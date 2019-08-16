As Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Stock Value Rose, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Lifted Stake; Sk Telecom Co LTD (SKM) Stake Maintained by Oldfield Partners Llp

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 6.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc bought 32,067 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The hedge fund held 513,134 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $98.52M, up from 481,067 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.04% or $4.01 during the last trading session, reaching $200.19. About 948,394 shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 08/05/2018 – In April, Charlesbank Capital and Partners Group Announced Purchase of Hearthside From Goldman Sachs and Vestar Capital; 22/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs CEO calls reports of pending retirement ‘wishful’; 10/04/2018 – Rusal: Maksim Goldman and Daniel Lesin Wolfe Step Down From Board Due to Company’s Inclusion on Specially Designated Nationals List; 14/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS SAYS IT CONTINUES TO EXPECT BROAD U.S. DOLLAR WEAKNESS, EMERGING CURRENCIES TO OUTPERFORM IN 2018 AMID MARKET’S PROTECTIONISM CONCERNS; 26/03/2018 – SIBANYE-STILLWATER SGLJ.J : GOLDMAN SACHS ADDS TO CEEMEA FOCUS LIST; 19/03/2018 – Germany Names Goldman’s Kukies to Deputy Finance Post on Europe; 16/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS INTERNATIONAL AVERAGE GENDER PAY GAP 55.5%; 22/05/2018 – CORRECTED-EXCLUSIVE-Citadel Securities ups ETF game as part of growth push; 04/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs Holders Reject Shareholder Proposal Regarding Amendments to Proxy Access; 15/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs-backed start-up Circle introducing a crypto version of the US dollar

Oldfield Partners Llp increased its stake in Sk Telecom Co Ltd (SKM) by 7.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oldfield Partners Llp bought 188,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.76% . The institutional investor held 2.87M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $70.29M, up from 2.68 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oldfield Partners Llp who had been investing in Sk Telecom Co Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.53% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $21.34. About 382,512 shares traded or 17.66% up from the average. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) has declined 6.15% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SKM News: 22/03/2018 – REG-SK Telecom Co Ld: Results of the AGM of shareholders; 08/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates SK Telecom’s Proposed US$ Notes ‘A-‘; 07/05/2018 – S.Korea’s SK Telecom to buy majority stake in parent of Carlyle-owned ADT Caps; 04/05/2018 – SK Telecom Co Ld (GDR): 2018 1Q Earnings Results; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Revises Sk Telecom’s A3 Ratings Outlook To Negative; 09/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A3 To Sk Telecom’s Usd Notes; 15/03/2018 – S.Korea’s SK Telecom says considering acquiring Carlyle’s ADT Caps; 03/05/2018 – SK Telecom 1Q Op Pft KRW325.50B Vs KRW410.50B; 19/03/2018 – REG-SK Telecom Co Ld: Reply to the request by the Korea Exchange; 03/05/2018 – SK Telecom 1Q Net KRW693.40B Vs KRW583.50B

Oldfield Partners Llp, which manages about $6.57 billion and $987.78M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) by 902,200 shares to 3.62M shares, valued at $39.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4.

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $44.90 billion and $8.90B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 60,682 shares to 355,876 shares, valued at $84.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2,243 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 129,161 shares, and cut its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).