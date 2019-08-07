As Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Stock Rose, Shareholder Brave Asset Management Boosted Its Stake; Oakwood Capital Management Upped Its At&T (T) Holding by $2.60 Million; Market Valuation Rose

Brave Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 110.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brave Asset Management Inc bought 1,664 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 3,164 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $607,000, up from 1,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $75.37B market cap company. The stock increased 2.15% or $4.33 during the last trading session, reaching $206.01. About 2.26M shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 10/04/2018 – Amid Venezuela default, Goldman receives ‘hunger bond’ payment; 02/05/2018 – GOLDMAN SAYS MORE THAN 87% OF SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE SAY ON PAY; 21/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS TO BID IN JOINT OFFER WITH WELLCOME TRUST FOR NETWORK RAIL COMMERCIAL PROPERTY – SKY SAYS; 18/04/2018 – Are Investors Looking a Gift Horse in the Mouth With Goldman Earnings? (Video); 21/03/2018 – For the First Time, Goldman’s Not Among the Top Commodity Banks; 10/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs and Apple Plan to Offer a New Credit Card; 23/04/2018 – Goldman Director Kullman Says Women Still Face 1980s Work Issues; 23/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs makes first hire in cryptocurrency markets unit; 03/04/2018 – US The Retail Economist/Goldman Sachs Chain Store Sales +3.4% On Year; 03/05/2018 – GOLDMAN RAISES TURKEY YEAR-END INFLATION EST. TO 11% VS 10.5%

Oakwood Capital Management Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 200.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakwood Capital Management Llc bought 83,954 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 125,889 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.95M, up from 41,935 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakwood Capital Management Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $248.08B market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $33.96. About 30.73 million shares traded or 6.92% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 25/04/2018 – AT&T 1Q Adj EPS 85c; 23/03/2018 – AT&T: CWA-Represented Employees Vote to Ratify Mobility Southeast Agreement; 09/05/2018 – Raw Story: AT&T payments to Trump lawyer Michael Cohen more than reported; 30/04/2018 – Antitrust Chief Says AT&T Faces Same Time Warner Deal Condition; 27/03/2018 – SLING PRESIDENT IS BEING CROSS-EXAMINED BY AT&T LAWYER; 18/04/2018 – Time Warner’s Bewkes defends AT&T deal in court; 23/04/2018 – New York Post: AT&T, Verizon investigated for anti-trust violations; 15/05/2018 – AT&T CEO RANDALL STEPHENSON SPEAKING AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Disney revenue up on ‘Black Panther’; 28/03/2018 – Turner Cites AT&T’s Trove of Customer Data in Defense of Merger

