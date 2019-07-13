As Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Stock Value Rose, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Has Trimmed Its Position; Walthausen & Company Has Cut Position in Sanderson Farms (SAFM) by $653,035 as Stock Value Rose

Walthausen & Company decreased its stake in Sanderson Farms Inc (SAFM) by 7.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walthausen & Company sold 4,985 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.69% with the market. The institutional investor held 64,223 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.47 million, down from 69,208 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walthausen & Company who had been investing in Sanderson Farms Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $135.26. About 316,058 shares traded. Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) has risen 33.94% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.51% the S&P500. Some Historical SAFM News: 16/05/2018 – SANDERSON FARMS CEO COMMENTS AT PRESENTATION IN N.Y; 24/04/2018 – Sanderson Farms to Participate in Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum; 23/05/2018 – SANDERSON GROUP PLC SND.L INTERIM DIV UP 14 PCT TO 1.25 PENCE/SHR; 24/05/2018 – Sanderson Farms 2Q EPS $1.84; 19/03/2018 Wunderman Launches Onsite Agency Model Wunderman Inside, Appoints James Sanderson to Lead; 24/05/2018 – SANDERSON FARMS – EXPECTS CHICKEN PRODUCTION DURING THIRD AND FOURTH QUARTERS OF 2018 TO BE UP 2.8 PERCENT AND DOWN 4.7 PERCENT RESPECTIVELY; 24/05/2018 – Sanderson Farms Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 24/05/2018 – SANDERSON FARMS SEES PRODUCTION IN 3Q UP 2.8%, 4Q DOWN 4.7%; 15/05/2018 – Sanderson Farms Continues its Mission in Transparency; 24/04/2018 – Sanderson Farms at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum May 8

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 56.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc sold 6,749 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,248 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.07 million, down from 11,997 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $2.59 during the last trading session, reaching $213.94. About 2.48 million shares traded or 3.24% up from the average. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 19.48% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 07/03/2018 – Drummond hires Goldman to float possible Colombia sale to investors; 12/04/2018 – Octo Telematics IPO on hold after top shareholder sanctioned; 17/04/2018 – US The Retail Economist/Goldman Sachs Chain Store Sales +3.8% On Year; 30/04/2018 – GOLDMAN PRESIDENT SOLOMON SPEAKS IN BLOOMBERG TV INTERVIEW; 18/05/2018 – SOLOMON IS LIKELY TO BE NAMED CEO OF GOLDMAN BY YEAR-END: NYT; 07/05/2018 – Sanderson Farms at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – GOLDMAN SAYS EVEN U.S. SHALE CAN’T SOLVE IRAN EXPORT DISRUPTION; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Owners explore sale of NASCAR; 18/04/2018 – Goldman CEO supports Trump’s effort to ‘even out’ US-China trade; 16/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs reports gender pay gap of 55.5%

Analysts await The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $5.22 EPS, down 12.71% or $0.76 from last year’s $5.98 per share. GS’s profit will be $1.91 billion for 10.25 P/E if the $5.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.71 actual EPS reported by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.58% negative EPS growth.

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc, which manages about $3.07 billion and $1.77 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Index Shs Fds (QEFA) by 7,798 shares to 24,632 shares, valued at $1.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 4,833 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,343 shares, and has risen its stake in J P Morgan Exchange Traded F.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nomura Hldgs Inc invested in 29,177 shares. Westpac Bk Corporation invested in 42,464 shares or 0% of the stock. Trust Department Mb Commercial Bank N A has 907 shares. Dodge Cox has invested 1.8% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Appleton Prtnrs Ma reported 16,666 shares. Argent holds 13,739 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Pennsylvania invested in 0.11% or 40,112 shares. Suntrust Banks reported 80,421 shares. Permit Cap Ltd Company holds 2.39% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) or 26,700 shares. Voya Investment Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.07% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Capstone Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.03% or 15,369 shares. Rmsincerbeaux Capital Mngmt Lc invested 2.18% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd, a Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 2,327 shares. Artemis Llp has 0.06% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Homrich And Berg stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

Investors sentiment is 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 13 investors sold SAFM shares while 90 reduced holdings. only 44 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 22.07 million shares or 3.54% less from 22.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Td Asset Management has invested 0% of its portfolio in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM). Moreover, Corecommodity Mgmt Limited Company has 0.6% invested in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) for 7,963 shares. Gam Hldgs Ag has 0.04% invested in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) for 7,536 shares. Citigroup Inc holds 0% or 1,569 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Sg Americas Ltd has 0% invested in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM). Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM). Goldman Sachs Gru, a New York-based fund reported 402,551 shares. Foundry Prtnrs Ltd Llc holds 0.02% or 3,130 shares in its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Ins invested in 10,838 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Legal And General Grp Inc Pcl holds 29,372 shares. 28,200 were reported by Lsv Asset Management. Qs Invsts Llc, New York-based fund reported 59,559 shares. Walthausen And Lc owns 64,223 shares or 1.1% of their US portfolio. Ls Invest Advsr Ltd Company has 1,081 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Victory Capital Mngmt Inc holds 1.02 million shares or 0.31% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $2.84 earnings per share, up 468.00% or $2.34 from last year’s $0.5 per share. SAFM’s profit will be $62.93 million for 11.91 P/E if the $2.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual earnings per share reported by Sanderson Farms, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 55.19% EPS growth.

Walthausen & Company, which manages about $1.45B and $769.42 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Meredith Corp (NYSE:MDP) by 106,710 shares to 229,700 shares, valued at $12.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank Of Hawaii Corp (NYSE:BOH) by 9,815 shares in the quarter, for a total of 88,230 shares, and has risen its stake in Alamo Group Incorporated (NYSE:ALG).