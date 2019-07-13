As Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Stock Rose, State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue Has Decreased Its Position by $683,589; Cubic Asset Management Holds Position in Fedex (FDX)

State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 7.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue sold 3,579 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 46,538 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.93M, down from 50,117 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.27B market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $2.59 during the last trading session, reaching $213.94. About 2.48 million shares traded or 3.24% up from the average. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 19.48% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 13/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS TO RELOCATE LONDON-BASED HEAD OF DEBT CAPITAL MARKETS FOR IBERIA, JORGE ALCOVER, TO MADRID; 21/05/2018 – IHS MARKIT TO BUY IPREO FROM BLACKSTONE, GOLDMAN MERCHANT; 09/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs CEO Lloyd Blankfein reportedly is prepping his exit; 14/05/2018 – DSAM Partners Adds Goldman Sachs, Exits Universal Display: 13F; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs 1Q Annualized Return on Average Shareholders’ Equity 15.4%; 08/03/2018 – ASSOCIATED BRITISH FOODS PLC ABF.L : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 3100P FROM 3000P; 23/05/2018 – MEDIA-Goldman Sachs made $200 million in one day as markets plunged – CNBC; 09/03/2018 – Goldman Co-Presidents Leading Candidates to Replace Blankfein; 18/05/2018 – Commodities are posting their best returns in a decade and Goldman thinks there’s more to come; 07/05/2018 – Global IPOs Up 12% in 2018, Goldman Sachs Leads

Cubic Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Fedex Corporation (FDX) by 6.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cubic Asset Management Llc bought 1,905 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.05% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 32,498 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.90M, up from 30,593 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cubic Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Fedex Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.00% or $4.87 during the last trading session, reaching $167.47. About 3.22M shares traded or 48.05% up from the average. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 31.35% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.78% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 20/03/2018 – Balaji Sridharan: #BREAKING: #Texas attorney general tells a TV station the bomb that blew up at FedEx center was mailed from; 20/03/2018 – FDX: PACKAGES WILL FLOW ACROSS FDX/TNT SYSTEMS BY MAY 31; 20/03/2018 – KOLR10 KOZL: #BREAKING: The location of the newest explosion is 3.5 miles south of the FedEx store authorities say the serial; 20/03/2018 – Global Regina: BREAKING: A package containing nails and shrapnel exploded at a FedEx centre in Texas early Tuesday morning,; 20/03/2018 – WWL-TV: BREAKING: Police say San Antonio FedEx explosion came from a package in the sorting area of the facility. One perso…; 20/03/2018 – FDX SEES GROUND OPERATING MARGIN 17% TO 17.5% THIS QUARTER; 20/03/2018 – WSOCTV: #BREAKING: FBI says suspicious package at FedEx shipping center near Austin airport “contained explosive device.”; 27/03/2018 – FedEx: P2P Mailing Provides E-Commerce Transportation Solutions; 20/03/2018 – FDX: WILL RECOVER BY 4TH QTR TNT VOLUME LOST AFTER CYBERATTACK; 08/05/2018 – FedEx to Purchase $6 B Group Annuity Contract From Metropolitan Life Insurance Co to Reduce Pension Obligations

