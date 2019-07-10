As Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Stock Value Rose, Lau Associates Has Upped Its Stake; Wns Holdings LTD (WNS) Holder Monarch Partners Asset Management Trimmed Its Holding

Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Wns Holdings Ltd (WNS) by 57.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc sold 180,697 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.10% with the market. The institutional investor held 133,114 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.09 million, down from 313,811 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Wns Holdings Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $59.05. About 131,076 shares traded or 0.62% up from the average. WNS (NYSE:WNS) has risen 11.23% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.80% the S&P500.

Lau Associates Llc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group (GS) by 20.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lau Associates Llc bought 1,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,898 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.90M, up from 8,198 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lau Associates Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $75.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $206.28. About 1.37 million shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 19.48% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs: Global Core Liquid Assets $229 Billion in 1Q; 06/03/2018 – Restore West Increases Its Multifamily Acquisition Fund with investment from Goldman Sachs; 07/05/2018 – Coeur Mining Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference May 10; 23/04/2018 – Goldman names new head of private wealth management for Americas; 29/05/2018 – Clearlake Capital Group Announces Strategic Minority Investment By Dyal Capital, Goldman Sachs Asset Management And Landmark Partners; 02/04/2018 – Julio Borges accused Goldman of “making a quick buck off the suffering Venezuelan people” by helping to prop up the regime of Nicolas Maduro; 15/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs Adds Americold Realty Trust, Exits TransUnion: 13F; 05/04/2018 – UNITY BIOTECHNOLOGY INC SAYS GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC, MORGAN STANLEY, CITIGROUP ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 20/05/2018 – NewsBTC: Goldman Sachs President to Become CEO by End of Year, More Crypto Involvement Expected; 24/05/2018 – Goldman off the hook for losses in controversial derivatives deal

Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc, which manages about $275.92M and $662.77 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wintrust Finl Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 42,935 shares to 67,095 shares, valued at $4.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kirby Corp (NYSE:KEX) by 52,416 shares in the quarter, for a total of 148,462 shares, and has risen its stake in Granite Constr Inc (NYSE:GVA).

