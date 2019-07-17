As Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Stock Rose, Shareholder Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Lowered Its Stake; Western Digital (WDC) Holder Quantres Asset Management LTD Boosted Position

Quantres Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Western Digital Corp (WDC) by 448.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantres Asset Management Ltd bought 33,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 40,600 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.95 million, up from 7,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantres Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Western Digital Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.77% or $3.15 during the last trading session, reaching $51.49. About 11.35M shares traded or 74.57% up from the average. Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) has declined 43.92% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.35% the S&P500. Some Historical WDC News: 19/04/2018 – Western Digital® Now Offering Super High-capacity microSD™ Card in India; 09/03/2018 – Toshiba expects to complete chip unit sale by June at latest – exec; 15/05/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL CORP – AT LEAST 50 PERCENT OF SHARE REPURCHASES ARE TARGETED FOR REMAINDER OF CURRENT FISCAL QUARTER; 09/03/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL TO INVEST 500B YEN IN TOSHIBA CHIP JV: NIKKEI; 07/05/2018 – Western Digital Board Amends Bylaws to Allow Proxy Access; 15/05/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL BUYBACK PART OF EXISTING PROGRAM; 26/04/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL 3Q ADJ EPS $3.63, EST. $3.30; 14/05/2018 – Western Digital Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Western Digital 3Q EPS 20c; 18/04/2018 – Western Digital Continues to Drive Capacity and Improve TCO for Cloud and Enterprise Data Centers

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) by 30.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc sold 2,175 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,960 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $952,000, down from 7,135 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.86% or $3.94 during the last trading session, reaching $215.52. About 5.04M shares traded or 115.20% up from the average. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 19.48% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 14/05/2018 – NEW: Goldman Sachs securities division chiefs to leave the firm – Dow Jones; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs 1Q Non-Compensation Expenses $2.5B; 13/03/2018 – GOLDMAN IS SAID TO MOVE ALCOVER FROM LONDON TO MADRID: RTRS; 16/03/2018 – Goldman tells its clients to buy high growth companies at reasonable valuations; 30/05/2018 – Goldman’s Ex-Brazil Chief Leme Jumps to Young Hedge Fund Vinland; 08/03/2018 – GOLDMAN’S ABBY JOSEPH COHEN SPEAKS IN BLOOMBERG TV INTERVIEW; 30/05/2018 – Teleflex at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 13; 09/03/2018 – Goldman CEO Blankfein keeps Wall St guessing on future; 28/04/2018 – New York Post: Goldman Sachs taps `Bachelorette’ star to pitch home loans; 17/04/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS – CO AND VESTAR CAPITAL PARTNERS SIGNED A DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO SELL HEARTHSIDE FOOD SOLUTIONS

