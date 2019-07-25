As Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Stock Value Rose, Holder Personal Capital Advisors Lowered Stake by $23.20 Million; Paycom Software (PAYC) Market Valuation Rose While Motley Fool Wealth Management Has Trimmed Its Holding by $3.09 Million

Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Paycom Software Inc (PAYC) by 18.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc sold 16,375 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.10% with the market. The institutional investor held 70,779 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.39 million, down from 87,154 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Paycom Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.78B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $235.43. About 288,698 shares traded. Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) has risen 100.36% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 95.93% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYC News: 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software Sees 2Q Rev $123M-$125M; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software 1Q EPS 70c; 02/05/2018 – Paycom Software Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – PAYCOM SOFTWARE APPOINTS JON EVANS AS COO; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Releases Redesigned Employee Self-Service Product; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software 1Q Net $41.3M; 01/05/2018 – PAYCOM SOFTWARE SEES 2Q REV. $123.0M TO $125.0M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Paycom Software Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PAYC); 16/05/2018 – Sylebra Adds Pagseguro Digital Ltd., Exits Paycom Software: 13F; 16/05/2018 – Sylebra HK Co Exits Position in Paycom Software

Personal Capital Advisors Corp decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 98.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Personal Capital Advisors Corp sold 120,851 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,685 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $324,000, down from 122,536 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $80.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.41% or $3.13 during the last trading session, reaching $218.9. About 1.89 million shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 19.48% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 10/05/2018 – VOLVO CARS SAID TO PICK GOLDMAN, CITI, MORGAN STANLEY FOR IPO – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 20/03/2018 – INNOGY IS SAID TO HIRE DEUTSCHE BANK, GOLDMAN FOR EON DEAL; 24/05/2018 – AI Deep Dive: Steve Wozniak Joins Goldman Sachs Intl. Chairman and Many More To Speak in Amsterdam; 17/04/2018 – GOLDMAN CONTINUING SHARE BUYBACKS OF $5-6 BLN PER STRESS TEST CYCLE IS A “REASONABLE EXPECTATION” -CFO; 09/03/2018 – Gary Cohn, a Goldman Sachs alumnus, announced his resignation as Trump’s top economic adviser this week; 01/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs to Pay $110 Million to N.Y., Fed for Forex Conduct; 16/03/2018 – With a change of leadership, Goldman reignites an old debate; 14/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs’ securities co-heads to leave firm; 20/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs and the CIA? Gary Cohn was reportedly almost named top spymaster; 07/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zebra Capital Management Limited Company invested in 1,652 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.13% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). 1,671 were accumulated by Sfmg Ltd Com. Moors And Cabot Inc has invested 0.1% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Grandfield And Dodd Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% or 1,557 shares in its portfolio. Bb&T Corporation owns 3,128 shares. Bluemountain Capital Mngmt Lc has invested 0.1% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Essex Inv Mngmt Lc has invested 0.57% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Pictet Savings Bank And Tru Ltd reported 16,305 shares stake. Regentatlantic Ltd invested in 17,067 shares. Aperio Gru holds 0.18% or 219,361 shares. Parametric Port Lc accumulated 984,703 shares. Sit Assocs holds 30,840 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. 10,319 are owned by Stephens Ar. The Ohio-based Eubel Brady Suttman Asset Mgmt has invested 2.59% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

Personal Capital Advisors Corp, which manages about $1.01 billion and $8.91B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 41,047 shares to 1.26 million shares, valued at $50.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dowdupont Inc by 190,767 shares in the quarter, for a total of 980,863 shares, and has risen its stake in Eastman Chemical Co (NYSE:EMN).

