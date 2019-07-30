As Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Stock Value Rose, Holder California Public Employees Retirement System Has Decreased Its Holding by $11.53 Million; Atmos Energy (ATO) Holder Amarillo National Bank Has Raised Stake

Amarillo National Bank increased its stake in Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) by 21.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amarillo National Bank bought 5,537 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.30% with the market. The institutional investor held 31,657 shares of the oil and gas transmission company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.26 million, up from 26,120 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amarillo National Bank who had been investing in Atmos Energy Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $108.87. About 446,608 shares traded. Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) has risen 15.18% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.75% the S&P500. Some Historical ATO News: 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy Backs FY18 EPS $3.85-EPS $4.05; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy 2Q EPS $1.60; 27/03/2018 – Dolby Atmos Immersive Sound Brought to Huawei Mobile Devices; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Atmos May Benefit, Industry Posts 6th Consecutive Gain; 02/05/2018 – ATMOS 2Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.57; 16/03/2018 DEEP ECO: Atmos May Benefit, Industry Posts 5th Consecutive Gain; 10/04/2018 – ATMOS ENERGY CORP ATO.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $87; 19/04/2018 – DOLBY LABORATORIES INC – ANNOUNCED 20 DOLBY VISION AND DOLBY ATMOS TITLES FROM WALT DISNEY STUDIOS; 15/05/2018 – Zimmer Adds LaSalle Hotel, Exits Atmos: 13F; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Atmos May Benefit, Natural Gas Best in More Than 5 Yrs

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 7.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. California Public Employees Retirement System sold 60,392 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 731,095 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $140.36M, down from 791,487 at the end of the previous reported quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $79.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $220.32. About 1.34M shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 19.48% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 14/03/2018 – The Bet That Undid Lloyd Blankfein At Goldman Sachs — Barrons.com; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Is Said to Follow Goldman in Brazil Fintech Bet; 04/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs’ move into the cryptocurrency market, regulatory clarity and the upcoming Blockchain Week NYC have all increased demand for bitcoin; 25/04/2018 – DOCTOR ON DEMAND SAYS CLOSED $74 MLN ROUND OF SERIES C FINANCING, LED BY PRINCEVILLE GLOBAL AND GOLDMAN SACHS INVESTMENT PARTNERS; 11/04/2018 – AZORA ALTUS – GOLDMAN SACHS AND UBS LIMITED TO ACT AS JOINT GLOBAL COORDINATORS AND JOINT BOOKRUNNERS OF THE OFFERING; 02/05/2018 – New York Post: Goldman Sachs CEO expects `turbulence’ in US-China trade talks; 22/03/2018 – BBL COMMODITIES FOUNDER JONATHAN GOLDBERG SAYS TO LAUNCH NEW $1 BLN MACRO FUND WITH FORMER GOLDMAN SACHS COLLEAGUE BEN JACOBS; 01/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs Increases Directed Capital’s Credit Facility to $150 Million, Firm Acquires $80 Million Loan Portfolio From; 14/05/2018 – Nicholas Carlson: Scoop: A new Game of Thrones just started at Goldman!; 23/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs: Rise of trading machines could make next market crash much worse

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 27 investors sold ATO shares while 118 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 92.20 million shares or 0.43% more from 91.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 53,400 are owned by Omers Administration. Sei Invs, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 145,782 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System accumulated 6,200 shares. 216 were reported by Kwmg. Brown Brothers Harriman reported 200 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Boys Arnold And has invested 0.17% in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Gabelli Funds Llc accumulated 114,200 shares. Fifth Third Fincl Bank has 0% invested in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). 2,369 were reported by Lincoln Corp. Fruth Mngmt owns 0.54% invested in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) for 12,426 shares. Clenar Muke Llc accumulated 2.71 million shares. Copeland Capital Ltd Llc invested 0.24% in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). C M Bidwell And Associates Limited holds 13 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership holds 193,251 shares. Royal London Asset Ltd has 0% invested in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO).

Amarillo National Bank, which manages about $253.93M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 275 shares to 1,467 shares, valued at $2.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 6,919 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,197 shares, and cut its stake in Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Benjamin F Edwards And Com holds 4,416 shares. 15,610 were reported by Art Advsrs Limited Liability. Orrstown Financial Service has invested 1.07% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Chou Associate Mngmt holds 4.06% or 50,000 shares. United Ser Automobile Association owns 0.08% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 171,794 shares. Comerica Savings Bank accumulated 67,374 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Mariner Ltd Liability holds 0.02% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 8,219 shares. 20,477 were reported by Victory Cap Incorporated. Fifth Third Commercial Bank owns 125,982 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Hanson And Doremus Invest accumulated 895 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund invested in 99,482 shares. Tocqueville Asset Management LP owns 2,869 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Ltd Liability holds 2,346 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Laurion Capital Management Limited Partnership, a New York-based fund reported 82,577 shares. Tompkins Finance invested in 0% or 71 shares.

Analysts await The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $5.54 earnings per share, down 11.78% or $0.74 from last year’s $6.28 per share. GS’s profit will be $2.01 billion for 9.94 P/E if the $5.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.81 actual earnings per share reported by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.65% negative EPS growth.