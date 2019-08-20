As Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Stock Value Rose, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Boosted Position; As Blackstone Group LP (BX) Share Value Rose, Holder Artemis Investment Management Llp Has Trimmed Its Holding by $10.55 Million

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 3.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc bought 1,604 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 45,757 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.79 million, up from 44,153 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.70B market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $2.78 during the last trading session, reaching $202.2. About 1.62 million shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 21/03/2018 – For the First Time, Goldman’s Not Among the Top Commodity Banks; 06/04/2018 – Goldman’s Ramos Says Brazil Needs to Accelerate Fiscal Adjustments (Video); 21/03/2018 – OCADO GROUP PLC OCDO.L : GOLDMAN SACHS REMOVES FROM CONVICTION LIST; 07/05/2018 – Goldman Copeland Celebrates 50 Years of Engineering Excellence Transforming Some of New York City’s Most Iconic Buildings; 17/04/2018 – Vestar, Goldman Sachs: Hearthside Transaction Expected to Close in 2Q of 2018; 27/03/2018 – NEW: Deutsche Bank approached Goldman Sachs’ Richard Gnodde to ask if he would be interested in taking the helm of the German lender, but the executive turned it down, according to a source close to him; 13/03/2018 – Goldman’s Solomon sets out to prove bank’s revenue engine can roar again; 27/03/2018 – TPG SIXTH STREET PARTNERS HIRES GOLDMAN’S MIKE MCGINN; 26/04/2018 – German discount fashion retailer NKD put up for sale; 13/05/2018 – Goldman’s Asia Prime Services Sales Head Is Said to Plan Leaving

Artemis Investment Management Llp decreased its stake in Blackstone Group LP (BX) by 22.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artemis Investment Management Llp sold 301,554 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.40% . The institutional investor held 1.07 million shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.39M, down from 1.37 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artemis Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Blackstone Group LP for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $57.17B market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $47.84. About 4.77M shares traded. The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) has risen 37.24% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BX News: 06/03/2018 – BLACKSTONE PARTNER JOAN SOLOTAR SPEAKS ON BLOOMBERG TELEVISION; 21/03/2018 – SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF Goes Above 50-D-MA; 05/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE CONFIRMS GSO CAPITAL SOLUTIONS FUND III RAISED $7B; 23/05/2018 – Ipreo sale triggered by inbound interest; 14/03/2018 – VC Circle: Walmart eyes majority stake in Flipkart; Blackstone’s bid for Anand Jain’s fund derails; 19/04/2018 – Blackstone earnings drop 20 pct due to equity market slump; 03/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE GATHERS $1.75 BILLION FOR INFRASTRUCTURE SECONDARIES; 22/03/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC – TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO ORIGINATE AND PURCHASE ADDITIONAL COMMERCIAL MORTGAGE LOANS; 07/05/2018 – Gramercy Property to Be Acquired by Blackstone in $7.6B Deal; 27/04/2018 – Advisors Help Blackstone Target Retail Investors — Barrons.com

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gamco Investors Et Al holds 3,510 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Triangle Secs Wealth Mngmt holds 0.74% or 7,402 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership reported 0.05% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Limited owns 7,978 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. South State Corp holds 0.86% or 43,400 shares in its portfolio. Point72 Asset Management Limited Partnership reported 25,505 shares. Ftb Advisors accumulated 1,023 shares. North Star Asset Mgmt reported 0.05% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Beese Fulmer Inv Mngmt invested 0.8% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Cap Guardian Trust has invested 0% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Marshall Wace Llp has invested 0.27% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). First Allied Advisory Ser reported 21,716 shares. Profit Inv Limited Liability Com, a Maryland-based fund reported 2,831 shares. Tctc Ltd Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 1,375 shares. Oakworth stated it has 100 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 38 investors sold BX shares while 157 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 289.54 million shares or 5.09% less from 305.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 6,629 were accumulated by Riverhead Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt has 0.01% invested in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) for 44,058 shares. Tiaa Cref Management Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.04% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Stifel Corp holds 0.05% or 547,218 shares in its portfolio. Strategy Asset Managers stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Field Main Bank has 23,825 shares. Financial Bank Of The West owns 17,781 shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker Incorporated holds 0.11% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) or 10,952 shares. Optimum Advsr invested 0.3% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Cordasco Financial Ntwk has 1,663 shares. South Dakota Invest Council holds 98,000 shares. Provise Management Group Inc Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.32% of its portfolio in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). 6,000 are held by Timber Hill Limited Liability Company. Moreover, American Financial Gru Inc has 1.21% invested in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Registered Invest Advisor owns 0.19% invested in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) for 10,000 shares.

Analysts await The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.59 earnings per share, down 22.37% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.76 per share. BX’s profit will be $705.11M for 20.27 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by The Blackstone Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.51% EPS growth.