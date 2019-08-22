As Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Stillwater Capital Advisors Has Decreased Its Holding; Amazon Com (AMZN) Shareholder Jfs Wealth Advisors Has Lifted Its Holding

Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 49.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc sold 17,809 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 18,065 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.47 million, down from 35,874 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $202.59. About 908,395 shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 06/03/2018 – Select Sands Appoints Mr. Daniel Gillett and Mr. Steven Goldman to the Board of Directors; 17/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs Group Issues $1.5B Floating Rate Notes Due 2026; 12/03/2018 – Cramer: Goldman’s move gives David Solomon a great chance to grow into the CEO job; 09/04/2018 – Investors shouldn’t worry about the latest round of trade policy retaliation between the U.S. and China, according to Goldman Sachs; 05/03/2018 Goldman Sachs Asia Rate Forecasts as of March 5 (Table); 17/04/2018 – GOLDMAN LOOKED AT “WELL OVER 100” POTENTIAL BUSINESSES TO ACQUIRE BEFORE LAUNCHING CONSUMER BANK -CFO; 20/03/2018 – PRINCE ALWALEED SAYS WORKING WITH ADVISORS INCLUDING GOLDMAN SACHS TO FIND INVESTMENTS AS LARGE AS $3 BLN FOR KINGDOM HOLDING -BBG INTV; 13/05/2018 – Goldman Eyes Multibillion Dollar Deal to Fuel Saudi Expansion; 10/05/2018 – GOLDMAN’S WALDRON SAYS M&A ENVIRONMENT `FEELS QUITE GOOD’ NOW; 24/04/2018 – SHAREHOLDER GOLDMAN SACHS DIVESTS 16.6 PCT STAKES IN AKSA ENERJI AKSEN.IS – KAP

Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 70.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc bought 276 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 667 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.19M, up from 391 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $896.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $10.82 during the last trading session, reaching $1812.72. About 2.02 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 20/03/2018 – Vancouver Sun: Amazon considering buying some U.S. Toys ‘R’ Us stores; 17/05/2018 – Amazon’s 10-person board has only three women. That’s on par with the company’s peers. And that’s not saying much; 16/05/2018 – Comic Book Res: Rumor: Amazon’s Lord of the Rings Will Focus on Young Aragorn; 16/05/2018 – Prime Perks: Amazon Dangles Discounts For Whole Foods Shoppers; 31/03/2018 – Trump bashes Amazon again, claims post office loses ‘billions’ delivering packages for the internet retailer; 07/03/2018 – SMS Assist Continues to Build World-Class Executive Team with Hiring of Amazon Veteran Peter Commons as Chief Product Officer; 13/03/2018 – Amazon CTO: Voice Assistants Are a ‘Game-Changer’ in the Workplace; 30/04/2018 – Sainsbury’s Yorkshire players can beat Amazon at its own game; 26/04/2018 – Munster on $AMZN: AWS acceleration to 49% y/y revenue growth from 45% in Dec-17 and 43% in Sep-17 is testimony to a winning offering in a fast growth market. More good times for AWS ahead; 16/04/2018 – Amazon Pay is Just the Ticket for London Theatre Direct!

Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $603.89 million and $458.84M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 14,484 shares to 29,221 shares, valued at $8.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Schroder Investment Management Group Inc, a Maine-based fund reported 513,615 shares. Victory Cap Mngmt holds 0.01% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) or 20,477 shares. Bridges Inv holds 0.01% or 1,708 shares. Huntington National Bank has 0.04% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 14,047 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Sa holds 8,450 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 4,960 are owned by Gillespie Robinson And Grimm. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland) holds 1,091 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 3,940 were accumulated by Endowment Mgmt L P. Gateway Invest Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.43% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 251,297 shares. 60,591 are held by Tikvah Ltd Limited Liability Company. Berkshire Asset Limited Company Pa reported 1,089 shares stake. Exane Derivatives invested in 0% or 494 shares. Snow Cap LP holds 0.34% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 27,695 shares. Stonebridge Cap Advsr Limited Liability Co, a Minnesota-based fund reported 18,683 shares. Covington Cap Management accumulated 569 shares.

Analysts await The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $5.54 earnings per share, down 11.78% or $0.74 from last year’s $6.28 per share. GS’s profit will be $1.99 billion for 9.14 P/E if the $5.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.81 actual earnings per share reported by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.65% negative EPS growth.

Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.43 billion and $383.52 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Ser Tr by 62,183 shares to 71,690 shares, valued at $3.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Series Trust (LAG) by 12,730 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 906 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd T.