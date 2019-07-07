As Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Stock Rose, Narwhal Capital Management Trimmed Its Holding by $350,976; 2U (TWOU) Stock Price Declined While Avalon Global Asset Management Has Decreased Its Holding

Narwhal Capital Management decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 7.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Narwhal Capital Management sold 1,828 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.88% with the market. The hedge fund held 21,578 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.14M, down from 23,406 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Narwhal Capital Management who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $76.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $207.9. About 1.51 million shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 19.48% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 10/05/2018 – CARR, GOLDMAN’S CO-HEAD OF M&A, SPEAKS ON BLOOMBERG TV; 10/05/2018 – Platform Specialty at Goldman Sachs Conference May 16; 30/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS WOMEN WIN CLASS-ACTION STATUS IN GENDER BIAS CASE; 05/03/2018 – Goldman: GM and Ford could take $1 billion hit each from the steel tariffs; 27/03/2018 – Deutsche Bank seeks new CEO as it runs out of quick fixes; 19/03/2018 – ANALYSIS-Germany’s Goldman hire prompts fear of banks’ renewed influence; 26/03/2018 – GOLDMAN FINANCING TEAM MOVES TO FRANKFURT IN 2Q: FINK TELLS HB; 15/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs-Owned Startup’s Hire Draws Suit From Past Employer; 30/05/2018 – MEDIA-Goldman Sachs, Warburg Pincus eye $200 mln stake in WeWork India – Times of India; 07/05/2018 – Goldman’s $1B Bankers Set the Pace for Asian Wealth (Video)

Avalon Global Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in 2U Inc (TWOU) by 5.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Avalon Global Asset Management Llc sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 38.30% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 92,100 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.53 million, down from 97,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Avalon Global Asset Management Llc who had been investing in 2U Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $38.51. About 365,990 shares traded. 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) has declined 56.18% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.61% the S&P500. Some Historical TWOU News: 24/04/2018 – Sean Fahey to join 2U, Inc. as Senior Vice President of Data Science; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Independence Adds 2U, Exits CVS, Cuts Walmart; 09/05/2018 – 2U: Ellis Joins From Newell Brands; 21/05/2018 – MARK CHERNIS JOINS 2U, AS COO; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Magellan Adds 2U, Exits CVS, Cuts Walmart; 22/04/2018 – DJ 2U Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TWOU); 24/05/2018 – 2U, Inc. and Tufts University Partner to Deliver Online Master’s Programs in Global Business Administration and Education; 01/05/2018 – The Harvard Business Analytics Program Welcomes its Inaugural Class; 03/05/2018 – 2U INC TWOU.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $-0.12, REV VIEW $401.4 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – 2U Sees 2Q Rev $95.1M-$96.1M

Narwhal Capital Management, which manages about $490.63M and $459.62M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 7,911 shares to 47,782 shares, valued at $6.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 23,841 shares in the quarter, for a total of 69,286 shares, and has risen its stake in Maxim Integrated Prods Inc (NASDAQ:MXIM).

Analysts await The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $5.22 EPS, down 12.71% or $0.76 from last year’s $5.98 per share. GS’s profit will be $1.91 billion for 9.96 P/E if the $5.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.71 actual EPS reported by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.58% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kazazian Asset Management Lc reported 5,644 shares or 1.51% of all its holdings. Lmr Llp reported 0.05% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Buckingham Management has 30,161 shares for 0.55% of their portfolio. Lockheed Martin Inv has 20,325 shares. American Natl Registered Advisor reported 4,527 shares or 0.48% of all its holdings. Tiedemann Advsrs Limited invested in 0.03% or 3,585 shares. Goodwin Daniel L owns 6,000 shares or 0.53% of their US portfolio. Essex Management Company Llc has invested 0.57% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Glob Endowment Mngmt Lp has invested 0.11% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Baxter Bros holds 1.54% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) or 34,408 shares. Moody Bank Division owns 54,852 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. Burt Wealth Advsrs holds 0% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) or 40 shares. Fosun Limited holds 4,000 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Pathstone Family Office Limited Co stated it has 0% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Allstate Corp has invested 0.09% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

Analysts await 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $-0.59 earnings per share, down 59.46% or $0.22 from last year’s $-0.37 per share. After $-0.31 actual earnings per share reported by 2U, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 90.32% negative EPS growth.