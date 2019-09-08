As Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Stock Rose, Greenhaven Associates Has Decreased Position by $1.72 Million; Nike (NKE) Shareholder Peregrine Asset Advisers Has Decreased Its Stake by $364,224

Greenhaven Associates Inc decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 0.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenhaven Associates Inc sold 9,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The hedge fund held 3.34M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $642.00M, down from 3.35 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $207.21. About 1.44 million shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 21/03/2018 – For the First Time, Goldman’s Not Among the Top Commodity Banks; 21/03/2018 – NYC Econ Dev: EDC Chief James Patchett on His Ohio Roots, Goldman Sachs and Affordable Housing; 14/05/2018 – NEW: Goldman Sachs securities division chiefs to leave the firm – Dow Jones; 16/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs Says Emerging Markets Now Look Like Rich Countries; 15/03/2018 – GOLDMAN TO DEPLOY ITS OWN CASH IN SAUDI DEALS FOR FIRST TIME; 07/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Goldman puts some London staff on notice for German move by June; 01/05/2018 – Daniel Taub: Essential Properties Realty Trust has hired Citigroup Inc. and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. to explore an initial; 12/03/2018 – Main Street: Goldman Co-President Schwartz to Retire as Race for CEO Job Heats Up; 14/05/2018 – Ardagh at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference May 16; 10/05/2018 – GS Americas Credit Finance Group Co-Heads on Leveraged Loans (Video)

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc decreased its stake in Nike (NKE) by 17.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc sold 4,336 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 20,757 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.75 million, down from 25,093 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc who had been investing in Nike for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $132.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $88.69. About 3.63M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 16/03/2018 – Nike loses another top exec amid probe into alleged inappropriate behavior; 02/04/2018 – Nike tops Wall Street expectations; confirms deal with Amazon; 22/03/2018 – Nike Product Revamp Helps Bring Rebound to North American Market; 15/03/2018 – Nike Announces That Mark Parker Will Continue as Chmn, Pres and CEO Beyond 2020; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q N Amer Rev Down 6%; 09/04/2018 – Nike Acquires 2nd Company In A Month For Its Customer Strategy — MarketWatch; 09/04/2018 – NIKE, BUYS COMPUTER VISION LEADER INVERTEX; 08/05/2018 – Four more Nike executives exit after harassment allegations inquiry – NYT; 04/05/2018 – Since then, designers including Coach, Kate Spade and Nike also have partnered with Apple to create trendy bands at high price points; 04/04/2018 – Highsnobiety: A Virgil Abloh x Nike Air Force 1 Low Could Drop This Year

Analysts await The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $5.53 EPS, down 11.94% or $0.75 from last year’s $6.28 per share. GS’s profit will be $1.96 billion for 9.37 P/E if the $5.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.81 actual EPS reported by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.82% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.