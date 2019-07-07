As Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Stock Rose, Holder Greenhaven Associates Has Cut Its Stake; Csu Producer Resources Stake in Polaris Industries Ord (PII) Decreased by $960,500

Greenhaven Associates Inc decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 0.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenhaven Associates Inc sold 9,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.88% with the market. The hedge fund held 3.34 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $642.00 million, down from 3.35M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $76.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $207.9. About 1.51 million shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 19.48% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 15/05/2018 – Goldman Gets Yukos Flashback as Russia’s Economic Prospects Sour; 17/05/2018 – WENDEL IS SAID TO HIRE GOLDMAN, BANK OF AMERICA FOR CSP SALE; 30/05/2018 – Triumvira lmmunologics to Participate in Two Upcoming Conferences: Sachs Immuno-Oncology BD&L and Investment Forum and 2018 BIO International Convention; 07/03/2018 – Report on Business: Goldman puts London staff on notice for move to Germany by June; 23/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE: Goldman Sachs made $200M in profit on one day this Feb. as calm in stock markets was shattered with a historic surge in volatility, sources tell CNBC’s @Hugh_Son. That’s on par with what the firm’s derivatives unit typically makes in one year; 05/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs Moves Commodity Sales Team Into Investment Bank; 07/05/2018 – Sanderson Farms at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Air Products at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference May 15; 09/03/2018 – Goldman’s long-time CEO Lloyd Blankfein may be preparing to leave; 16/04/2018 – GOLDMAN: MARCUS GOAL IS TO ADDRESS CONSUMER PAIN POINTS

Csu Producer Resources Inc decreased its stake in Polaris Industries Ord (PII) by 98.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Csu Producer Resources Inc sold 11,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.48% with the market. The institutional investor held 200 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17,000, down from 11,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Csu Producer Resources Inc who had been investing in Polaris Industries Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.91% or $4.35 during the last trading session, reaching $84.19. About 733,678 shares traded or 6.85% up from the average. Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) has declined 16.95% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.38% the S&P500. Some Historical PII News: 09/04/2018 – POLARIS INDUSTRIES INC Pll.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $125 FROM $105; 16/04/2018 – POLARIS ALPHA BUYS FOURTH DIMENSION ENGINEERING; 21/05/2018 – Arlington Capital Partners Agrees to Sell Polaris Alpha to Parsons; 24/04/2018 – POLARIS INDUSTRIES INC Pll.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $6.05 TO $6.20 INCLUDING ITEMS; 02/04/2018 – POLARIS INDUSTRIES INC – COMPANY MAINTAINS FULL-YEAR 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 02/05/2018 – Forbes Names Polaris as One of America’s Best Large Employers; 30/05/2018 – Polaris Group Announces Treatment of First Patient in a Phase 2 Study of ADI-PEG 20 Plus Gemcitabine and Docetaxel for Soft Tis; 02/04/2018 – POLARIS INDUSTRIES INC – POLARIS, IN PARTNERSHIP WITH CPSC, INITIATED A RECALL ON SELECT RZR XP/XP 4 1000 MODELS; 09/05/2018 – EICHER 4Q EARNINGS INCLUDE INR1.87B LOSS RELATED TO POLARIS JV; 07/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEO of vehicle maker Polaris Industries

Analysts await The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $5.22 earnings per share, down 12.71% or $0.76 from last year’s $5.98 per share. GS’s profit will be $1.91B for 9.96 P/E if the $5.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.71 actual earnings per share reported by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.58% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Waddell & Reed Finance Incorporated has 0.13% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 269,731 shares. Macquarie Grp Limited owns 76,384 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Guardian Life Insur Of America holds 0.02% or 994 shares. Timber Creek Mngmt Limited Com, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 3 shares. Neuberger Berman Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.3% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Employees Retirement Of Texas reported 14,800 shares. Plante Moran Advsrs Ltd Liability has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 5,139 shares. Hall Kathryn A holds 0.2% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 2,500 shares. Schroder Invest Mngmt Group stated it has 513,615 shares. Fred Alger holds 60 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase And accumulated 1.36 million shares. Old Second Bancshares Of Aurora holds 0.01% or 151 shares. 53,831 are owned by Federated Investors Incorporated Pa. Hyman Charles D reported 0.22% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

