As Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Stock Rose, Lakewood Capital Management LP Has Lifted Its Stake; As Cisco Systems (CSCO) Share Price Declined, Motco Has Cut Stake by $533,869

Lakewood Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 3.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lakewood Capital Management Lp bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The hedge fund held 842,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $161.66 million, up from 817,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lakewood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $75.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $207. About 1.99 million shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 07/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: Goldman puts London staff on notice for German move by June; 06/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS IS SOLE BOOKRUNNER ON ACCOR SHARE SALE; 20/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs adds LPL Financial to its securities-lending business; 17/04/2018 – GOLDMAN CFO SAYS FUNDED LOAN BALANCE AT MARCUS IS ABOUT $2.4B; 15/03/2018 – Goldman Says It’s Learned From Venezuela `Hunger Bonds’ Backlash; 12/03/2018 – Hawken Says the Bench is Deep at Goldman Sachs (Video); 15/05/2018 – International Paper at Goldman Sachs Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – Vector Group Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – Derivatives, Cash Products Boost Goldman Equity Revenue: TOPLive; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs: Total Assets $974 Billion at 1Q End

Motco decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 4.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motco sold 10,073 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 227,909 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.31M, down from 237,982 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motco who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $229.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $53.16. About 26.09 million shares traded or 19.90% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 01/05/2018 – Permira’s Deal for Cisco’s Video Arm Is Said to Cost $1 Billion; 23/05/2018 – CISCO SAYS IT SUSPECTS RUSSIAN GOV’T BEHIND HACKING CAMPAIGN AND WARNS IT MAY BE PLANNING ANOTHER ATTACK ON UKRAINE; 08/03/2018 – Cisco Disrupts Optical Transport with Innovative Modular Platforms; 18/05/2018 – Tech Down as Tesla, Cisco Remain Weak — Tech Roundup; 01/05/2018 – BI UK: Cisco sheds a costly mistake, as it sells off a $5 billion acquisition for $1 billion; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Charges of Up to $50M Under Restructuring That Started in 3; 25/05/2018 – Cisco Buyout Prompts Entrepreneur to Help Others — Barron’s Blog; 16/05/2018 – CISCO SAYS INITIATED A RESTRUCTURING PLAN IN 3Q; 16/05/2018 – CISCO SEES PRE-TAX CASH CHARGES TO GAAP RESULTS ABOUT $300M; 29/03/2018 – MFS Massachusetts Investors Trust Adds Cisco, Cuts Alphabet

More notable recent The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “3 Great Value Stocks to Buy This July – Investorplace.com” on July 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Dow Jones Today: China, Earnings Anticipation Stall Stocks on Monday – Nasdaq” published on July 15, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Remembering The Good Times: A Requiem For The Floor Of The NYSE – Benzinga” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “US Indexes Close Lower Thursday With China Tariff Announcement – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Mostly Strong Results For Big Banks, And J&J Another Solid Earnings Performer – Benzinga” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stanley Cap Management Ltd Liability owns 23,719 shares for 2.23% of their portfolio. Wesbanco State Bank accumulated 6,976 shares. Pictet & Cie (Europe) reported 29,811 shares. Philadelphia Trust owns 54,876 shares. M Holdings Securities has 0.19% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Moreover, Great West Life Assurance Can has 0.11% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Baldwin Brothers Ma reported 75 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership has 0.05% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Hightower Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.1% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Winch Advisory Ltd Liability Com accumulated 14 shares or 0% of the stock. Greenhaven Assocs stated it has 3.34M shares or 11.4% of all its holdings. Sit Investment Assoc stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Hartford Inv Com holds 0.27% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 48,490 shares. Schroder Mngmt Grp holds 0.16% or 513,615 shares. Whittier invested in 0.33% or 56,866 shares.

Lakewood Capital Management Lp, which manages about $3.57 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in State Str Corp (NYSE:STT) by 185,325 shares to 815,883 shares, valued at $53.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 32,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 588,340 shares, and cut its stake in Cdk Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK).

Motco, which manages about $1.00B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 3,454 shares to 105,149 shares, valued at $10.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Litman Gregory Masters Alternative Strategies by 47,951 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.11M shares, and has risen its stake in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN).

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 14 after the close. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.24 billion for 17.72 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ashfield Prns Ltd Liability Co has 1.64% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Torch Wealth Management Limited Com accumulated 6,881 shares or 0.23% of the stock. 5,797 were accumulated by Terril Brothers. Whalerock Point Llc invested in 35,753 shares. Penn Davis Mcfarland reported 4,287 shares. Kentucky Retirement Trust Fund stated it has 1.03% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Menlo Advsr Lc holds 5.34% or 138,953 shares. Dixon Hubard Feinour Brown Incorporated Va stated it has 84,758 shares. Segment Wealth Mngmt Lc holds 1.14% or 99,955 shares in its portfolio. Barrett Asset holds 541,652 shares or 1.97% of its portfolio. Waddell & Reed Financial has 617,590 shares. Moreover, Td Asset Management has 0.33% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 3.99M shares. Evermay Wealth Ltd has 23,592 shares. 6,081 are owned by Mcf Advisors Limited. Cacti Asset Mngmt Lc reported 9,000 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 08/07/2019: MTCH, PERI, CYBR, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Here’s Why Cisco Systems (CSCO) is a Great Momentum Stock to Buy – Nasdaq” published on June 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 07/29/2019: TSEM, MAXR, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Zoom Not Bothered By Cisco Or Microsoft – Seeking Alpha” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 03, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.