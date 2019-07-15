As Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Stock Rose, Stillwater Capital Advisors Has Cut Position; Zimmer Partners LP Has Cut Stake in Oneok New (OKE) as Shares Rose

Zimmer Partners Lp decreased its stake in Oneok Inc New (OKE) by 20.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zimmer Partners Lp sold 767,319 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.77% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.95 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $205.71 million, down from 3.71M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zimmer Partners Lp who had been investing in Oneok Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $70.83. About 545,358 shares traded. ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has risen 0.99% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.44% the S&P500. Some Historical OKE News: 19/04/2018 – Oneok Raises Dividend to 79.5c; 03/04/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N -ONEOK NATURAL GAS PIPELINES OPERATING NORMALLY; 01/05/2018 – ONEOK MAINTAINS 2018 FINL GUIDANCE; 14/05/2018 – ONEOK to Participate in Citi Global Energy and Utilities Conference; 02/05/2018 – OKE IN TALKS WITH PERMIAN DRILLERS ON ADDITIONAL GAS TAKEAWAY; 02/05/2018 – ONEOK CEO SAYS CO. MAKING PROGRESS ON GROWTH PROJECTS; 03/04/2018 – Oneok Says Media Outlets Misinterpreted a Notification to Customers; 03/04/2018 – OKE: NO OPERATIONAL INTERRUPTIONS ON NATURAL GAS PIPELINES; 01/05/2018 – ONEOK INC SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $2.22B TO $2.42B, EST. $2.26B; 01/05/2018 – ONEOK INC 1Q ADJ EBITDA $570.3M, EST. $549.3M

Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 49.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc sold 17,809 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,065 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.47M, down from 35,874 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $77.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $2.97 during the last trading session, reaching $210.97. About 1.46 million shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 19.48% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 10/04/2018 – Goldman predicts the electric car company will likely be forced to raise additional capital as soon as the third quarter; 07/03/2018 – NEMUS Bioscience to Participate in Sachs BioCapital USA Forum at the New York Academy of Sciences; 12/03/2018 – Hawken Says the Bench is Deep at Goldman Sachs (Video); 10/04/2018 – Gender Pay Scorecard: Failing Grades For Facebook, Goldman Sachs And Walmart; Top Marks For Apple, Nike And Wells Fargo; 14/05/2018 – Ardagh at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference May 16; 10/05/2018 – Seeking IMF Credit Is ‘Bold Move’ for Argentina, Says Goldman’s Ramos (Video); 25/04/2018 – Rep. Neal: Neal Questions Ted Goldman at Select Committee on Multiemployer Pensions Hearing; 05/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs Emerging Markets CORE Adds LG Chem; 07/05/2018 – Conagra at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Jesse Hamilton: Exclusive: Goldman Sachs to Pay $110 Million to N.Y., Fed for FX Trades

Zimmer Partners Lp, which manages about $1.50 billion and $8.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Altice Usa Inc by 2.15 million shares to 7.36 million shares, valued at $158.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 375,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 650,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold OKE shares while 205 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 302.28 million shares or 0.68% more from 300.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Dallas Securities stated it has 39,685 shares or 1.99% of all its holdings. Tru Of Virginia Va, Virginia-based fund reported 4,000 shares. Commerce Retail Bank owns 0.28% invested in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) for 337,963 shares. Gulf Bank & Trust (Uk) Limited invested in 0.11% or 93,916 shares. Wright Investors Service reported 0.58% stake. Adams Natural Fund accumulated 114,000 shares or 1.35% of the stock. Lpl Fincl Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Macquarie Grp Ltd accumulated 53,800 shares. Oklahoma-based Trust Of Oklahoma has invested 0% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust has 5,000 shares for 0.47% of their portfolio. Private Advisor Group Incorporated Limited Liability Co has invested 0.03% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Shelton Cap Mgmt accumulated 454 shares. Voya Invest Mngmt Limited Company holds 0.05% or 291,181 shares. Daiwa Secs Group Inc holds 0.01% or 15,806 shares in its portfolio. White Pine Limited Liability holds 0.16% of its portfolio in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) for 6,415 shares.

Analysts await ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.72 EPS, up 5.88% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.68 per share. OKE’s profit will be $297.21M for 24.59 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.81 actual EPS reported by ONEOK, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $5.22 earnings per share, down 12.71% or $0.76 from last year’s $5.98 per share. GS’s profit will be $1.91B for 10.10 P/E if the $5.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.71 actual earnings per share reported by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.58% negative EPS growth.

Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $603.89 million and $458.84M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (SLYG) by 22,854 shares to 36,117 shares, valued at $2.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.