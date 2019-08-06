As Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Stock Rose, Marathon Trading Investment Management Has Increased Its Stake by $6.52 Million; As Alexandria Real Estate Equity (ARE) Stock Value Rose, Capital Growth Management LP Has Upped Its Holding

Capital Growth Management Lp increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equity (ARE) by 3.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Growth Management Lp bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.08% . The hedge fund held 310,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.19 million, up from 300,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Growth Management Lp who had been investing in Alexandria Real Estate Equity for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $2.2 during the last trading session, reaching $142.67. About 768,623 shares traded. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) has risen 19.17% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.17% the S&P500. Some Historical ARE News: 19/03/2018 Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within ICF International, Invitae, Encore Wire, Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Syndax Pharma; 22/03/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, NAMES CO-CHIEF EXECUTIVE; 22/03/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate : Moglia Will Continue His Responsibilities as Chief Investment Officer; 22/03/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Announces the Elevation of Joel S. Marcus to Full-Time Executive Chairman; 30/04/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate 1Q EPS $1.32; 22/03/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Appoints Stephen A. Richardson And Peter M. Moglia As Co-Chief Executive Officers; 12/04/2018 – Alexandria LaunchLabs, the Premier Life Science Startup Platform, to Open in Fall 2018 at the Alexandria Center at One Kendall Square in the Heart of East Cambridge; 21/03/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Appoints Dean A. Shigenaga and Thomas J. Andrews as Co-Presidents; 12/04/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES INC SAYS ALEXANDRIA LAUNCHLABS, CO’S LIFE SCIENCE STARTUP PLATFORM, TO OPEN IN FALL 2018; 23/05/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, NAMES DANIEL J. RYAN AS CO-CHI

Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 296.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc bought 34,129 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The hedge fund held 45,643 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.76 million, up from 11,514 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.67% or $7.69 during the last trading session, reaching $201.68. About 2.72 million shares traded or 15.84% up from the average. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 06/03/2018 – COHN SAYS IT WAS AN HONOR TO SERVE HIS COUNTRY IN THE TRUMP ADMINISTRATION -STATEMENT; 17/04/2018 – Ex-Goldman Banker Takes Dealmaking Chops to Startup Seeking IPO; 12/03/2018 – David Solomon to be next president and CEO of Goldman Sachs; 21/05/2018 – Jan Hatzius, chief economist at Goldman Sachs, sees the deficit ballooning to $2.05 trillion (7 percent of GDP) by 2028; 07/03/2018 – The Globe and Mail: Goldman puts London staff on notice for move to Germany by June; 19/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS CUTS INDIA FY19 GDP GROWTH FORECAST ON PNB WOES; 03/04/2018 – Goldman Hires JPMorgan’s Hari Moorthy As Partner Overseeing New Effort; 19/03/2018 – IPOs Rise 17% Worldwide This Year, Goldman Sachs Leads; 18/04/2018 – In November, Goldman announced a $5 trillion sovereign fund with China Investment Corp to facilitate Chinese companies’ investment in American companies; 07/03/2018 – BENCHMARK ELECTRONICS – INTENDS TO REPURCHASE $50 MLN OF $100 MLN THROUGH AN ACCELERATED SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM WITH GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stifel Corp reported 68,402 shares. Lpl Ltd Liability Corp owns 75,335 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Eaton Vance accumulated 707,589 shares or 0.31% of the stock. Yacktman Asset Limited Partnership reported 256,900 shares. Tarbox Family Office Inc has invested 0.01% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning, Connecticut-based fund reported 20 shares. Beech Hill Advsr Inc invested 0.15% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Qvt Financial LP reported 18,990 shares stake. Martin And Inc Tn reported 6,130 shares. Pinnacle Wealth Mgmt Advisory Gp Limited Liability Corp holds 1,135 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Stonebridge Capital Advsr Limited Liability Company, Minnesota-based fund reported 18,683 shares. Pittenger & Anderson reported 7,330 shares stake. Chemung Canal Tru Company stated it has 0.86% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 0.13% stake. Icon Advisers holds 0.11% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) or 5,615 shares.

Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc, which manages about $886.83M and $854.22M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr by 38,086 shares to 59,685 shares, valued at $1.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 118,385 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,615 shares, and cut its stake in United States Oil Fund Lp (USO).

More notable recent The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Top 5 Things to Know in the Market on Tuesday – Yahoo Finance” on July 15, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Goldman Sachs Reports Q2 Earnings Beat – Benzinga” published on July 16, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Goldman Sachs Q2 Earnings Preview – Benzinga” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Top Financial Stocks to Buy Right Now – Motley Fool” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “US Indexes Close Lower Thursday With China Tariff Announcement – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold ARE shares while 116 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 108.20 million shares or 0.02% less from 108.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Glob Endowment Management LP owns 6,400 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Hahn Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has 0% invested in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) for 194,848 shares. Cypress Asset Management Tx has 0.12% invested in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) for 2,545 shares. The New York-based Van Eck Associate has invested 0.02% in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE). Geode Capital Mngmt Lc holds 0.07% or 1.92 million shares. Adage Capital Prns has invested 0.05% in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE). Tcw Gp, California-based fund reported 75,486 shares. Zacks Investment Mgmt has invested 0.07% in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE). Moody National Bank Trust Division owns 147 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Security Capital Rech And Mngmt has 659,872 shares. Sumitomo Life has 0.2% invested in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE). Pennsylvania-based Brinker Incorporated has invested 0.03% in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE). Victory has invested 0.01% in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE). Copeland Mgmt Limited Liability Corp invested in 53,629 shares or 0.53% of the stock. Cleararc Cap Inc holds 2,728 shares.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 selling transactions for $3.52 million activity. RICHARDSON JAMES H sold $660,150 worth of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) on Friday, February 8. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $659,600 was made by Banks Jennifer on Friday, February 8. CIRUZZI VINCENT sold $874,435 worth of stock. MARCUS JOEL S had sold 10,000 shares worth $1.30 million on Thursday, February 7.