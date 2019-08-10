As Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Stock Value Rose, Holder Kamunting Street Capital Management LP Decreased Its Position by $8.25 Million; Illumina (ILMN) Shares Declined While Ithaka Group Decreased Its Stake

Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 32.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp sold 43,174 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The hedge fund held 91,597 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.59 million, down from 134,771 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $74.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $206.9. About 1.76M shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 07/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Goldman puts London staff on notice for German move by June; 23/05/2018 – GOLDMAN IS SAID TO MAKE $200M IN PROFIT ON 1 DAY THIS FEB: CNBC; 05/03/2018 – Goldman’s Moe Says Tariffs Won’t Have Meaningful Impact on China (Video); 30/04/2018 – BLACKROCK HIRES STEVE LESSAR, KONNIN TAM FROM GOLDMAN FOR PE; 03/04/2018 – IDG ENERGY INVESTMENT – TO SUBSCRIBE FOR NOTES TO BE ISSUED BY GOLDMAN SACHS FINANCE CORP IN PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF US$50 MLN; 06/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS IS SOLE BOOKRUNNER ON ACCOR SHARE SALE; 17/04/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS 1Q INVESTMENT BANKING REV. $1.79B, EST. $1.71B; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – GOLDMAN, SACHS & CO LLC ACTING AS FINANCIAL ADVISOR TO CO; 09/04/2018 – Novogratz’s Galaxy Digital hires Goldman VP as COO – Bloomberg; 12/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs’ Schwartz retires, paves way for Solomon as next CEO

Ithaka Group Llc decreased its stake in Illumina Inc (ILMN) by 2.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ithaka Group Llc sold 2,027 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The institutional investor held 67,957 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.11 million, down from 69,984 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ithaka Group Llc who had been investing in Illumina Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.49% or $4.44 during the last trading session, reaching $294. About 829,637 shares traded. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 3.51% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ILMN News: 29/05/2018 – Illumina at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12; 24/04/2018 – ILLUMINA INC ILMN.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.59, REV VIEW $3.14 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 05/03/2018 Illumina Health Offers GAINSWave in Scottsdale; 24/04/2018 – Illumina Sees FY18 Adj EPS $4.75-Adj EPS $4.85; 13/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb, Illumina to Collaborate to Develop, Commercialize Companion Diagnostics for Bristol-Myers Squibb Oncology Immunotherapies; 05/03/2018 – ANHUI ANKE BIOTECHNOLOGY 300009.SZ SAYS ITS UNIT OBTAINS EXCLUSIVE DISTRIBUTION RIGHTS IN CHINA FOR PRODUCTS OF VEROGEN, U.S. COMPANY JOINTLY SET UP BY U.S. FIRMS ILLUMINA AND TELEGRAPH HILL PARTNERS; 10/04/2018 – Loxo and Illumina in partnership over diagnostic for cancer drug; 24/04/2018 – Illumina Sees FY18 Revenue Up 15%-16%; 22/03/2018 – The Shuman Law Firm Investigates Illumina, Inc; 10/04/2018 – ILLUMINA – CO-DEVELOPMENT PARTNERSHIP WILL SEEK APPROVAL FOR VERSION OF ILLUMINA TRUSIGHT TUMOR 170 AS COMPANION DIAGNOSTIC FOR LOXO’S LAROTRECTINIB

Analysts await The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $5.54 earnings per share, down 11.78% or $0.74 from last year’s $6.28 per share. GS’s profit will be $2.00 billion for 9.34 P/E if the $5.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.81 actual earnings per share reported by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.65% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ariel Invests Limited Liability owns 33,275 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Moreover, Altfest L J And has 0.1% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Logan Management Inc stated it has 7,656 shares. Barr E S And invested in 188,067 shares. Jfs Wealth Advisors Ltd Liability has 0.08% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Illinois-based North Star Invest Mgmt has invested 0.06% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Insight 2811 has invested 0.19% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Kenmare Cap Ltd owns 3,800 shares. Heritage Wealth Advsr holds 517 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Guardian Cap LP reported 1,625 shares. United Kingdom-based Legal General Gp Public Ltd Com has invested 0.23% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Fjarde Ap holds 0.25% or 102,590 shares in its portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan, a Michigan-based fund reported 98,650 shares. 1,500 are owned by Fukoku Mutual Life Ins. Everence Cap Management, a Indiana-based fund reported 7,387 shares.

