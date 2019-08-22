As Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Stock Value Rose, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Boosted Its Stake; Costco Wholesale (COST) Stake Upped by Capital Research Global Investors

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 3.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc bought 1,604 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 45,757 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.79 million, up from 44,153 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.40B market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $201.34. About 455,266 shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 14/05/2018 – Pablo Salame, Isabelle Ealet to Leave Goldman Sachs; 07/05/2018 – The family that controls NASCAR is working with Goldman Sachs to identify a potential deal for the company; 07/03/2018 – ADVENT EXPECTED TO LAUNCH SALE OF AMMERAAL BELTECH AROUND LATE MARCH; 15/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs buys personal finance start-up Clarity Money; 03/04/2018 – Goldman’s Latest Push: Managing Cash for Big Companies; 15/05/2018 – Caxton Adds Goldman Sachs, Exits Alaska Air: 13F; 23/04/2018 – Global IPOs Up 8.1% in 2018, Goldman Sachs Leads; 04/05/2018 – LSB Industries Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference May 10; 19/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Below 50D-MA; 15/03/2018 – EU watchdog criticises Brussels handling of Barroso’s Goldman move

Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) by 2.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Research Global Investors bought 269,512 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 10.20M shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.47 billion, up from 9.93M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Research Global Investors who had been investing in Costco Wholesale Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $122.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $277.4. About 891,022 shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE – TOTAL COMPANY COMPARABLE SALES EXCLUDING IMPACT FROM CHANGES IN GASOLINE PRICE,FOREIGN EXCHANGE UP 5.8% FOR 5 WEEKS ENDED APRIL 8; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP SAYS COMPARABLE SALES FOR TOTAL COMPANY UP 8.6% FOR FIVE WEEKS ENDED APRIL 8; 15/05/2018 – BHAKTI Launches New lced Chai Beverages; 14/03/2018 – EnWave Receives Repeat Costco Orders from Midwest Division and Announces Distribution of Moon Cheese into Second Costco; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO SAYS SALES BENEFIT FROM SAM’S CLUB CLOSURES IS `SMALL’; 07/03/2018 – Costco 2Q Net $701M; 09/05/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE APRIL COMP SALES UP 10.9%; 23/03/2018 – Target, Kroger shares rise on merger report, but source tells CNBC there is no deal; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE MARCH COMP SALES UP 8.6%, EST. UP 5.9%; 25/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Costco’s IDR at ‘A+’; Outlook Stable

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Employees Retirement Of Texas owns 14,800 shares. Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) Limited invested in 0.07% or 3,698 shares. Campbell Newman Asset Management holds 3,294 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 66,133 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Ins invested 0.04% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Spinnaker invested in 1,533 shares. Argent Trust Co invested in 0.28% or 13,739 shares. 741,801 were reported by Price T Rowe Associate Md. Van Eck has 0.02% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Amundi Pioneer Asset has 259,041 shares. Keybank National Association Oh holds 0% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) or 3,916 shares. Nine Masts Cap Ltd stated it has 0.78% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Mason Street holds 0.19% or 48,861 shares. First Allied Advisory Ser, a Missouri-based fund reported 21,716 shares. Qvt Financial Limited Partnership has invested 0.92% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold COST shares while 392 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 437 raised stakes. 300.70 million shares or 10.74% less from 336.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Heritage Management Corporation has 12,044 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Waratah Capital Advsrs Ltd invested in 2.37% or 92,736 shares. Patten And Patten Tn holds 1.06% or 39,838 shares in its portfolio. Intrust Bancshares Na has 3,926 shares. Next Century Growth Investors Ltd Llc holds 0.42% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 13,096 shares. Aqr Capital Mgmt Limited Liability invested 0.43% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Kentucky Retirement Insur Tru Fund has 0.46% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 8,758 shares. Michael & Susan Dell Foundation reported 5.56% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Mcmillion Cap Mgmt Inc holds 18,538 shares or 2.43% of its portfolio. Stillwater Invest Limited Liability Corporation holds 1.25% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) or 12,604 shares. Profit Inv Mgmt Ltd holds 1.14% or 6,140 shares in its portfolio. Archford Strategies Llc reported 3,759 shares. Paradigm Asset Limited Company stated it has 4,300 shares. Aspen Inv Mngmt has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Bb&T Securities Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 86,525 shares.

Capital Research Global Investors, which manages about $315.45B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verint Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 320,000 shares to 726,000 shares, valued at $43.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) by 12.48 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.25 million shares, and cut its stake in Generac Holdings Inc (NYSE:GNRC).

