As Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Stock Value Rose, Holder Okumus Fund Management LTD Has Trimmed Stake by $28.56 Million; As Teekay Lng Partners LP (TGP) Market Valuation Declined, Greenlight Capital Has Increased Holding by $4.89 Million

Okumus Fund Management Ltd decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 20.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Okumus Fund Management Ltd sold 140,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The hedge fund held 538,207 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $110.12M, down from 678,207 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Okumus Fund Management Ltd who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $79.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $219.9. About 2.72M shares traded or 21.91% up from the average. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 11/05/2018 – Business Insider: Rumor has it Goldman Sachs and Apple are launching a cobranded credit card @BIPrime; 14/05/2018 – Goldman: Something strange is happening with the US economy that could cause interest rates to jump; 16/05/2018 – EVRAZ EVRE.L : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 550P FROM 470P; 09/05/2018 – TicToc by Bloomberg: Magic Johnson’s infrastructure firm has hired Goldman Sachs banker Andrew Kim; 05/04/2018 – UNITY BIOTECHNOLOGY INC SAYS GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC, MORGAN STANLEY, CITIGROUP ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 10/04/2018 – Venezuela Is in Default, but Goldman Sachs Just Got Paid; 13/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs’ David Schwimmer will start as chief executive officer on Aug. 1; 01/05/2018 – GOLDMAN’S WALDRON: CAN’T THINK OF TIME MORE RIPE FOR DEALS; 30/05/2018 – Peabody Says Goldman Sachs Could Benefit From Volcker Rollback (Video); 09/04/2018 – HUYA INC SAYS CREDIT SUISSE, GOLDMAN SACHS (ASIA) L.L.C, UBS INVESTMENT BANK ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO

Greenlight Capital Inc increased its stake in Teekay Lng Partners LP (TGP) by 69.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenlight Capital Inc bought 349,274 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.03% . The hedge fund held 849,274 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.98 million, up from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc who had been investing in Teekay Lng Partners LP for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $16.2. About 64,655 shares traded. Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) has declined 11.83% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.83% the S&P500. Some Historical TGP News: 17/05/2018 – Teekay LNG Partners 1Q Rev $115.3M; 16/03/2018 – Teekay LNG Partners Declares Distributions on Series A and B Preferred Units; 14/03/2018 Teekay Corporation Announces Changes to Board of Directors; 17/05/2018 – TEEKAY LNG PARTNERS LP TGP.N – QTRLY GAAP VOYAGE REVENUES $115.3 MLN VS $101.2 MLN; 04/04/2018 – Teekay Corporation Declares Dividend; 04/04/2018 – Teekay LNG Partners Declares Distribution

Okumus Fund Management Ltd, which manages about $394.27 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Endurance Intl Group Hldgs I (NASDAQ:EIGI) by 2.44 million shares to 14.53 million shares, valued at $69.76 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $5.53 EPS, down 11.94% or $0.75 from last year’s $6.28 per share. GS’s profit will be $1.99 billion for 9.94 P/E if the $5.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.81 actual EPS reported by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.82% negative EPS growth.

Greenlight Capital Inc, which manages about $11.41 billion and $1.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM) by 3.26 million shares to 5.86M shares, valued at $225.81 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Medicines Co (NASDAQ:MDCO) by 217,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 731,600 shares, and cut its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc.

