As Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Stock Value Rose, Holder Jhl Capital Group Has Trimmed Holding; Micron Technology (MU) Stock Rose While Clearline Capital LP Has Decreased Position by $4.86 Million

Clearline Capital Lp decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 82.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clearline Capital Lp sold 118,559 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The hedge fund held 24,405 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.01M, down from 142,964 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clearline Capital Lp who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.32B market cap company. The stock increased 3.52% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $44.67. About 18.37M shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 21/05/2018 – Micron Technology Raises Revenue, EPS Guidance for Fiscal 3rd Quarter; 08/03/2018 – Tech Today: Apple for Snap? Hiking Micron Numbers, Splunk M&A Bait? — Barron’s Blog; 21/05/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC – CO, INTEL ALSO ANNOUNCED DEVELOPMENT PROGRESS ON THIRD-GENERATION 96-TIER 3D NAND STRUCTURE; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 16/05/2018 – Micron at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 11/05/2018 – HOSOKAWA MICRON 6277.T 6-MTH GROUP RECURRING PROFIT 3.12 BLN YEN (+35.5 %), 2017/18 FORECAST PROFIT 5.30 BLN YEN (+1.5 %); 12/03/2018 – Micron Appoints Raj Talluri as Senior Vice President and General Manager of Mobile Business Unit; 22/03/2018 – @meehungryalways talking Micron next!; 21/05/2018 – Micron increases its financial guidance for its fiscal third quarter; 19/03/2018 – TOKYO — Chinese memory chip manufacturers pose no serious threat yet to established players, Micron Technology CEO Sanjay Mehrotra said, citing high barriers to entry for aspiring global suppliers

Jhl Capital Group Llc decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 70.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jhl Capital Group Llc sold 53,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The hedge fund held 22,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.22 million, down from 75,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jhl Capital Group Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.14% or $4.27 during the last trading session, reaching $203.44. About 1.52 million shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 23/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs enlisted Justin Schmidt, a former trader, to be the first head of digital asset markets in the company’s securities division. Schmidt began his role on April 16; 23/03/2018 – Ireland chooses investment firms to manage Apple cash; 03/04/2018 – Goldman’s Latest Push: Managing Cash for Big Companies; 18/04/2018 – GOLDMAN’S BLANKFEIN SAYS U.S.-CHINA TONE NEEDS TO RECOVER; 29/05/2018 – RANDGOLD RESOURCES LTD RRS.L : GOLDMAN SACHS ADDS TO CONVICTION LIST; 06/03/2018 – Restore West Increases Its Multifamily Acquisition Fund with investment from Goldman Sachs; 12/03/2018 – The Cable – Markets, Goldman Sachs & U.S. Treasury Auctions; 04/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD INDUSTRIES INC AWI.N : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 07/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs Partner Boroujerdi Exits the Bank’s Research Unit; 23/04/2018 – GOLDMAN: RISKS TO OIL PRICE INCLUDE POSSIBLE ECONOMIC SLOWDOWN

Analysts await Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) to report earnings on September, 19. They expect $0.41 EPS, down 88.29% or $3.09 from last year’s $3.5 per share. MU’s profit will be $452.66 million for 27.24 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual EPS reported by Micron Technology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -59.00% negative EPS growth.

Clearline Capital Lp, which manages about $865.30 million and $191.26M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Conduent Inc by 129,841 shares to 641,805 shares, valued at $8.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ncr Corp New (NYSE:NCR) by 365,025 shares in the quarter, for a total of 496,665 shares, and has risen its stake in Tivo Corp.

Analysts await The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $5.54 EPS, down 11.78% or $0.74 from last year’s $6.28 per share. GS’s profit will be $1.99 billion for 9.18 P/E if the $5.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.81 actual EPS reported by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.65% negative EPS growth.

