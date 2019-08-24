As Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Stock Rose, Holder Okumus Fund Management LTD Decreased Its Holding; Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Has Upped Its Prologis (PLD) Holding

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Prologis Inc (PLD) by 9.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc bought 5,275 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.88% . The institutional investor held 58,867 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.24 million, up from 53,592 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Prologis Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.50% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $81.89. About 2.14M shares traded. Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has risen 24.02% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.02% the S&P500. Some Historical PLD News: 05/03/2018 – Prologis Will Retain 15% Ownership in Nippon Prologis REIT; 30/04/2018 – PROLOGIS CEO: EXPECT TO TRIM $550M OF DCT PORTFOLIO IN 2 YEARS; 01/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS PROLOGIS AT ‘BBB+’-MAINTAINS POSITIVE OUTLOOK; 29/04/2018 – Prologis Will Acquire DCT for $8.4B in a Stk-for-Stk Transaction, Including the Assumption of Debt; 30/04/2018 – PROLOGIS, DCT ACQUISITION CALL ENDS; 17/04/2018 – Prologis 1Q Rev $693.7M; 07/05/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of an Investigation into DCT Industrial Trust Inc. in Connection with the Sale of the Company to Prologis, Inc; 30/04/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Prologis Rtgs Unafctd By DCT Industrial Aqstn; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS BOOSTS FORECAST; 17/04/2018 – Prologis Raises 2018 View To EPS $2.50-EPS $2.60

Okumus Fund Management Ltd decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 11.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Okumus Fund Management Ltd sold 90,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The hedge fund held 678,207 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $130.21 million, down from 768,207 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Okumus Fund Management Ltd who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.07% or $6.22 during the last trading session, reaching $196.2. About 2.10 million shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 17/04/2018 – Goldman profit up 27 pct as trading surges; 06/04/2018 – Mark Kleinman: Exclusive: British luxury car-maker Aston Martin close to hiring Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan to; 18/05/2018 – BMC Software Is Said to Work With Goldman, Credit Suisse on Sale; 26/04/2018 – Oil is entering an ‘age of restraint’ just as earnings recover, Goldman strategist says; 21/05/2018 – Goldman: Don’t worry about rising interest rates until the 10-year yield hits 4%; 03/04/2018 – Citigroup and Goldman face shareholder pressure on lobbying; 21/05/2018 – Blackstone and Goldman sell data provider for $1.9bn; 23/04/2018 – The Simply Good Foods Company to Participate in the Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum 2018; 08/05/2018 – Air Products at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference May 15; 03/04/2018 – Goldman Aims to Boost Business Managing Cash for Big Companies

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $766.81M and $739.67 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 16,100 shares to 21,425 shares, valued at $1.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 35,985 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,350 shares, and cut its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ).

Okumus Fund Management Ltd, which manages about $447.95M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Realogy Hldgs Corp (NYSE:RLGY) by 569,728 shares to 8.19 million shares, valued at $93.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $5.54 EPS, down 11.78% or $0.74 from last year’s $6.28 per share. GS’s profit will be $1.99 billion for 8.85 P/E if the $5.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.81 actual EPS reported by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.65% negative EPS growth.

