As Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Stock Rose, Lau Associates Has Lifted Holding by $324,700; Colony Group Maintains Position in Kla (KLAC)

Lau Associates Llc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group (GS) by 20.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lau Associates Llc bought 1,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 9,898 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.90 million, up from 8,198 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lau Associates Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $74.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.64% or $5.32 during the last trading session, reaching $207.05. About 2.20 million shares traded or 1.51% up from the average. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 15/05/2018 – Mallinckrodt Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 12; 18/04/2018 – Gelena Sachs Named Business Wire’s VP of People; 09/03/2018 – MARKS: THERE ARE TERRIFIC PEOPLE THROUGHOUT GOLDMAN SACHS; 14/05/2018 – PABLO SALAME AND ISABELLE EALET TO RETIRE FROM GOLDMAN SACHS; 30/05/2018 – US The Retail Economist/Goldman Sachs Chain Store Sales +2.2% In May 26 Wk; 10/04/2018 – Goldman predicts the electric car company will likely be forced to raise additional capital as soon as the third quarter; 29/05/2018 – Clearlake Capital Group Announces Strategic Minority Investment By Dyal Capital, Goldman Sachs Asset Management And Landmark Partners; 29/05/2018 – Medtronic at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12; 03/04/2018 – Equity International, Goldman Sachs Merchant Banking Division and Centaurus Capital Close Single Largest Real Estate Investment; 19/03/2018 – Goldman executive to become German deputy finance minister

Colony Group Llc increased its stake in Kla (KLAC) by 48.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Colony Group Llc bought 7,082 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.22% . The hedge fund held 21,561 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.58 million, up from 14,479 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Colony Group Llc who had been investing in Kla for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $151. About 2.13 million shares traded or 44.36% up from the average. KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) has risen 28.24% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.24% the S&P500. Some Historical KLAC News: 19/03/2018 – KLA-Tencor Buying Orbotech for $3.4 Billion; 19/03/2018 – ORBOTECH LTD – DEAL FOR AN EQUITY VALUE OF APPROXIMATELY $3.4 BLN; 19/03/2018 – RPT-ORBOTECH LTD – TRANSACTION APPROVED BY BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF KLA-TENCOR, ORBOTECH; 19/03/2018 – RPT-ORBOTECH LTD – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $69.02 PER SHARE; 19/03/2018 – ORBOTECH LTD – KLA-TENCOR INTENDS TO FUND CASH PORTION OF PURCHASE PRICE WITH CASH FROM COMBINED COMPANY’S BALANCE SHEET; 07/03/2018 – KLA-Tencor Receives Intel’s Preferred Quality Supplier Award; 11/05/2018 – KLA-TENCOR – ON MAY 9, 2018, GERMAN FEDERAL CARTEL OFFICE PROVIDED ANTITRUST CLEARANCE FOR PROPOSED MERGER WITH ORBOTECH – SEC FILING; 19/03/2018 – RPT-ORBOTECH LTD – KLA-TENCOR INTENDS TO RAISE APPROXIMATELY $1 BLN IN NEW LONG-TERM DEBT FINANCING TO COMPLETE SHARE REPURCHASE; 19/03/2018 – M&A News [Reg]: Semiconductor equipment maker KLA-Tencor buys Orbotech to find additional sources of growth; 19/03/2018 – KLA-Tencor Aims to Complete Repurchase 12-18 Months Following Orbotech Closing

More notable recent KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why You Might Be Interested In KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “KLA: Eating Everyone’s Lunch (Except ASML) – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “RSP, WDC, KLAC, FISV: Large Outflows Detected at ETF – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “KLA Corp (KLAC) Files 10-K for the Fiscal Year Ended on June 30, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “KLA Joins Automotive Electronics Council – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

More notable recent The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Top Bank Stocks to Buy Right Now – The Motley Fool” on August 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Goldman Sachs Falls as Top International Executive Charged in 1MDB Scandal – Yahoo Finance” published on August 09, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Thursday’s Market Minute: Futures Rise On Chinese Data – Benzinga” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “UPDATE: Odeon Capital Downgrades Goldman Sachs (GS) to Hold, Sees Bank Facing ‘Sizable’ Problems – StreetInsider.com” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 Beaten-Down Bank Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Term – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

