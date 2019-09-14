As Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Cut by $2.04 Million Its Position; Verisk Analytics (VRSK) Share Value Rose While Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co Decreased Its Stake

State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 2.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 410,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $83.89 million, down from 420,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $79.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $219.9. About 2.62M shares traded or 18.14% up from the average. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 09/03/2018 – Gary Cohn, a Goldman Sachs alumnus, announced his resignation as Trump’s top economic adviser this week; 08/05/2018 – Deutsche Bank denies planning to cut U.S. workforce by 20 pct; 10/05/2018 – GOLDMAN’S WALDRON: STRATEGIC IMPERATIVE IS TAKING PRECEDENCE; 29/03/2018 – ZOOPLUS: GOLDMAN VTG RIGHTS THROUGH DERIVS ROSE TO 7.34% MAR 23; 22/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs CEO says sovereign balance sheets look risky; 28/03/2018 – HANOVER INSURANCE GROUP INC – RETAINED GOLDMAN SACHS & CO., LLC. TO SERVE AS ITS ADVISER THROUGH PROCESS; 10/05/2018 – GOLDMAN’S WALDRON SAYS CLIENTS WERE SEEKING BITCOIN EXPOSURE; 17/04/2018 – MUCH OF THE $5 BLN IN ADDITIONAL ANNUAL REVENUE GOLDMAN SACHS TARGETS BY 2020 WILL COME AT THE END OF THAT PERIOD -CFO; 12/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs President, Chief Operating Officer Harvey M. Schwartz to Retire; 07/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs starts to transfer some senior bankers to Frankfurt due to Brexit

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co decreased its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK) by 28.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co sold 3,983 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.46% . The hedge fund held 9,946 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.46M, down from 13,929 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Verisk Analytics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $155.76. About 717,965 shares traded. Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) has risen 38.66% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.66% the S&P500.

State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D, which manages about $26.87B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nexpoint Residential Tr Inc by 10,500 shares to 209,817 shares, valued at $8.69 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Interxion Holding N.V (NYSE:INXN) by 19,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 141,517 shares, and has risen its stake in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC).

More notable recent The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Will Happen If Buybacks Are Banned? – Yahoo Finance” on August 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Stocks – Wall Street Flat; Energy, Financial Stocks Vs. Tech Softness – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Dow Jones Today: Finally, Some Relief on the Trade Front – Nasdaq” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “Recent Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) Investment Suggests a Massive Opportunity to Be Had in Calgary’s Real Estate Market – The Motley Fool Canada” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “3 Top Bank Stocks to Buy Right Now – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 64 investors sold GS shares while 350 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 239.47 million shares or 1.11% less from 242.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Smithfield Tru holds 1,653 shares. Westend Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0% or 26 shares. The Texas-based Hilltop has invested 0.05% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Markel holds 297,600 shares. North Point Port Managers Corp Oh reported 59,255 shares. Bradley Foster And Sargent Ct holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 1,836 shares. Moreover, Shayne & Ltd Co has 0.57% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 4,218 shares. Strategic Advisors Lc accumulated 1,707 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Partnership has invested 0.01% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Highlander Mngmt Llc owns 0.12% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 1,000 shares. Northern Tru Corporation accumulated 4.12 million shares. Private Wealth Prtn Ltd Llc owns 55,816 shares. Aspen Invest Incorporated owns 2,999 shares for 0.4% of their portfolio. 33,449 were reported by Wharton Business Grp. Shell Asset Mngmt holds 43,023 shares.

Analysts await The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $5.53 earnings per share, down 11.94% or $0.75 from last year’s $6.28 per share. GS’s profit will be $1.99B for 9.94 P/E if the $5.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.81 actual earnings per share reported by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.82% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Verisk (VRSK) Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Beat – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Verisk (VRSK) Unveils InsurTech Solution A-PLUS Commercial – Nasdaq” published on June 21, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Verisk to Announce Fiscal Second-Quarter 2019 Results on July 30, 2019 – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Verisk (VRSK) Scales New 52-Week High: What’s Driving It? – Nasdaq” published on April 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Verisk Analytics, Inc. (VRSK) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Analysts await Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.12 EPS, up 3.70% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.08 per share. VRSK’s profit will be $183.13M for 34.77 P/E if the $1.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by Verisk Analytics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.82% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 23 investors sold VRSK shares while 180 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 164 raised stakes. 144.73 million shares or 2.43% less from 148.33 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bb&T Lc stated it has 0.11% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Lmr Prns Ltd Liability Partnership owns 0.05% invested in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) for 10,086 shares. Rmb Capital Mgmt Lc invested in 6,074 shares. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Llc holds 0.04% or 15,864 shares in its portfolio. 26,138 were accumulated by Company Comml Bank. Renaissance Technology stated it has 255,800 shares. Magnetar Fincl Ltd Co accumulated 0.04% or 12,162 shares. Asset Management One reported 84,927 shares. Apg Asset Nv holds 0.1% or 454,824 shares in its portfolio. Florida-based Raymond James Svcs Advsrs Inc has invested 0% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). United Kingdom-based Rathbone Brothers Public Limited has invested 0.22% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Hanseatic Mngmt Service Incorporated holds 1.12% or 7,502 shares in its portfolio. 183,298 were reported by Lazard Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company. Middleton Ma reported 1.85% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Caxton Assoc Limited Partnership holds 2,726 shares.