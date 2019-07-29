As Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Stock Rose, Amica Mutual Insurance Company Boosted by $537,600 Its Position; Sankaty Advisors Decreased Position in Aircastle LTD (AYR) by $1.00 Million

Amica Mutual Insurance Company increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 24.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amica Mutual Insurance Company bought 2,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 14,421 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.77M, up from 11,621 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Company who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $220.81. About 847,756 shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 19.48% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 07/05/2018 – Conagra at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum Tomorrow; 28/03/2018 – ETSY – BOARD APPOINTED EDITH COOPER, FORMER PARTNER AND GLOBAL HEAD OF HUMAN CAPITAL FOR GOLDMAN SACHS, TO COMPANY’S BOARD, EFFECTIVE APRIL 5; 14/05/2018 – Pablo Salame, Isabelle Ealet to Leave Goldman Sachs; 10/05/2018 – GOLDMAN SEES GREAT OPPORTUNITIES FOR SPONSORS, CLIENTS: SCHER; 26/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs Asset Management to Host an Update Call Following the FERC’s Recent Policy Announcement Regarding MLPs; 24/05/2018 – MAGENTA THERAPEUTICS INC SAYS JOINT BOOK-RUNNING MANAGERS, J.P. MORGAN, GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 24/05/2018 – Al Deep Dive: Steve Wozniak Joins Goldman Sachs Intl. Chairman and Many More To Speak in Amsterdam; 19/03/2018 – DealStreetAsia: Blackstone to buy 80% in Pune mall for $47.5m, Goldman to exit; 11/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs Wins Back Senior Banker Poached by Morgan Stanley; 19/04/2018 – Goldman says jitters about U.S. yield inversion “overblown”

Sankaty Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Aircastle Ltd (AYR) by 17.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sankaty Advisors Llc sold 50,042 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.94% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 241,036 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.88 million, down from 291,078 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sankaty Advisors Llc who had been investing in Aircastle Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.03% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $20.72. About 80,386 shares traded. Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) has declined 11.60% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.03% the S&P500. Some Historical AYR News: 03/05/2018 – Aircastle 1Q Adj EPS 72c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Aircastle Limited, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AYR); 03/05/2018 – AIRCASTLE 1Q REV. $202.7M, EST. $183.0M; 08/05/2018 – Aircastle Announces Placement of Airbus A321 with Nordwind Airlines; 03/05/2018 – AIRCASTLE 1Q ADJ EPS 72C, EST. 52C; 03/05/2018 – Aircastle 1Q EPS 73c; 29/05/2018 – Aircastle Assigned a Long-Term Issuer Default Rating of BBB- by Fitch Ratings; 08/05/2018 – AIRCASTLE PLACES AIRBUS A321 WITH NORDWIND AIRLINES; 19/04/2018 – Aircastle to Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings on May 3, 2018; 29/05/2018 – Fitch Assigns First-Time ‘BBB-‘ IDR to Aircastle Limited; Outlook Stable

Sankaty Advisors Llc, which manages about $24.15B and $71.07 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) by 156,000 shares to 282,164 shares, valued at $5.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold AYR shares while 34 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 42.38 million shares or 1.01% less from 42.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameritas invested in 0% or 4,779 shares. Tower Research Capital Lc (Trc) has invested 0% in Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR). Qs Ltd Liability Company stated it has 212,589 shares. James Rech invested in 46,955 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 12,842 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Blair William And Company Il holds 43,308 shares. First Hawaiian Bancorporation reported 40,658 shares stake. Frontier Investment Mngmt invested 0.02% in Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR). Legal General Gru Public Limited Com reported 0% in Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR). Bridgeway Capital Mngmt Incorporated invested in 409,100 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Moreover, Foundry Partners Lc has 0.47% invested in Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR). Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc stated it has 16,780 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Geode Mgmt Ltd Com holds 0% or 612,421 shares in its portfolio. Cambiar Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.08% in Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR). Ameriprise owns 141,456 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) to report earnings on August, 6 before the open. They expect $0.46 earnings per share, down 28.13% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.64 per share. AYR’s profit will be $34.54M for 11.26 P/E if the $0.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual earnings per share reported by Aircastle Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Amica Mutual Insurance Company, which manages about $799.84M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) by 96,393 shares to 61,949 shares, valued at $5.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 31,537 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 141,919 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).