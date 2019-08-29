As Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Stock Rose, Westpac Banking Lowered Its Position; Kensico Capital Management Has Cut Its Tableau Software (DATA) Holding by $9.88 Million as Share Price Rose

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 50.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westpac Banking Corp sold 43,067 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 42,464 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.15 billion, down from 85,531 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westpac Banking Corp who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $2.35 during the last trading session, reaching $200.42. About 1.41M shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 07/03/2018 – Jennifer Ablan: Exclusive: Goldman puts London staff on notice for German move by June; 12/03/2018 – Solomon clear to take Goldman helm as rival’s retreat ends power struggle; 28/03/2018 – Goldman Cuts iPhone Estimates Citing ‘Deterioration In Demand’; 03/05/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS HOLDS 5.09% CGG STAKE AFTER OFF-MARKET BUY: AMF; 13/04/2018 – LSE Hires Goldman Veteran Schwimmer as CEO (Video); 09/03/2018 – Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin is the last Goldman veteran holding a top administration job; 23/03/2018 – CISCO CSCO.O : GOLDMAN SACHS ADDS TO AMERICAS CONVICTION LIST; 10/05/2018 – GOLDMAN AMERICAS FINANCE CO-HEADS SPEAK ON BLOOMBERG TV; 07/05/2018 – Goldman Sells In-House Cybersecurity Software to Tech Company; 15/04/2018 – blacq: Exclusive: Goldman puts London staff on notice for German move by June – sources LONDON/FRANKFURT (Reuters)

Kensico Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Tableau Software Inc (DATA) by 3.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kensico Capital Management Corp sold 77,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 40.41% . The hedge fund held 1.95M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $248.23M, down from 2.03 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Tableau Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.80B market cap company. It closed at $169.53 lastly. It is down 65.93% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.93% the S&P500. Some Historical DATA News: 07/05/2018 – Tableau Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 20/04/2018 – DJ Tableau Software Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DATA); 02/05/2018 – TABLEAU 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 19C, EST. LOSS/SHR 18C; 14/05/2018 – Tableau Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – TABLEAU 1Q REV. $224.0M, EST. $217.9M; 16/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CFO of PayPal and the CEO of Tableau Software; 30/04/2018 – Tableau Appoints Mark Nelson as Executive Vice President of Product Development; 24/04/2018 – Tableau Introduces New Subscription Offerings to Help Organizations Scale Analytics to their Entire Workforces; 11/04/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : MONNESS CRESPI HARDT STARTS COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING; 02/05/2018 – Earnings Roundup: Sprint, Tableau Shine, Square, Spotify Drop — Barron’s Blog

Westpac Banking Corp, which manages about $6057.80B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kilroy Rlty Corp (NYSE:KRC) by 4,370 shares to 108,113 shares, valued at $8.21B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Americold Rlty Tr by 17,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 116,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC).

Analysts await The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $5.54 earnings per share, down 11.78% or $0.74 from last year’s $6.28 per share. GS’s profit will be $1.99 billion for 9.04 P/E if the $5.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.81 actual earnings per share reported by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.65% negative EPS growth.

Kensico Capital Management Corp, which manages about $7.43 billion and $5.08 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centennial Resource Dev Inc by 170,241 shares to 3.99M shares, valued at $35.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

