBERG; 26/03/2018 – Fresnillo leads FTSE risers on Goldman upgrade; 13/04/2018 – Little-known Goldman banker to succeed Rolet as LSE chief; 22/05/2018 – Sysco to Webcast Presentation From the 2018 Goldman Sachs Lodging, Gaming, Restaurant and Leisure Conference; 11/04/2018 – NETFLIX INC NFLX.O : GOLDMAN SACHS CONTINUES TO BELIEVE LONG TERM SUBSCRIBER GROWTH AND PROFITABILITY WILL EXCEED CURRENT CONSENSUS; 07/05/2018 – Simply Good Foods Co/The at Goldman Sachs Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – ZOLA – RAISED $100 MLN IN SERIES D FINANCING LED BY EXISTING INVESTOR COMCAST VENTURES, NEW INVESTORS NBCUNIVERSAL, GOLDMAN SACHS INVESTMENT PARTNERS; 16/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs Reveals Yawning U.K. Gender Pay Gap — 3rd Update; 29/05/2018 – Penumbra at Goldman Sachs Global Healthcare Conference Jun 12

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Ebay (EBAY) by 17.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc sold 9,472 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.97% . The institutional investor held 43,646 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.62M, down from 53,118 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc who had been investing in Ebay for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.27% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $39.69. About 8.46M shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has risen 22.33% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 30/05/2018 – eBay Taking More Charge In Australia – Hits Bricks And Mortar Retailers; 22/03/2018 – Tech Today: Facebook’s eBay Problem? Altair Slumps, More DRAM Please — Barron’s Blog; 25/04/2018 – EBAY CEO – BRAND ADVERTISING CONTINUES TO BE A KEY INVESTMENT AREA FOR CO WITH ONGOING ACTIVATIONS ACROSS MAJOR MARKETS – CONF CALL; 19/04/2018 – EBay CEO Devin Wenig Elected to GM Bd of Directors; 30/05/2018 – StubHub Reveals The Top 10 U.S. Music Tours Of Summer 2018; 21/05/2018 – M2E Joins Amazon Marketplace Developer Council; 25/04/2018 – EBay Gives Disappointing Outlook, Highlighting Threat of Amazon; 24/04/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS FDA ALSO RECENTLY CONTACTED EBAY TO RAISE CONCERNS OVER SEVERAL LISTINGS FOR JUUL PRODUCTS ON ITS WEBSITE; 13/03/2018 – PAYPAL: EBAY CHANGES WILL HAVE SOME IMPACT BUT VERY MANAGABLE; 25/04/2018 – EBay Sees 2Q EPS 33c-EPS 37c

Analysts await The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $5.54 EPS, down 11.78% or $0.74 from last year’s $6.28 per share. GS’s profit will be $2.03B for 9.30 P/E if the $5.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.81 actual EPS reported by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.65% negative EPS growth.

Okumus Fund Management Ltd, which manages about $447.95M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Realogy Hldgs Corp (NYSE:RLGY) by 569,728 shares to 8.19 million shares, valued at $93.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1832 Asset Management Ltd Partnership has 0% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 1,330 shares. Invesco Limited reported 3.45 million shares stake. Fiduciary Tru Company invested 0.25% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Wallington Asset Management Lc invested 1.56% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Moreover, Amg National Trust Commercial Bank has 0.24% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Ingalls Snyder holds 112,509 shares or 1.03% of its portfolio. Martin & Comm Tn invested 0.35% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Advsr Limited Liability has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Cs Mckee Limited Partnership, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 102,844 shares. Advisory Ser Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.1% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Cornerstone reported 589 shares stake. Sit Investment holds 0.19% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 30,840 shares. Burke And Herbert Comml Bank And holds 1,533 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Cordasco Network invested in 50 shares. Mechanics State Bank Tru Department holds 2,532 shares.

Analysts await eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.51 EPS, up 18.60% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.43 per share. EBAY’s profit will be $433.25 million for 19.46 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual EPS reported by eBay Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.56% negative EPS growth.