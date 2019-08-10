As Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Stock Rose, Holder Jhl Capital Group Cut Position; As Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Has Cut Holding

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 26.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc sold 8,628 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 23,435 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.85 million, down from 32,063 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $2.78 during the last trading session, reaching $254.35. About 992,733 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 23/03/2018 – FDA: BDX RECALLS VACUTAINER EDTA BLOOD COLLECTION TUBES; 22/03/2018 – BD Updates Instructions for Use for Certain BD Vacutainer(R) Blood Collection Tubes; 23/03/2018 – FDA: BD Vacutainer Blood Collection Tubes by Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD): Class I Recall – Chemical Interference with; 14/05/2018 – Cipher Capital Adds Occidental, Exits Becton Dickinson: 13F; 23/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson (BD) and Company Recalls Vacutainer® EDTA Blood Collection Tubes Due to Chemical Interference with; 22/03/2018 – U.S. FDA – AT FDA’S REQUEST, BD IS CONDUCTING TESTING TO DETERMINE IF LAB TESTS OTHER THAN MAGELLAN LEAD TESTS ARE AFFECTED BY THIURAM INTERFERENCE; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson 2Q Adj EPS $2.65; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON SELLING VYAIRE MEDICAL STAKE TO APAX PARTNERS; 25/05/2018 – Meridian Bioscience to look for small deals and gain M&A experience – CEO; 22/03/2018 – BD Updates lnstructions for Use for Certain BD Vacutainer® Blood Collection Tubes

Jhl Capital Group Llc decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 70.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jhl Capital Group Llc sold 53,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The hedge fund held 22,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.22M, down from 75,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jhl Capital Group Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $74.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $206.9. About 1.79 million shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs 1Q Annualized Return on Average Shareholders’ Equity 15.4%; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Goldman US$ Liquid Reserves Plus Fund ‘AAf/S1+’; 17/04/2018 – GOLDMAN CFO: DRIVERS OF CLIENT ACTIVITY ARE DIFFERENT THAN 2015; 17/04/2018 – US The Retail Economist/Goldman Sachs Chain Store Sales +0.3% In Apr 14 Wk; 30/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs Tout New Tech Offerings (Video); 19/03/2018 – UNILEVER NV UNc.AS : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs earnings beat the Street, but trading results fall short; 17/04/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS – CO AND VESTAR CAPITAL PARTNERS SIGNED A DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO SELL HEARTHSIDE FOOD SOLUTIONS; 15/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS SAYS REAL ISSUE FOR IT AND MANY COS IS UNDER-REPRESENTATION OF WOMEN AND DIVERSE PROFESSIONALS BOTH IN MAGNITUDE & LEVELS OF SENIORITY; 14/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs tells its clients to buy high growth companies

More notable recent The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “5 Dow Jones Stocks to Buy Now – Investorplace.com” on July 15, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Stock Market News: JPMorgan and Goldman Sachs Deliver Solid Bank Earnings – Motley Fool” published on July 16, 2019, Forbes.com published: “Subdued Trading Activity, Declining Operating Margin Would Have Hurt Goldman’s Q2 Results – Forbes” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Remembering The Good Times: A Requiem For The Floor Of The NYSE – Benzinga” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “With Apple Card, Is Goldman Sachs No Longer Exclusively For The Rich And Famous? – Benzinga” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Jhl Capital Group Llc, which manages about $2.26 billion and $231.93M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tesla Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 168,900 shares to 666,000 shares, valued at $186.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Germany-based Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has invested 0.2% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). 4,215 are owned by Spirit Of America Mgmt. Conning reported 14,505 shares. Winch Advisory Svcs Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 14 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Citigroup holds 0.21% or 1.14 million shares in its portfolio. Silvercrest Asset Group Incorporated Limited Liability holds 0% or 1,247 shares. Csat Advisory Lp holds 13,955 shares. Thompson Inv Mgmt holds 0.22% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 5,976 shares. Odey Asset Mgmt Gp owns 0.87% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 55,787 shares. Cohen Steers Incorporated has invested 0% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Envestnet Asset reported 35,825 shares. Lederer Counsel Ca invested in 1,633 shares or 0.29% of the stock. Clifford Swan Counsel Ltd has 0.22% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 21,633 shares. Swedbank reported 591,700 shares. Tegean Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 70,000 shares.

Analysts await The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $5.54 EPS, down 11.78% or $0.74 from last year’s $6.28 per share. GS’s profit will be $1.99B for 9.34 P/E if the $5.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.81 actual EPS reported by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.65% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Acquisition Boosts Exact Sciences’ Role in Cancer Diagnostics – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is There Now An Opportunity In Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Becton, Dickinson Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What does Becton, Dickinson and Company’s (NYSE:BDX) Balance Sheet Tell Us About Its Future? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Would Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Be Valuable To Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1.16M were accumulated by Carmignac Gestion. East Coast Asset Lc holds 0.75% or 12,121 shares. Ameritas Invest Partners Incorporated holds 0.09% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) or 7,987 shares. Scholtz Co Ltd Liability reported 1,026 shares. Hanson And Doremus Inv Management has invested 0.06% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Westover reported 0.21% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Newfocus Finance Grp Limited Liability Corporation holds 3.23% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 25,917 shares. Waverton Inv Mgmt stated it has 6.31% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Covington Investment Advsrs holds 1.06% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 12,545 shares. Wellington Management Grp Llp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 430,332 shares. Foyston Gordon & Payne holds 6,300 shares. 82,204 are held by Welch & Forbes Limited Co. Mitsubishi Ufj Bk Corp stated it has 221,295 shares. Bollard Grp Lc holds 7,373 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Palisade Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.47% or 37,113 shares in its portfolio.

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $219.06 million and $224.79M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Waters Corp (NYSE:WAT) by 11,034 shares to 25,354 shares, valued at $6.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.