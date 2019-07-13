As Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Locust Wood Capital Advisers Boosted Holding; Kla (KLAC) Stock Value Rose While Etrade Capital Management Has Cut Its Holding by $305,711

Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 223.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc bought 186,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.88% with the market. The hedge fund held 270,050 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.85M, up from 83,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.27B market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $2.59 during the last trading session, reaching $213.94. About 2.48M shares traded or 3.24% up from the average. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 19.48% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 29/03/2018 – Premier League Clubs’ Pay Gap Even Bigger Than HSBC, Goldman; 22/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs CEO calls reports of pending retirement ‘wishful’; 12/04/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS NO LONGER WORKING WITH OCTO TELEMATICS ON PROPOSED LISTING IN VIEW OF U.S. SANCTIONS AGAINST SHAREHOLDER; 16/04/2018 – This could present substantial investment opportunities for “legacy tech” companies still in the information technology sector, according to David Kostin, chief U.S. equity strategist at Goldman Sachs; 22/05/2018 – Oil producers boost 2019 hedging -Goldman Sachs; 12/03/2018 – Goldman Flags Rate Risk to Equities While Tom Lee Sees Benefit; 16/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs Pay Data Reveals Lurking Gender Gap — 5th Update; 10/04/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS PUSHES BACK NEXT CZECH RATE-HIKE FORECAST TO 2019; 01/05/2018 – Goldman currency unit fined $110m Traders shared data in chat rooms to boost profit, two US regulators say; 28/03/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O : GOLDMAN SACHS REDUCES IPHONE SALES ESTIMATE FOR MARCH QTR BY 1.7 MLN UNITS TO 53.0 MLN UNITS

Etrade Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Kla (KLAC) by 59.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Etrade Capital Management Llc sold 2,569 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.29% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,784 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $213,000, down from 4,353 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Etrade Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Kla for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.38% or $2.86 during the last trading session, reaching $122.92. About 1.41 million shares traded. KLA-Tencor Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) has declined 2.11% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.54% the S&P500. Some Historical KLAC News: 19/03/2018 – M&A News [Reg]: Semiconductor equipment maker KLA-Tencor buys Orbotech to find additional sources of growth; 19/03/2018 – RPT-ORBOTECH LTD – KLA-TENCOR’S SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM TARGETED TO BE COMPLETED WITHIN 12 TO 18 MONTHS POST CLOSE OF TRANSACTION; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Kla-Tencor’s Baa2 Rating Following Credit Positive Acquisition Of Orbotech Ltd; 19/03/2018 – CORRECTED-ORBOTECH LTD – KLA-TENCOR (NOT ORBOTECH LTD) ANNOUNCED $2 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION; 20/04/2018 – DJ KLA-Tencor Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KLAC); 19/03/2018 – KLA-Tencor Buys Israel’s Orbotech at $3.4 Billion Valuation; 19/03/2018 – Chip gear maker KLA-Tencor to buy Orbotech for $3.4 billion; 19/03/2018 – RPT-ORBOTECH – TOTAL COST SYNERGIES ARE EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $50 MLN ON ANNUALIZED BASIS WITHIN 12 TO 24 MONTHS FOLLOWING CLOSING OF TRANSACTION; 19/03/2018 – ORBOTECH LTD – DEAL FOR ENTERPRISE VALUE OF $3.2 BLN; 19/03/2018 – RPT-ORBOTECH LTD – KLA-TENCOR’S $2 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM IS TARGETED TO BE COMPLETED WITHIN 12 TO 18 MONTHS FOLLOWING CLOSE OF TRANSACTION

Analysts await KLA-Tencor Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $1.71 earnings per share, down 22.97% or $0.51 from last year’s $2.22 per share. KLAC’s profit will be $276.37M for 17.97 P/E if the $1.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.80 actual earnings per share reported by KLA-Tencor Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.88, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold KLAC shares while 138 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 211 raised stakes. 139.61 million shares or 1.58% more from 137.44 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Svcs Automobile Association owns 504,798 shares. Prudential Fin Inc stated it has 169,050 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Shoker Investment Counsel reported 15,646 shares. Fiduciary Tru Communications stated it has 0.06% in KLA-Tencor Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC). Fifth Third Comml Bank has invested 0% in KLA-Tencor Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC). Fred Alger Management Inc stated it has 21,817 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Oaktop Cap Mngmt Ii Ltd Partnership invested in 400,750 shares or 9.99% of the stock. Griffin Asset Management holds 0.05% or 2,685 shares. Utah Retirement Sys holds 30,560 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Renaissance Techs has 810,775 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Kempner Cap has 27,189 shares. Financial Bank Of Mellon Corporation has invested 0.06% in KLA-Tencor Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC). 2,028 are held by Foundry Prtnrs Lc. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada stated it has 314,313 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Panagora Asset Mgmt reported 0.34% of its portfolio in KLA-Tencor Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC).

Etrade Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.37B and $3.48B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 6,364 shares to 77,786 shares, valued at $6.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Edison Intl (NYSE:EIX) by 6,982 shares in the quarter, for a total of 45,410 shares, and has risen its stake in Littelfuse Inc (NASDAQ:LFUS).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $119,198 activity.

Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc, which manages about $781.63 million and $1.28B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 13,530 shares to 50,795 shares, valued at $1.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (Call) (NYSE:GS) by 73,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,000 shares, and cut its stake in Danaher Corporation (Put) (NYSE:DHR).