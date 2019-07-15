As Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Stock Value Rose, Destination Wealth Management Has Decreased by $300,010 Its Position; Whetstone Capital Advisors Holding in Envestnet (ENV) Cut by $1.86 Million as Share Value Rose

Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Envestnet Inc (ENV) by 15.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc sold 28,671 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.31% with the market. The hedge fund held 154,450 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.10M, down from 183,121 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Envestnet Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $72.67. About 93,406 shares traded. Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) has risen 23.54% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.11% the S&P500. Some Historical ENV News: 22/05/2018 – ENVESTNET PRICES OFFERING OF $300M OF 1.75% CONV NOTES; 15/05/2018 – Envestnet l Tamarac Takes Client Engagement to the Next Level; 23/05/2018 – Envestnet Prices Offering of $300 Million 1.75% Convertible Notes Due 2023; 17/05/2018 – Envestnet Embraces Alexa, Insurance Products — Barrons.com; 19/04/2018 – DJ Envestnet Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENV); 09/05/2018 – ENVESTNET SEES YR REV. $811.0M – $821.0M, EST. $817.3M; 04/04/2018 – PMC Increases Throughput Efficiency and Job Quality with Rethink Robotics’ Sawyer; 20/03/2018 – Envestnet Wins Three 2018 Family Wealth Report Awards; 18/05/2018 – Envestnet & Investment Advisor Honor Asset Manager & Strategist Award Winners; 09/05/2018 – ENVESTNET INC ENV.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.81, REV VIEW $817.8 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Destination Wealth Management decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Destination Wealth Management sold 1,579 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 257 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49,000, down from 1,836 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Destination Wealth Management who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $77.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $2.78 during the last trading session, reaching $211.16. About 1.39 million shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 19.48% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 20/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES ASIA ’19 GAS PRICE F/C 32% TO $6.25/MMBTU; 11/04/2018 – AZORA ALTUS – GOLDMAN SACHS AND UBS LIMITED TO ACT AS JOINT GLOBAL COORDINATORS AND JOINT BOOKRUNNERS OF THE OFFERING; 02/04/2018 – Goldman faces class action over female pay discrimination; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Goldman US$ Liquid Reserves Plus Fund ‘AAf/S1+’; 21/05/2018 – IHS Markit to Acquire lpreo from Blackstone and Goldman Sachs Merchant Banking; 09/04/2018 – ONEX ONEX.TO MANDATES GOLDMAN SACHS GS.N , CREDIT SUISSE CSGN.S AND BANK OF AMERICA BAC.N AS GLOBAL COORDINATORS OF SIG COMBIBLOC IPO; 14/05/2018 – Olin at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference Tomorrow; 07/03/2018 – AFFECTED STAFF HAVE ALREADY NEGOTIATED AND SIGNED GERMAN EMPLOYMENT CONTRACTS; 12/04/2018 – This Goldman report on gene editing/CAR-T is fascinating. Cold math on a hot market. And China is pushing out front; 08/03/2018 – Alastair Goldfisher: Exclusive VCJ subs: VCJ Alert: Goldman is said to spend $100 mln on VC-backed Clarity Money…

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $450,827 activity. The insider Mayer Joshua sold $143,880.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 7 investors sold ENV shares while 61 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 45.04 million shares or 3.61% more from 43.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moody Commercial Bank Trust Division invested in 102 shares. First Advsrs Limited Partnership has 0.01% invested in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) for 55,508 shares. Stephens Ar holds 9,766 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al stated it has 16,000 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Jefferies Gru Ltd accumulated 15,900 shares. Ameriprise Fin has 192,500 shares. Moreover, Select Equity Grp Limited Partnership has 0% invested in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV). Natl Bank Of Ny Mellon holds 239,258 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Legal And General Gp Public Limited invested in 0% or 24,012 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Co accumulated 504,900 shares. Raymond James Fin Service Advisors Inc holds 0% in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) or 3,891 shares. Advent International Ma owns 691,901 shares for 1.7% of their portfolio. Ameritas Inv stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV). Eam Investors Limited Liability Corporation holds 27,633 shares or 0.44% of its portfolio. State Common Retirement Fund has 149,875 shares.

Analysts await Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.25 EPS, up 8.70% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.23 per share. ENV’s profit will be $12.97M for 72.67 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual EPS reported by Envestnet, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 38.89% EPS growth.

More notable recent Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here is What Hedge Funds Really Think About Tempur Sealy International (TPX) – Yahoo Finance” on June 22, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Gib Watson Joins Swan Global Investments as Chief Strategy Officer – Business Wire” published on June 24, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Envestnet, Inc (NYSE:ENV) – Detroit Blockchain Center to Host the Inaugural Detroit Blockchain & Fintech Pitchfest powered by FinTech Consortium in partnership with Detroit FinTech Bay – Benzinga” on February 19, 2019. More interesting news about Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about Envestnet Inc. – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Manchester United PLC (MANU) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $149.80 million and $246.53 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,264 shares to 16,171 shares, valued at $28.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pivotal Software Inc by 241,738 shares in the quarter, for a total of 328,132 shares, and has risen its stake in Qad Inc (NASDAQ:QADA).

More notable recent The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “The 7 Best Dow Jones Stocks to Buy for the Rest of 2019 – Investorplace.com” on June 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Top 5 Things to Know in the Market on Monday – Yahoo Finance” published on July 15, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “After-Hours Movers 06/27: (CAMP) (PRGS) (VTVT) Higher; (SGH) (AAPL) (NKE) (more…) – StreetInsider.com” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy in July – Motley Fool” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Goldman banker highlights Morgan Stanley’s Hong Kong IPO woes – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Retail Bank Of America De reported 0.11% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Twin Tree Mngmt LP has 0.07% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Stillwater Capital Advsrs Lc, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 18,065 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & Inc holds 0.08% or 4,416 shares in its portfolio. Jhl Capital Gp Ltd Liability Corp holds 1.82% or 22,000 shares in its portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc holds 39,800 shares. Farr Miller And Washington Llc Dc invested in 152,586 shares or 2.5% of the stock. San Francisco Sentry Grp Inc Incorporated (Ca) has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Fiera reported 0% stake. Alexandria Cap Limited Company reported 24,108 shares. Cipher LP owns 29,113 shares. Fmr Ltd Llc owns 0.05% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 2.20M shares. Raymond James & Assocs stated it has 206,288 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. The New Jersey-based Mercer Capital Advisers has invested 0.19% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Baldwin Limited Liability Company holds 0.4% or 6,940 shares.

Destination Wealth Management, which manages about $1.42B and $1.78 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3,423 shares to 273,298 shares, valued at $51.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (ISTB) by 79,625 shares in the quarter, for a total of 363,461 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr.